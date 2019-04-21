Greenbank’s 1:55.89 Makes Him 3rd Fastest Brit Ever; Quickest Since 2013

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on the final day of the 2019 British Championships, Luke Greenbank brought the house down with a dominating performance in the men’s 200m backstroke.

Entering these championships, Greenbank’s personal best in this event stood at the 1:56.89 he logged way back at the 2015 European Games in Baku for gold at that inaugural meet.

Flash forward to this morning and Greenbank produced a mark of 1:57.51 to be within striking distance of that aforementioned mark, as well as the 1:56.23 minimum consideration time for this summer’s World Championships.

Tonight the 21-year-old Loughborough athlete took things to an entirely new level, entering 1:55 territory for the first time in his career. The Mel Marshall-trained racer crushed a mark of 1:55.89 to dip under the consideration time and fall within .25 off of the automatic selection mark.

Winning by 2 body lengths, Greenbank now ranks as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world this year. For perspective of how on-fire this swim was for Lukebank, his time also blows away the 1:57.43 4th place time the logged on the Gold Coast at last year’s Commonwealth Games, as well as the 1:58.84 he produced at last year’s European Championships.

Also with this swim, Greenbank now checks-in as the 3rd fastest British swimmer ever and the quickest in almost 6 years. His time tonight outperforms the now-retired 2016 Olympian Christopher Walker-Hebborn, who never made it into the 1:55 realm himself.