Metella sensationnel sur 100 papillon – nouveau Record de France

Mehdy Metella Crushes French Record in 100 Fly with World-leading 50.85 Marseille’s Mehdy Metella lowered his own French National Record by .19 and became the only sub-51 flyer in the world so far this season with 50.85.

2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 6 Finals Live Recap As the French wrap up their Elite Nationals, Jeremy Stravius, Marie Wattel, and Mehdy Metella are among the athletes already qualified for the 2019 World Championships team.