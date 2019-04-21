Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Greenbank’s 1:55.89 Makes Him 3rd Fastest Brit Ever; Quickest Since 2013

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on the final day of the 2019 British Championships, Luke Greenbank brought the house down with a dominating performance in the men’s 200m backstroke.

Entering these championships, Greenbank’s personal best in this event stood at the 1:56.89 he logged way back at the 2015 European Games in Baku for gold at that inaugural meet.

Flash forward to this morning and Greenbank produced a mark of 1:57.51 to be within striking distance of that aforementioned mark, as well as the 1:56.23 minimum consideration time for this summer’s World Championships.

Tonight the 21-year-old Loughborough athlete took things to an entirely new level, entering 1:55 territory for the first time in his career. The Mel Marshall-trained racer crushed a mark of 1:55.89 to dip under the consideration time and fall within .25 off of the automatic selection mark.

Winning by 2 body lengths, Greenbank now ranks as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world this year. For perspective of how on-fire this swim was for Lukebank, his time also blows away the 1:57.43 4th place time the logged on the Gold Coast at last year’s Commonwealth Games, as well as the 1:58.84 he produced at last year’s European Championships.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 BACK

EvgenyRUS
RYLOV
04/11
1.54.00
2Jiayu
XU		CHN1.55.6503/29
3Ryosuke
IRIE		JPN1.55.7904/07
4Keita
SUNAMA		JPN1.56.0604/07
5Kliment
KOLESNIKOV		RUS1.56.0704/11
View Top 26»

Also with this swim, Greenbank now checks-in as the 3rd fastest British swimmer ever and the quickest in almost 6 years. His time tonight outperforms the now-retired 2016 Olympian Christopher Walker-Hebborn, who never made it into the 1:55 realm himself.

Rank Name Ranked Club YoB Meet Name Venue Level Date Time
1 James Goddard Romiley Mari 83 Commonwealth Games 2010 Delhi, India 1 06/10/10 1:55.58
2 Craig McNally UniOfStirl 92 FINA World Championships 2013 Barcelona, Spain 1 02/08/13 1:55.67
3 Luke Greenbank Loughboro Un 97 British Championships 2019 Glasgow 1 21/04/19 1:55.89
4 Christopher Walker-Hebborn Team Bath AS 90 13th Fina World Champs2009 Rome 1 30/07/09 1:56.05
5 Gregor Tait 79 British Champs (50m) 2008 Sheffield 1 03/04/08 1:56.67

