2019 British Swimming C’ships: Day 3 Finals Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
MEN’S 1500M FREE – FINALS
- Selection Time #1 – 14:48.40, Selection Time #2 – 14:59.36
- British National Record – 14:45.95, David Davies, 2004
- GOLD – Daniel Jervis, 14:46.51
- SILVER – William Bell, 15:21.83
- BRONZE – Tom Derbyshire, 15:25.38
22-year-old Daniel Jervis threw down the swim of his life, manhandling the 1500m freestyle final heat tonight to take gold in a mark of 14:46.95. That crushes his previous personal best of 14:48.67 that gave him the silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Leading the race from start to finish, Jervis’ time now checks-in as the 3rd fastest in the world this season, sitting only behind Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri and Germany’s Florian Wellbrock.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE
PALTRINIERI
14.38.34
|2
|Florian
WELLBROCK
|GER
|14.42.91
|04/13
|3
|Jan
MICKA
|CZE
|14.48.52
|04/13
|4
|Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN
|NOR
|14.49.67
|04/13
|5
|David
AUBRY
|FRA
|14.54.42
|04/16
Jervis remains as the 2nd fastest British man ever in this distance event, with the Swansea swimmer’s clocking falling less than a second away from the long-held British National Record of 14:45.95 set by David Davies way back in 2004.
This event tonight is paired with Jervis’ 400m free gold from night 1, only tonight, however, Jervis’ time clears the Selection Time #1, securing his spot on the British roster for this summer’s World Championships. Only Adam Peaty has notched a selection time #1 thus far this meet.
For his part, one of our SwimSwam pre-meet ‘swimmers to watch’, William Bell, powered out a monster personal best, hacking over 16 seconds off of her previous lifetime fastest of 15:39.59 from last year’s British Summer Championships.
Tom Derbyshire rounded out the top 3 in 15:25.38. He took silver in this race last year to Jervis in a time of 15:01.87.
WOMEN’S 50M FREE –FINALS
- Selection Time #1 – 24.21, Selection Time #2 – 24.50
- British National Record – 23.96, Fran Halsall, 2014
MEN’S 400M IM – FINALS
- Selection Time #1 – 4:11.00, Selection Time #2 – 4:12.81
- British National Record – 4:09.62, Max Litchfield, 2017
WOMEN’S 200M FLY – FINALS
- Selection Time #1 – 2:07.13, Selection Time #2 – 2:07.89
- British National Record – 2:04.83, Ellen Gandy, 2009
MEN’S 100M FREE – FINALS
- Selection Time #1 – 48.00, Selection Time #2 – 48.43
- British National Record – 47.90, Duncan Scott, 2017
Brilliant swim from Jervis – Misses the British and Welsh record by half a second. Population of 3 million and Wales have given us the two fastest 1500m men in British history and Jazz Carlin, not too shabby.
Can’t knock sub 25s, but think Hopkin may be a tad disappointed with that after her SCY & SCM exploits, and her big 50fl PB. Big PB for Anderson too, good sign for the 100.