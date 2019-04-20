2019 British Swimming C’Ships: Day 5 Prelims Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
WOMEN’S 50 BACK
OPEN TOP 8:
|Place
|Name
|AaD
|Club
|Time
|R.T.
|FINA Pt
|1.
|Georgia Davies
|29
|Loughboro Un
|28.48
|+ 0.62
|850
|2.
|Lauren Cox
|18
|Co Coventry
|28.69
|+ 0.60
|831
|3.
|Cassie Wild
|19
|UniOfStirl
|28.74
|+ 0.63
|827
|4.
|Harriet West
|22
|Loughboro Un
|28.81
|+ 0.55
|821
|5.
|Kathleen Dawson
|22
|UniOfStirl
|28.87
|+ 0.57
|816
|6.
|Lucy Hope
|22
|Edinburgh Un
|28.93
|+ 0.55
|811
|7.
|Lily Boseley
|18
|Co Sheffield
|29.15
|+ 0.52
|792
|7.
|Jessica Shaw
|20
|Birm’ham Uni
|29.15
|+ 0.55
|792
Georgia Davies took the top seed for finals by a pretty comfortable margin this morning, turning in a 28.48. Davies was a Bronze medalist in the 50 back at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, posting a 27.90 in finals. Her fastest time came from Semifinals at that meet, where she swam a 27.86. Davies won the 100 back in 1:00.31 earlier in these British Championships.
There were two 18-year-olds to make the A final, Lauren Cox came in 2nd with a 28.69, while Lily Boseley tied for 7th with a 29.15. The pair are the only two 18&unders to make the final. Boseley finsihed 5th in the 100 back a few days ago, and Cox came in 8th in the 100 back.
MEN’S 50 FREE
- Selection Time #1 – 21.45
- Selection Time #2 – 21.84
OPEN TOP 8:
|Place
|Name
|AaD
|Club
|Time
|R.T.
|FINA Pt
|1.
|Benjamin Proud
|25
|Plymouth Lea
|21.57
|+ 0.58
|910
|2.
|David Cumberlidge
|22
|Edinburgh Un
|22.31
|+ 0.70
|823
|3.
|Alexander Bowen
|24
|Loughboro Un
|22.56
|+ 0.62
|796
|4.
|Scott McLay
|20
|UniOfStirl
|22.59
|+ 0.67
|793
|5.
|Jack Thorpe
|25
|Edinburgh Un
|22.61
|+ 0.69
|790
|6.
|Thomas Fannon
|21
|Loughboro Un
|22.86
|+ 0.64
|765
|7.
|Yusuke Legard
|23
|Wycombe Dist
|22.87
|+ 0.63
|764
|8.
|Calum Bain
|23
|UniOfStirl
|23.04
|+ 0.60
|747
Benjamin Proud, to not much surprise from anyone, roared to the #3 time in the world this year and top seed for finals tonight. Proud blasted a 21.57, shaving 0.14 seconds off his season best, and elevating himself from 5th in the world this year to 3rd in the world this year. He is now sitting behind only Andrea Vergani, who was just suspended for testing positive on a banned subatance, and Vlad Morozov. Proud came in well under the consideration time for Worlds of 21.84, but just narrowly missed the automatic qualifying standard of 21.45. Proud was the European Champion in the 50 last year, posting his lifetime best of 21.11.
David Cumberlidge was the next swimmer in, finishing 0.74 seconds behind Proud. Cumberlidge was the 50 free champion at the British Championships in 2016 and 2017, and boasts a lifetime best of 22.03. He’d have to drop 0.49 seconds in finals to put himself up for consideration to take the 2nd spot in the 50 free in Gwangju.
The youngest swimmer in the field to make the A final was 20-year-old Scott McLay, who took 4th this morning with a 22.59.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE
- Selection Time #1 – 4:03.57
- Selection Time #2 – 4:06.39
OPEN TOP 8:
|Place
|Name
|AaD
|Club
|Time
|R.T.
|FINA Pt
|1.
|Holly Hibbott
|20
|Stockport Mo
|4:15.72
|+ 0.76
|790
|50m 28.59
|100m 59.80
|150m 1:32.16
|200m 2:04.15
|250m 2:35.96
|300m 3:09.79
|350m 3:43.06
|400m 4:15.72
|28.59
|31.21
|32.36
|31.99
|31.81
|33.83
|33.27
|32.66
|2.
|Leah Crisp
|18
|Co Leeds
|4:16.03
|+ 0.75
|787
|50m 29.38
|100m 1:02.11
|150m 1:34.56
|200m 2:07.56
|250m 2:39.56
|300m 3:12.04
|350m 3:44.04
|400m 4:16.03
|29.38
|32.73
|32.45
|33.00
|32.00
|32.48
|32.00
|31.99
|3.
