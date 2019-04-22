France Names 11 to Roster for 2019 World Championships in Gwangju

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Results: available here

At the conclusion of Sunday night’s finals session at 2019 French Elite Nationals in Rennes, the FFN (Fédération Française de Natation) announced the names of the 11 athletes who will form Team France at 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Three of the swimmers, Charlotte Bonnet, Fantine Lesaffre, and Mehdy Metella, had prequalified for selection to the team by medaling in individual events at 2018 European Championships in Glasgow last summer. The other eight were added to the roster this week.

Women

Men

The French women did not qualify any relays, per the FFN’s qualifying rules. The men qualified only the 400 free relay. Athletes qualified to swim at Worlds are allowed one complementary event, according to the FFN’s rules, as long as they achieved a FINA A cut in prelims. Presumably, Bonnet will be able to add the 50 free, Gastaldello will be able to add either the 50 back or the 50 fly, and Wattel should be able to add the 50 fly. It is unclear if Lesaffre will be allowed to swim the 200 IM; she achieved the A cut in finals, not in prelims as stated in the rules.

On the men’s side, Mignon will be able to add the 50 free and Metella, the 50 fly. Aubry and Joly should be able to add the 800 free (as an aside, Aubry broke the French National Record in the event in finals).