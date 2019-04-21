Mehdy Metella Crushes French Record in 100 Fly with World-leading 50.85

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Start list: available here

Results: available here

Men’s 100 Butterfly

FINA “A” cut: 51.96

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 51.81

French record: 51.06 – Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest (HUN)

Podium:

Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 50.85 Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Nat.) – 52.05 Jeremy Desplanches (SUI, Olympic Nice Natation) – 52.28 Nans Roch (CN Antibes) – 52.87

In his final at-bat at the 2019 French Elite National Championships in Rennes, Marseille’s Medhy Metella blasted a 50.85 to win the 100 fly. It was his first time under the 51-second barrier and it lowered his own French National Record by .19. Metella was 1.07 seconds faster than he’d been when he won this event a year ago. His performance is the only 100 fly under 51 seconds so far this year and it puts him within 1.03 of Michael Phelps’ 2009 World Record of 49.82.

Metella’s new record is due entirely to the second half of his race. By going out 1/10 slower than in Budapest, where he last set the French mark, he was able to come home .31 faster. It was the first time he broke 27 seconds on the back half, splitting

Metella’s top 10 performances in the 100 fly:

Time 1st 50 2nd 50 Meet location Date 50.85* 24.02 26.83 RENNES 21/04/2019 51.06* 23.92 27.14 BUDAPEST 28/07/2017 51.16* 23.62 27.54 BUDAPEST 29/07/2017 51.24* 23.85 27.39 GLASGOW 9/8/2018 51.24* 24.05 27.19 KAZAN 8/8/2015 51.36* 23.85 27.51 SCHILTIGHEIM 27/05/2017 51.39* 24.14 27.25 KAZAN 7/8/2015 51.46 24.25 27.21 BUDAPEST 28/07/2017 51.51 24.14 27.37 CHARTRES 2/7/2017 51.58 24.24 27.34 RIO DE JANEIRO 12/8/2016

*French National Record

Metella had already qualified to swim the 100 fly at 2019 World Championships thanks to his podium finish at 2018 European Championships. Still, he hit the qualifying time in prelims, going 51.51, but he was the only French swimmer to do so. Jérémy Stravius of Amiens missed the cut by .19, going 52.00 in the morning.