|Rachel Anderson
|17
|Millfield
|4:16.46
|+ 0.76
|783
|50m 30.16
|100m 1:02.28
|150m 1:35.12
|200m 2:07.86
|250m 2:40.32
|300m 3:12.64
|350m 3:44.90
|400m 4:16.46
|30.16
|32.12
|32.84
|32.74
|32.46
|32.32
|32.26
|31.56
|4.
|Michaella Glenister
|17
|Leic Sharks
|4:17.73
|+ 0.72
|772
|50m 29.17
|100m 1:01.40
|150m 1:33.53
|200m 2:06.67
|250m 2:39.11
|300m 3:12.67
|350m 3:45.37
|400m 4:17.73
|29.17
|32.23
|32.13
|33.14
|32.44
|33.56
|32.70
|32.36
|5.
|Maisie Macartney
|18
|Thanet Swim
|4:17.80
|+ 0.70
|771
|50m 29.70
|100m 1:02.30
|150m 1:34.91
|200m 2:07.94
|250m 2:39.89
|300m 3:13.00
|350m 3:46.06
|400m 4:17.80
|29.70
|32.60
|32.61
|33.03
|31.95
|33.11
|33.06
|31.74
|6.
|Monique Olivier
|21
|Edinburgh Un
|4:17.83
|+ 0.72
|771
|50m 29.23
|100m 1:00.70
|150m 1:33.16
|200m 2:05.78
|250m 2:38.82
|300m 3:11.75
|350m 3:45.09
|400m 4:17.83
|29.23
|31.47
|32.46
|32.62
|33.04
|32.93
|33.34
|32.74
|7.
|Freya Colbert
|15
|Nova Cent’n
|4:18.16
|+ 0.71
|768
|50m 29.71
|100m 1:01.84
|150m 1:35.16
|200m 2:07.78
|250m 2:40.82
|300m 3:13.18
|350m 3:46.13
|400m 4:18.16
|29.71
|32.13
|33.32
|32.62
|33.04
|32.36
|32.95
|32.03
|8.
|Nikki Miller
|19
|Eastkilbride
|4:19.33
|+ 0.80
|758
|50m 30.02
|100m 1:03.15
|150m 1:35.89
|200m 2:09.10
|250m 2:41.30
|300m 3:14.37
|350m 3:47.20
|400m 4:19.33
|30.02
|33.13
|32.74
|33.21
|32.20
|33.07
|32.83
|32.13
Holly Hibbott took the top seed for finals tonight but was well off her personal best, swimming a 4:15.72. Hibbott was a Bronze medalist in the 400 free at European Champs last Summer, where she posted her personal best of 4:05.01. Hibbott came in just ahead of 18-year-old Leah Crisp, who swam a 4:16.03 for 2nd this morning. Crisp was outsplitting Hibbott on the back half of the race, as Hibbott started fading toward the end.
There was a lot of young talent in the field this morning, including Crisp. 5 of the swimmers to make the A final were 18&unders. A pair of 17-year-olds, Rachel Anderson and Michaella Glenister, took 3rd and 4th behind Crisp, touching in 4:16.46 and 4:17.03 respectively. Maise Macartney, an 18-year-old, took 5th with a 4:17.80. 15-year-old Freya Colbert fought her way into the A final, clocking a 4:18.16 this morning for 7th place.
The time to be considered for Gwangju is 4:06.39, so these women have their work cut out for them in tonight’s final. Hibbott has an advantage here, having been under that time before.
MEN’S 200 IM
- Selection Time #1 – 1:56.85
- Selection Time #2 – 1:57.85
OPEN TOP 8:
|Place
|Name
|AaD
|Club
|Time
|R.T.
|FINA Pt
|50
|100
|150
|1.
|Thomas Dean
|19
|Bath NC
|2:00.80
|+ 0.65
|840
|25.77
|56.76
|1:31.29
|2.
|Joe Litchfield
|21
|Loughboro NC
|2:00.83
|+ 0.64
|839
|25.69
|56.28
|1:31.36
|3.
|Max Litchfield
|24
|Loughboro NC
|2:00.89
|+ 0.62
|838
|25.77
|56.20
|1:31.20
|4.
|Duncan Scott
|22
|UniOfStirl
|2:01.21
|+ 0.69
|831
|25.17
|55.38
|1:30.71
|5.
|Mark Szaranek
|24
|Carnegie
|2:02.57
|+ 0.63
|804
|25.43
|56.73
|1:32.22
|6.
|Jacob Greenow
|20
|Bath Univ
|2:03.19
|+ 0.70
|792
|26.41
|57.33
|1:32.65
|7.
|Jarvis Parkinson
|21
|Loughboro NC
|2:03.72
|+ 0.64
|782
|25.66
|58.08
|1:33.64
|8.
