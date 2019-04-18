Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 British Swimming C’ships: Day 3 Finals Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 1500M FREE – FINALS

  • Selection Time #1 – 14:48.40, Selection Time #2 – 14:59.36
  • British National Record – 14:45.95, David Davies, 2004
  • GOLD – Daniel Jervis, 14:46.51
  • SILVER – William Bell, 15:21.83
  • BRONZE – Tom Derbyshire, 15:25.38

22-year-old Daniel Jervis threw down the swim of his life, manhandling the 1500m freestyle final heat tonight to take gold in a mark of 14:46.95. That crushes his previous personal best of 14:48.67 that gave him the silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Leading the race from start to finish, Jervis’ time now checks-in as the 3rd fastest in the world this season, sitting only behind Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri and Germany’s Florian Wellbrock.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE

GregorioITA
PALTRINIERI
04/06
14.38.34
2Florian
WELLBROCK		GER14.42.9104/13
3Jan
MICKA		CZE14.48.5204/13
4Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN		NOR14.49.6704/13
5David
AUBRY		FRA14.54.4204/16
View Top 26»

Jervis remains as the 2nd fastest British man ever in this distance event, with the Swansea swimmer’s clocking falling less than a second away from the long-held British National Record of 14:45.95 set by David Davies way back in 2004.

This event tonight is paired with Jervis’ 400m free gold from night 1, only tonight, however, Jervis’ time clears the Selection Time #1, securing his spot on the British roster for this summer’s World Championships. Only Adam Peaty has notched a selection time #1 thus far this meet.

For his part, one of our SwimSwam pre-meet ‘swimmers to watch’, William Bell, powered out a monster personal best, hacking over 16 seconds off of her previous lifetime fastest of 15:39.59 from last year’s British Summer Championships.

Tom Derbyshire rounded out the top 3 in 15:25.38. He took silver in this race last year to Jervis in a time of 15:01.87.

WOMEN’S 50M FREE –FINALS

  • Selection Time #1 – 24.21, Selection Time #2 – 24.50
  • British National Record – 23.96, Fran Halsall, 2014

MEN’S 400M IM – FINALS

  • Selection Time #1 – 4:11.00, Selection Time #2 – 4:12.81
  • British National Record – 4:09.62, Max Litchfield, 2017

WOMEN’S 200M FLY – FINALS

  • Selection Time #1 – 2:07.13, Selection Time #2 – 2:07.89
  • British National Record – 2:04.83, Ellen Gandy, 2009

MEN’S 100M FREE – FINALS

  • Selection Time #1 – 48.00, Selection Time #2 – 48.43
  • British National Record – 47.90, Duncan Scott, 2017

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Dee

Brilliant swim from Jervis – Misses the British and Welsh record by half a second. Population of 3 million and Wales have given us the two fastest 1500m men in British history and Jazz Carlin, not too shabby.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
Dee

Can’t knock sub 25s, but think Hopkin may be a tad disappointed with that after her SCY & SCM exploits, and her big 50fl PB. Big PB for Anderson too, good sign for the 100.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!