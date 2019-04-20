2019 British Swimming C’Ships: Day 5 Prelims Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

OPEN TOP 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 1. Georgia Davies 29 Loughboro Un 28.48 + 0.62 850 2. Lauren Cox 18 Co Coventry 28.69 + 0.60 831 3. Cassie Wild 19 UniOfStirl 28.74 + 0.63 827 4. Harriet West 22 Loughboro Un 28.81 + 0.55 821 5. Kathleen Dawson 22 UniOfStirl 28.87 + 0.57 816 6. Lucy Hope 22 Edinburgh Un 28.93 + 0.55 811 7. Lily Boseley 18 Co Sheffield 29.15 + 0.52 792 7. Jessica Shaw 20 Birm’ham Uni 29.15 + 0.55 792

Georgia Davies took the top seed for finals by a pretty comfortable margin this morning, turning in a 28.48. Davies was a Bronze medalist in the 50 back at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, posting a 27.90 in finals. Her fastest time came from Semifinals at that meet, where she swam a 27.86. Davies won the 100 back in 1:00.31 earlier in these British Championships.

There were two 18-year-olds to make the A final, Lauren Cox came in 2nd with a 28.69, while Lily Boseley tied for 7th with a 29.15. The pair are the only two 18&unders to make the final. Boseley finsihed 5th in the 100 back a few days ago, and Cox came in 8th in the 100 back.

MEN’S 50 FREE

Selection Time #1 – 21.45

Selection Time #2 – 21.84

OPEN TOP 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 1. Benjamin Proud 25 Plymouth Lea 21.57 + 0.58 910 2. David Cumberlidge 22 Edinburgh Un 22.31 + 0.70 823 3. Alexander Bowen 24 Loughboro Un 22.56 + 0.62 796 4. Scott McLay 20 UniOfStirl 22.59 + 0.67 793 5. Jack Thorpe 25 Edinburgh Un 22.61 + 0.69 790 6. Thomas Fannon 21 Loughboro Un 22.86 + 0.64 765 7. Yusuke Legard 23 Wycombe Dist 22.87 + 0.63 764 8. Calum Bain 23 UniOfStirl 23.04 + 0.60 747

Benjamin Proud, to not much surprise from anyone, roared to the #3 time in the world this year and top seed for finals tonight. Proud blasted a 21.57, shaving 0.14 seconds off his season best, and elevating himself from 5th in the world this year to 3rd in the world this year. He is now sitting behind only Andrea Vergani, who was just suspended for testing positive on a banned subatance, and Vlad Morozov. Proud came in well under the consideration time for Worlds of 21.84, but just narrowly missed the automatic qualifying standard of 21.45. Proud was the European Champion in the 50 last year, posting his lifetime best of 21.11.

David Cumberlidge was the next swimmer in, finishing 0.74 seconds behind Proud. Cumberlidge was the 50 free champion at the British Championships in 2016 and 2017, and boasts a lifetime best of 22.03. He’d have to drop 0.49 seconds in finals to put himself up for consideration to take the 2nd spot in the 50 free in Gwangju.

The youngest swimmer in the field to make the A final was 20-year-old Scott McLay, who took 4th this morning with a 22.59.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