|Callum Lawrie
|21
|UniOfStirl
|2:04.26
|+ 0.67
|772
|26.07
|58.17
|1:33.93
Thomas Dean, who recently signed with Speedo, took the top seed for finals tonight in a very tight prelims race. Dean, the youngest swimmer to make the top 8, posted a 2:00.80, barely leading Joe and Max Litchfield. Joe was 2:00.83 this morning, while Max was 2:00.89, marking just a 0.09 second separation between the top 3 this morning. Max Litchfield was the Bronze medalist at the European Championships lst Summer, posting a 1:57.96. Thomas Dean came in 9th in prelims of the 200 IM at European Championships last Summer. Mark Szaranek, who finished 5th in the 200 IM at the European Champs last Summer, came in 5th this morning.
Times will have to be faster tonight if any of these swimmers want to automatically qualify to swim the 200 IM in Gwangju.
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- Selection Time #1 – 2:09.80
- Selection Time #2 – 2:10.48
OPEN TOP 8:
|Place
|Name
|AaD
|Club
|Time
|R.T.
|FINA Pt
|50
|100
|150
|1.
|Siobhan-Marie O’Connor
|24
|Bath NC
|2:11.78
|+ 0.69
|876
|27.44
|1:00.49
|1:38.11
|2.
|Hannah Miley
|30
|Aberdeen Per
|2:13.68
|+ 0.65
|839
|29.37
|1:03.69
|1:41.84
|3.
|Alicia Wilson
|19
|Guildford Ct
|2:14.09
|+ 0.66
|832
|28.56
|1:02.24
|1:41.64
|4.
|Abbie Wood
|20
|Loughboro NC
|2:14.42
|+ 0.72
|825
|28.66
|1:03.07
|1:41.77
|5.
|Aimee Willmott
|26
|UniOfStirl
|2:15.49
|+ 0.70
|806
|28.75
|1:03.52
|1:42.00
|6.
|Katie Matts
|21
|Stockport Mo
|2:15.85
|+ 0.74
|800
|28.96
|1:04.24
|1:42.26
|7.
|Amy Bell
|19
|Co Sheffield
|2:15.92
|+ 0.67
|798
|29.19
|1:04.62
|1:42.59
|8.
|Candice Hall
|22
|Loughboro Un
|2:17.80
|+ 0.69
|766
|28.62
|1:03.42
|1:44.02
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor took the top seed for fianls tonight after scratching her events earlier in the meet. Her apparent decision to focus on the 200 IM seems to have paid off, as O’Connor posted the fastest prelims time by 1.90 seconds. O’Connor came into the meet with the fastest 200 IM time. She was seeded with a 2:09.80, coming in just under 2 seconds off that time this morning. O’Connor posted the fastest first 100 in the field by far, clocking a speedy 1:00.49. O’Connor needs to drop about 2 seconds in finals tonight to auto qualify for Worlds.
Hannah Miley came in 2nd this morning, posting a 2:13.68. Miley, who is primarily a 400 IM’er, has had a lot of success in the 200 IM in her career, including a Bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Alicia Wilson was only 0.41 seconds back from Miley, taking 3rd this morning. Wilson was second fastest on the front half, behind only O’Connor.
MEN’S 800 Free (early heats)
- Selection Time #1 – 7:46.75
- Selection Time #2 -7:49.71
OPEN Top 8:
|Place
|Name
|AaD
|Club
|Time
|R.T.
|FINA Pt
|1.
|Hector Pardoe
|18
|Ellesmere Co
|8:14.53
|+ 0.80
|764
|50m 27.72
|100m 58.41
|150m 1:29.12
|200m 2:00.27
|250m 2:31.24
|300m 3:02.36
|350m 3:33.41
|400m 4:05.17
|27.72
|30.69
|30.71
|31.15
|30.97
|31.12
|31.05
|31.76
|450m 4:36.14
|500m 5:07.78
|550m 5:38.92
|600m 6:10.78
|650m 6:41.97
|700m 7:13.79
|750m 7:44.65
|800m 8:14.53
|30.97
|31.64
|31.14
|31.86
|31.19
|31.82
|30.86
|29.88
|2.
|Max Murphy
|19
|Loughboro Un
|8:17.47
|+ 0.77
|750
|50m 28.14
|100m 58.68
|150m 1:29.66
|200m 2:01.08
|250m 2:32.18
|300m 3:03.96
|350m 3:35.32
|400m 4:07.18
|28.14
|30.54
|30.98
|31.42
|31.10
|31.78
|31.36
|31.86
|450m 4:38.46
|500m 5:10.26
|550m 5:42.00
|600m 6:14.08
|650m 6:45.41
|700m 7:17.37
|750m 7:47.91
|800m 8:17.47
|31.28
|31.80
|31.74
|32.08
|31.33
|31.96
|30.54
|29.56
|3.
