Greenbank’s 1:55.89 Makes Him 3rd Fastest Brit Ever; Quickest Since 2013

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
- SwimSwam Selection Analysis
- SwimSwam Elite Men Preview/SwimSwam Elite Women Preview
- SwimSwam Emerging Women Preview/SwimSwam Emerging Men Preview
- Final Start Lists
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap/Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap/Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap/Day 5 Finals Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Recap/Day 6 Finals Recap
- Live Results
While competing on the final day of the 2019 British Championships, Luke Greenbank brought the house down with a dominating performance in the men’s 200m backstroke.
Entering these championships, Greenbank’s personal best in this event stood at the 1:56.89 he logged way back at the 2015 European Games in Baku for gold at that inaugural meet.
Flash forward to this morning and Greenbank produced a mark of 1:57.51 to be within striking distance of that aforementioned mark, as well as the 1:56.23 minimum consideration time for this summer’s World Championships.
Tonight the 21-year-old Loughborough athlete took things to an entirely new level, entering 1:55 territory for the first time in his career. The Mel Marshall-trained racer crushed a mark of 1:55.89 to dip under the consideration time and fall within .25 off of the automatic selection mark.
Winning by 2 body lengths, Greenbank now ranks as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world this year. For perspective of how on-fire this swim was for Lukebank, his time also blows away the 1:57.43 4th place time the logged on the Gold Coast at last year’s Commonwealth Games, as well as the 1:58.84 he produced at last year’s European Championships.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 BACK
RYLOV
1.54.00
|2
|Jiayu
XU
|CHN
|1.55.65
|03/29
|3
|Ryosuke
IRIE
|JPN
|1.55.79
|04/07
|4
|Keita
SUNAMA
|JPN
|1.56.06
|04/07
|5
|Kliment
KOLESNIKOV
|RUS
|1.56.07
|04/11
Also with this swim, Greenbank now checks-in as the 3rd fastest British swimmer ever and the quickest in almost 6 years. His time tonight outperforms the now-retired 2016 Olympian Christopher Walker-Hebborn, who never made it into the 1:55 realm himself.
|Rank
|Name
|Ranked Club
|YoB
|Meet Name
|Venue
|Level
|Date
|Time
|1
|James Goddard
|Romiley Mari
|83
|Commonwealth Games 2010
|Delhi, India
|1
|06/10/10
|1:55.58
|2
|Craig McNally
|UniOfStirl
|92
|FINA World Championships 2013
|Barcelona, Spain
|1
|02/08/13
|1:55.67
|3
|Luke Greenbank
|Loughboro Un
|97
|British Championships 2019
|Glasgow
|1
|21/04/19
|1:55.89
|4
|Christopher Walker-Hebborn
|Team Bath AS
|90
|13th Fina World Champs2009
|Rome
|1
|30/07/09
|1:56.05
|5
|Gregor Tait
|79
|British Champs (50m) 2008
|Sheffield
|1
|03/04/08
|1:56.67
Leave a Reply