Selection Time #1 – 4:03.57

Selection Time #2 – 4:06.39

OPEN TOP 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 1. Holly Hibbott 20 Stockport Mo 4:15.72 + 0.76 790 50m 28.59 100m 59.80 150m 1:32.16 200m 2:04.15 250m 2:35.96 300m 3:09.79 350m 3:43.06 400m 4:15.72 28.59 31.21 32.36 31.99 31.81 33.83 33.27 32.66 2. Leah Crisp 18 Co Leeds 4:16.03 + 0.75 787 50m 29.38 100m 1:02.11 150m 1:34.56 200m 2:07.56 250m 2:39.56 300m 3:12.04 350m 3:44.04 400m 4:16.03 29.38 32.73 32.45 33.00 32.00 32.48 32.00 31.99 3. Rachel Anderson 17 Millfield 4:16.46 + 0.76 783 50m 30.16 100m 1:02.28 150m 1:35.12 200m 2:07.86 250m 2:40.32 300m 3:12.64 350m 3:44.90 400m 4:16.46 30.16 32.12 32.84 32.74 32.46 32.32 32.26 31.56 4. Michaella Glenister 17 Leic Sharks 4:17.73 + 0.72 772 50m 29.17 100m 1:01.40 150m 1:33.53 200m 2:06.67 250m 2:39.11 300m 3:12.67 350m 3:45.37 400m 4:17.73 29.17 32.23 32.13 33.14 32.44 33.56 32.70 32.36 5. Maisie Macartney 18 Thanet Swim 4:17.80 + 0.70 771 50m 29.70 100m 1:02.30 150m 1:34.91 200m 2:07.94 250m 2:39.89 300m 3:13.00 350m 3:46.06 400m 4:17.80 29.70 32.60 32.61 33.03 31.95 33.11 33.06 31.74 6. Monique Olivier 21 Edinburgh Un 4:17.83 + 0.72 771 50m 29.23 100m 1:00.70 150m 1:33.16 200m 2:05.78 250m 2:38.82 300m 3:11.75 350m 3:45.09 400m 4:17.83 29.23 31.47 32.46 32.62 33.04 32.93 33.34 32.74 7. Freya Colbert 15 Nova Cent’n 4:18.16 + 0.71 768 50m 29.71 100m 1:01.84 150m 1:35.16 200m 2:07.78 250m 2:40.82 300m 3:13.18 350m 3:46.13 400m 4:18.16 29.71 32.13 33.32 32.62 33.04 32.36 32.95 32.03 8. Nikki Miller 19 Eastkilbride 4:19.33 + 0.80 758 50m 30.02 100m 1:03.15 150m 1:35.89 200m 2:09.10 250m 2:41.30 300m 3:14.37 350m 3:47.20 400m 4:19.33 30.02 33.13 32.74 33.21 32.20 33.07 32.83 32.13

Holly Hibbott took the top seed for finals tonight but was well off her personal best, swimming a 4:15.72. Hibbott was a Bronze medalist in the 400 free at European Champs last Summer, where she posted her personal best of 4:05.01. Hibbott came in just ahead of 18-year-old Leah Crisp, who swam a 4:16.03 for 2nd this morning. Crisp was outsplitting Hibbott on the back half of the race, as Hibbott started fading toward the end.

There was a lot of young talent in the field this morning, including Crisp. 5 of the swimmers to make the A final were 18&unders. A pair of 17-year-olds, Rachel Anderson and Michaella Glenister, took 3rd and 4th behind Crisp, touching in 4:16.46 and 4:17.03 respectively. Maise Macartney, an 18-year-old, took 5th with a 4:17.80. 15-year-old Freya Colbert fought her way into the A final, clocking a 4:18.16 this morning for 7th place.

The time to be considered for Gwangju is 4:06.39, so these women have their work cut out for them in tonight’s final. Hibbott has an advantage here, having been under that time before.

MEN’S 200 IM

Selection Time #1 – 1:56.85

Selection Time #2 – 1:57.85

OPEN TOP 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 50 100 150 1. Thomas Dean 19 Bath NC 2:00.80 + 0.65 840 25.77 56.76 1:31.29 2. Joe Litchfield 21 Loughboro NC 2:00.83 + 0.64 839 25.69 56.28 1:31.36 3. Max Litchfield 24 Loughboro NC 2:00.89 + 0.62 838 25.77 56.20 1:31.20 4. Duncan Scott 22 UniOfStirl 2:01.21 + 0.69 831 25.17 55.38 1:30.71 5. Mark Szaranek 24 Carnegie 2:02.57 + 0.63 804 25.43 56.73 1:32.22 6. Jacob Greenow 20 Bath Univ 2:03.19 + 0.70 792 26.41 57.33 1:32.65 7. Jarvis Parkinson 21 Loughboro NC 2:03.72 + 0.64 782 25.66 58.08 1:33.64 8. Callum Lawrie 21 UniOfStirl 2:04.26 + 0.67 772 26.07 58.17 1:33.93