|Adam Wilson
|18
|Newcastle
|8:23.40
|+ 0.61
|724
|50m 28.78
|100m 1:00.02
|150m 1:31.55
|200m 2:03.32
|250m 2:34.73
|300m 3:05.92
|350m 3:37.25
|400m 4:08.56
|28.78
|31.24
|31.53
|31.77
|31.41
|31.19
|31.33
|31.31
|450m 4:39.87
|500m 5:11.65
|550m 5:43.62
|600m 6:15.91
|650m 6:48.24
|700m 7:21.10
|750m 7:52.43
|800m 8:23.40
|31.31
|31.78
|31.97
|32.29
|32.33
|32.86
|31.33
|30.97
|4.
|George Barber
|18
|Royal Wolv
|8:24.33
|+ 0.65
|720
|50m 27.89
|100m 58.26
|150m 1:29.59
|200m 2:00.80
|250m 2:32.21
|300m 3:04.05
|350m 3:36.44
|400m 4:08.68
|27.89
|30.37
|31.33
|31.21
|31.41
|31.84
|32.39
|32.24
|450m 4:41.01
|500m 5:13.56
|550m 5:46.64
|600m 6:19.02
|650m 6:51.19
|700m 7:22.59
|750m 7:54.12
|800m 8:24.33
|32.33
|32.55
|33.08
|32.38
|32.17
|31.40
|31.53
|30.21
|5.
|Nathan Wells
|21
|Loughboro Un
|8:24.78
|+ 0.66
|718
|50m 27.50
|100m 57.73
|150m 1:29.37
|200m 2:01.33
|250m 2:32.89
|300m 3:04.71
|350m 3:36.58
|400m 4:09.02
|27.50
|30.23
|31.64
|31.96
|31.56
|31.82
|31.87
|32.44
|450m 4:41.13
|500m 5:13.55
|550m 5:46.14
|600m 6:18.63
|650m 6:50.78
|700m 7:23.22
|750m 7:54.49
|800m 8:24.78
|32.11
|32.42
|32.59
|32.49
|32.15
|32.44
|31.27
|30.29
|6.
|Ralph Muncer
|18
|Co St Albans
|8:26.10
|+ 0.73
|712
|50m 28.10
|100m 58.96
|150m 1:30.53
|200m 2:01.99
|250m 2:34.17
|300m 3:06.26
|350m 3:38.41
|400m 4:10.43
|28.10
|30.86
|31.57
|31.46
|32.18
|32.09
|32.15
|32.02
|450m 4:42.66
|500m 5:14.80
|550m 5:47.24
|600m 6:19.55
|650m 6:52.06
|700m 7:24.12
|750m 7:55.95
|800m 8:26.10
|32.23
|32.14
|32.44
|32.31
|32.51
|32.06
|31.83
|30.15
|7.
|Charlie Poole
|18
|Co Leicester
|8:26.32
|+ 0.66
|712
|50m 27.73
|100m 58.20
|150m 1:29.22
|200m 2:00.80
|250m 2:32.00
|300m 3:03.58
|350m 3:35.18
|400m 4:07.38
|27.73
|30.47
|31.02
|31.58
|31.20
|31.58
|31.60
|32.20
|450m 4:39.51
|500m 5:11.93
|550m 5:44.49
|600m 6:17.55
|650m 6:49.95
|700m 7:23.00
|750m 7:55.05
|800m 8:26.32
|32.13
|32.42
|32.56
|33.06
|32.40
|33.05
|32.05
|31.27
|8.
|Joseph Deighan
|16
|Stockport Mo
|8:26.47
|+ 0.80
|711
|50m 29.23
|100m 1:00.87
|150m 1:32.85
|200m 2:04.81
|250m 2:36.79
|300m 3:08.87
|350m 3:40.58
|400m 4:12.42
|29.23
|31.64
|31.98
|31.96
|31.98
|32.08
|31.71
|31.84
|450m 4:44.07
|500m 5:16.29
|550m 5:47.82
|600m 6:19.98
|650m 6:51.78
|700m 7:23.71
|750m 7:55.33
|800m 8:26.47
|31.65
|32.22
|31.53
|32.16
|31.80
|31.93
|31.62
|31.14
**This is a timed final event. The heats shown in these results exclude the fastest heat, which will be swimming in finals tonight.**
18-year-old Hector Pardoe was the fastest swimmer this morning, clocking an 8:14.53. 19-year-old Max Murphy was next in at 8:17.47. Pardoe largely outsplit the field the whole way through the race. He was the only swimmer to keep all 16 of his 50 splits under 32 seconds. With that time, Pardoe stands a chance of finishing in the top 8 after the fast heat swims in finals.
A 21.5 prelims time is mightily impressive. Will be very interesting to see what he’s able to go tonight.