Mehdy Metella Crushes French Record in 100 Fly with World-leading 50.85

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M
- Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019
- Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30
- Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League
- Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES
- 50m
- French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships
- Start list: available here
- Results: available here
Men’s 100 Butterfly
- FINA “A” cut: 51.96
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 51.81
- French record: 51.06 – Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest (HUN)
Podium:
- Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 50.85
- Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Nat.) – 52.05
- Jeremy Desplanches (SUI, Olympic Nice Natation) – 52.28
- Nans Roch (CN Antibes) – 52.87
In his final at-bat at the 2019 French Elite National Championships in Rennes, Marseille’s Medhy Metella blasted a 50.85 to win the 100 fly. It was his first time under the 51-second barrier and it lowered his own French National Record by .19. Metella was 1.07 seconds faster than he’d been when he won this event a year ago. His performance is the only 100 fly under 51 seconds so far this year and it puts him within 1.03 of Michael Phelps’ 2009 World Record of 49.82.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FLY
MINAKOV
51.12
|2
|Sebastian
SABO
|SRB
|51.34
|03/30
|3
|Marius
KUSCH
|GER
|51.35
|03/09
|4
|Chad
LE CLOS
|RSA
|51.39
|04/10
|5
|Naoki
MIZUNUMA
|JPN
|51.43
|04/08
Metella’s new record is due entirely to the second half of his race. By going out 1/10 slower than in Budapest, where he last set the French mark, he was able to come home .31 faster. It was the first time he broke 27 seconds on the back half, splitting
Metella’s top 10 performances in the 100 fly:
|Time
|1st 50
|2nd 50
|Meet location
|Date
|50.85*
|24.02
|26.83
|RENNES
|21/04/2019
|51.06*
|23.92
|27.14
|BUDAPEST
|28/07/2017
|51.16*
|23.62
|27.54
|BUDAPEST
|29/07/2017
|51.24*
|23.85
|27.39
|GLASGOW
|9/8/2018
|51.24*
|24.05
|27.19
|KAZAN
|8/8/2015
|51.36*
|23.85
|27.51
|SCHILTIGHEIM
|27/05/2017
|51.39*
|24.14
|27.25
|KAZAN
|7/8/2015
|51.46
|24.25
|27.21
|BUDAPEST
|28/07/2017
|51.51
|24.14
|27.37
|CHARTRES
|2/7/2017
|51.58
|24.24
|27.34
|RIO DE JANEIRO
|12/8/2016
*French National Record
Metella had already qualified to swim the 100 fly at 2019 World Championships thanks to his podium finish at 2018 European Championships. Still, he hit the qualifying time in prelims, going 51.51, but he was the only French swimmer to do so. Jérémy Stravius of Amiens missed the cut by .19, going 52.00 in the morning.
Huge swim! Gonna be an exciting 100 fly field as we approach Tokyo.
We need a black male to win at world champs or the Olympic level, individually!!
Amazing swim, but is the “He’s now 1.03 seconds away from the WR” take really necessary? Bottom line is that record is ridiculous and he really isn’t that close to it.
Anyway swimming is getting FAST this year. Obviously some will underperform come worlds but a final of Dressel, Le Clos, Guy, Milak, Schooling, Metella, and Li is ridiculous. All those guys can go sub 51 and I’m definitely missing some names as well. Some of them can easily not even make the final as there are several up and comes in this event like Lanza and Kusch. This event is stacked now…