Thomas Dean, who recently signed with Speedo, took the top seed for finals tonight in a very tight prelims race. Dean, the youngest swimmer to make the top 8, posted a 2:00.80, barely leading Joe and Max Litchfield. Joe was 2:00.83 this morning, while Max was 2:00.89, marking just a 0.09 second separation between the top 3 this morning. Max Litchfield was the Bronze medalist at the European Championships lst Summer, posting a 1:57.96. Thomas Dean came in 9th in prelims of the 200 IM at European Championships last Summer. Mark Szaranek, who finished 5th in the 200 IM at the European Champs last Summer, came in 5th this morning.

Times will have to be faster tonight if any of these swimmers want to automatically qualify to swim the 200 IM in Gwangju.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Selection Time #1 – 2:09.80

Selection Time #2 – 2:10.48

OPEN TOP 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 50 100 150 1. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor 24 Bath NC 2:11.78 + 0.69 876 27.44 1:00.49 1:38.11 2. Hannah Miley 30 Aberdeen Per 2:13.68 + 0.65 839 29.37 1:03.69 1:41.84 3. Alicia Wilson 19 Guildford Ct 2:14.09 + 0.66 832 28.56 1:02.24 1:41.64 4. Abbie Wood 20 Loughboro NC 2:14.42 + 0.72 825 28.66 1:03.07 1:41.77 5. Aimee Willmott 26 UniOfStirl 2:15.49 + 0.70 806 28.75 1:03.52 1:42.00 6. Katie Matts 21 Stockport Mo 2:15.85 + 0.74 800 28.96 1:04.24 1:42.26 7. Amy Bell 19 Co Sheffield 2:15.92 + 0.67 798 29.19 1:04.62 1:42.59 8. Candice Hall 22 Loughboro Un 2:17.80 + 0.69 766 28.62 1:03.42 1:44.02

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor took the top seed for fianls tonight after scratching her events earlier in the meet. Her apparent decision to focus on the 200 IM seems to have paid off, as O’Connor posted the fastest prelims time by 1.90 seconds. O’Connor came into the meet with the fastest 200 IM time. She was seeded with a 2:09.80, coming in just under 2 seconds off that time this morning. O’Connor posted the fastest first 100 in the field by far, clocking a speedy 1:00.49. O’Connor needs to drop about 2 seconds in finals tonight to auto qualify for Worlds.

Hannah Miley came in 2nd this morning, posting a 2:13.68. Miley, who is primarily a 400 IM’er, has had a lot of success in the 200 IM in her career, including a Bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Alicia Wilson was only 0.41 seconds back from Miley, taking 3rd this morning. Wilson was second fastest on the front half, behind only O’Connor.

MEN’S 800 Free (early heats)

