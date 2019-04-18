2019 British Swimming C’ships: Day 3 Finals Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 1500M FREE – FINALS

Selection Time #1 – 14:48.40, Selection Time #2 – 14:59.36

British National Record – 14:45.95, David Davies, 2004

GOLD – Daniel Jervis, 14:46.51

SILVER – William Bell, 15:21.83

BRONZE – Tom Derbyshire, 15:25.38

22-year-old Daniel Jervis threw down the swim of his life, manhandling the 1500m freestyle final heat tonight to take gold in a mark of 14:46.95. That crushes his previous personal best of 14:48.67 that gave him the silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Leading the race from start to finish, Jervis’ time now checks-in as the 3rd fastest in the world this season, sitting only behind Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri and Germany’s Florian Wellbrock.

Jervis remains as the 2nd fastest British man ever in this distance event, with the Swansea swimmer’s clocking falling less than a second away from the long-held British National Record of 14:45.95 set by David Davies way back in 2004.

This event tonight is paired with Jervis’ 400m free gold from night 1, only tonight, however, Jervis’ time clears the Selection Time #1, securing his spot on the British roster for this summer’s World Championships. Only Adam Peaty has notched a selection time #1 thus far this meet.

For his part, one of our SwimSwam pre-meet ‘swimmers to watch’, William Bell, powered out a monster personal best, hacking over 16 seconds off of her previous lifetime fastest of 15:39.59 from last year’s British Summer Championships.

Tom Derbyshire rounded out the top 3 in 15:25.38. He took silver in this race last year to Jervis in a time of 15:01.87.

