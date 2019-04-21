Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mehdy Metella Crushes French Record in 100 Fly with World-leading 50.85

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

Men’s 100 Butterfly

  • FINA “A” cut: 51.96
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 51.81
  • French record: 51.06 – Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest (HUN)

Podium:

  1. Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 50.85
  2. Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Nat.) – 52.05
  3. Jeremy Desplanches (SUI, Olympic Nice Natation) – 52.28
  4. Nans Roch (CN Antibes) – 52.87

In his final at-bat at the 2019 French Elite National Championships in Rennes, Marseille’s Medhy Metella blasted a 50.85 to win the 100 fly. It was his first time under the 51-second barrier and it lowered his own French National Record by .19. Metella was 1.07 seconds faster than he’d been when he won this event a year ago. His performance is the only 100 fly under 51 seconds so far this year and it puts him within 1.03 of Michael Phelps’ 2009 World Record of 49.82.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FLY

AndreiRUS
MINAKOV
10/09
51.12
2Sebastian
SABO		SRB51.3403/30
3Marius
KUSCH		GER51.3503/09
4Chad
LE CLOS		RSA51.3904/10
5Naoki
MIZUNUMA		JPN51.4304/08
View Top 26»

Metella’s new record is due entirely to the second half of his race. By going out 1/10 slower than in Budapest, where he last set the French mark, he was able to come home .31 faster. It was the first time he broke 27 seconds on the back half, splitting

Metella’s top 10 performances in the 100 fly:

Time 1st 50 2nd 50 Meet location Date
50.85* 24.02 26.83 RENNES 21/04/2019
51.06* 23.92 27.14 BUDAPEST 28/07/2017
51.16* 23.62 27.54 BUDAPEST 29/07/2017
51.24* 23.85 27.39 GLASGOW 9/8/2018
51.24* 24.05 27.19 KAZAN 8/8/2015
51.36* 23.85 27.51 SCHILTIGHEIM 27/05/2017
51.39* 24.14 27.25 KAZAN 7/8/2015
51.46 24.25 27.21 BUDAPEST 28/07/2017
51.51 24.14 27.37 CHARTRES 2/7/2017
51.58 24.24 27.34 RIO DE JANEIRO 12/8/2016

*French National Record

Metella had already qualified to swim the 100 fly at 2019 World Championships thanks to his podium finish at 2018 European Championships. Still, he hit the qualifying time in prelims, going 51.51, but he was the only French swimmer to do so. Jérémy Stravius of Amiens missed the cut by .19, going 52.00 in the morning.

 

NCSwimFan

Huge swim! Gonna be an exciting 100 fly field as we approach Tokyo.

34 minutes ago
Hswimmer

We need a black male to win at world champs or the Olympic level, individually!!

15 minutes ago
IM FAN

Amazing swim, but is the “He’s now 1.03 seconds away from the WR” take really necessary? Bottom line is that record is ridiculous and he really isn’t that close to it.

Anyway swimming is getting FAST this year. Obviously some will underperform come worlds but a final of Dressel, Le Clos, Guy, Milak, Schooling, Metella, and Li is ridiculous. All those guys can go sub 51 and I’m definitely missing some names as well. Some of them can easily not even make the final as there are several up and comes in this event like Lanza and Kusch. This event is stacked now…

14 seconds ago