Selection Time #1 – 7:46.75

Selection Time #2 -7:49.71

OPEN Top 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 1. Hector Pardoe 18 Ellesmere Co 8:14.53 + 0.80 764 50m 27.72 100m 58.41 150m 1:29.12 200m 2:00.27 250m 2:31.24 300m 3:02.36 350m 3:33.41 400m 4:05.17 27.72 30.69 30.71 31.15 30.97 31.12 31.05 31.76 450m 4:36.14 500m 5:07.78 550m 5:38.92 600m 6:10.78 650m 6:41.97 700m 7:13.79 750m 7:44.65 800m 8:14.53 30.97 31.64 31.14 31.86 31.19 31.82 30.86 29.88 2. Max Murphy 19 Loughboro Un 8:17.47 + 0.77 750 50m 28.14 100m 58.68 150m 1:29.66 200m 2:01.08 250m 2:32.18 300m 3:03.96 350m 3:35.32 400m 4:07.18 28.14 30.54 30.98 31.42 31.10 31.78 31.36 31.86 450m 4:38.46 500m 5:10.26 550m 5:42.00 600m 6:14.08 650m 6:45.41 700m 7:17.37 750m 7:47.91 800m 8:17.47 31.28 31.80 31.74 32.08 31.33 31.96 30.54 29.56 3. Adam Wilson 18 Newcastle 8:23.40 + 0.61 724 50m 28.78 100m 1:00.02 150m 1:31.55 200m 2:03.32 250m 2:34.73 300m 3:05.92 350m 3:37.25 400m 4:08.56 28.78 31.24 31.53 31.77 31.41 31.19 31.33 31.31 450m 4:39.87 500m 5:11.65 550m 5:43.62 600m 6:15.91 650m 6:48.24 700m 7:21.10 750m 7:52.43 800m 8:23.40 31.31 31.78 31.97 32.29 32.33 32.86 31.33 30.97 4. George Barber 18 Royal Wolv 8:24.33 + 0.65 720 50m 27.89 100m 58.26 150m 1:29.59 200m 2:00.80 250m 2:32.21 300m 3:04.05 350m 3:36.44 400m 4:08.68 27.89 30.37 31.33 31.21 31.41 31.84 32.39 32.24 450m 4:41.01 500m 5:13.56 550m 5:46.64 600m 6:19.02 650m 6:51.19 700m 7:22.59 750m 7:54.12 800m 8:24.33 32.33 32.55 33.08 32.38 32.17 31.40 31.53 30.21 5. Nathan Wells 21 Loughboro Un 8:24.78 + 0.66 718 50m 27.50 100m 57.73 150m 1:29.37 200m 2:01.33 250m 2:32.89 300m 3:04.71 350m 3:36.58 400m 4:09.02 27.50 30.23 31.64 31.96 31.56 31.82 31.87 32.44 450m 4:41.13 500m 5:13.55 550m 5:46.14 600m 6:18.63 650m 6:50.78 700m 7:23.22 750m 7:54.49 800m 8:24.78 32.11 32.42 32.59 32.49 32.15 32.44 31.27 30.29 6. Ralph Muncer 18 Co St Albans 8:26.10 + 0.73 712 50m 28.10 100m 58.96 150m 1:30.53 200m 2:01.99 250m 2:34.17 300m 3:06.26 350m 3:38.41 400m 4:10.43 28.10 30.86 31.57 31.46 32.18 32.09 32.15 32.02 450m 4:42.66 500m 5:14.80 550m 5:47.24 600m 6:19.55 650m 6:52.06 700m 7:24.12 750m 7:55.95 800m 8:26.10 32.23 32.14 32.44 32.31 32.51 32.06 31.83 30.15 7. Charlie Poole 18 Co Leicester 8:26.32 + 0.66 712 50m 27.73 100m 58.20 150m 1:29.22 200m 2:00.80 250m 2:32.00 300m 3:03.58 350m 3:35.18 400m 4:07.38 27.73 30.47 31.02 31.58 31.20 31.58 31.60 32.20 450m 4:39.51 500m 5:11.93 550m 5:44.49 600m 6:17.55 650m 6:49.95 700m 7:23.00 750m 7:55.05 800m 8:26.32 32.13 32.42 32.56 33.06 32.40 33.05 32.05 31.27 8. Joseph Deighan 16 Stockport Mo 8:26.47 + 0.80 711 50m 29.23 100m 1:00.87 150m 1:32.85 200m 2:04.81 250m 2:36.79 300m 3:08.87 350m 3:40.58 400m 4:12.42 29.23 31.64 31.98 31.96 31.98 32.08 31.71 31.84 450m 4:44.07 500m 5:16.29 550m 5:47.82 600m 6:19.98 650m 6:51.78 700m 7:23.71 750m 7:55.33 800m 8:26.47 31.65 32.22 31.53 32.16 31.80 31.93 31.62 31.14

**This is a timed final event. The heats shown in these results exclude the fastest heat, which will be swimming in finals tonight.**

18-year-old Hector Pardoe was the fastest swimmer this morning, clocking an 8:14.53. 19-year-old Max Murphy was next in at 8:17.47. Pardoe largely outsplit the field the whole way through the race. He was the only swimmer to keep all 16 of his 50 splits under 32 seconds. With that time, Pardoe stands a chance of finishing in the top 8 after the fast heat swims in finals.