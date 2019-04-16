2019 British Swimming Championships Day 1 Prelims Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 50m Breast – Prelims

British National Record – 30.04, Imogen Clark, 2018

Open Top 8:

1. Sarah Vasey 23 Loughboro NC 31.32 + 0.56 827 2. Tatiana Belonogoff 18 Guildford Ct 31.51 + 0.53 812 3. Jocelyn Ulyett 24 Loughboro Un 31.78 + 0.44 791 4. Katie Goodburn 16 Warrender Ba 31.97 + 0.58 777 5. Kara Hanlon 22 Edinburgh Un 32.02 + 0.44 774 5. Rebecca Clynes 17 Co Leeds 32.02 + 0.62 774 7. Katie Matts 21 Stockport Mo 32.03 + 0.59 773 8. Laura Kinley 23 Io Man 32.10 + 0.58 768

With reigning national record holder Imogen Clark out of the mix due to injury, at least for this 50m, her domestic rival in this sprint event took over the top seed.

Loughborough’s Sarah Vasey earned lane 4 with a solid morning swim of 31.32, well on her way to following up her 2018 Commonwealth Games title with a possible British national title here.

Behind her is 18-year-old Tatiana Belonogoff, one of our ’emerging females to watch’, as the Guildford City teen clocked 31.51 to flank Vasey for tonight’s final, as will current 200m breast national record holder Jocelyn Ulyett.

Not typically a sprinter, Ulyett’s PB rests at the 31.37 thrown down 2 years ago, so she’ll need to hustle to maintain a possible podium slot tonight.

Of note, 2 additional teenagers made the top 8 in Warrender Baths Katie Goodburn (31.97) and City of Leeds’ Rebecca Clynes (32.02). Goodburn is just 16, while Clynes is 17, with both making the women’s open final.

Men’s 50m Back – Prelims

British National Record – 24.04, Liam Tancock, 2009

Open Top 8:

1. Thomas Howdle 22 Stockport Mo 25.62 + 0.48 822 2. Nicholas Pyle 19 Newcastle 25.73 + 0.40 811 3. Liam White 21 Swansea Uni 25.78 + 0.43 806 4. Martyn Walton 22 UniOfStirl 25.85 + 0.42 800 5. Elliot Clogg 20 Co Sheffield 25.89 + 0.47 796 6. Craig McNally 27 UniOfStirl 25.92 + 0.51 793 7. Brodie Williams 20 Millfield 26.03 + 0.47 783 8. James Oxborrow 21 Loughboro Un 26.04 + 0.47 782

Right off the bat it’s surprising to see that City of Cardiff’s Xavier Castelli finished out of the top 8th, taking 9th in 26.07. The 29-year-old veteran carried an entry time of 25.44 and is used to finishing in the top 3 at major domestic competitions. We’ll see if he makes it into the A-final via a possible, although unlikely, scratch.

Making the grade was 19-year-old Nicholas Pyle of Newcastle, another one of our ’emerging males to watch’. Pyle won this 50m event at last year’s British Championships and followed that up with European Junior Championships bronze in the 100m back last year. Pyle’s time last year was 25.45, so he’s already within .28 of that time.

Stockport Metro’s Thomas Howdle wasn’t in the 2018 final, so is looking to snag his first domestic national title, leading the pack in 25.62. That’s already a new personal best for the 22-year-old, with this morning’s effort marking his first-ever time under the 26-second threshold.

Women’s 200m Free – Prelims

Selection Time #1 – 1:55.82, Selection Time #2 – 1:56.66

British National Record – 1:55.54, Joanne Jackson, 2009

Open Top 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 50 100 150 1. Holly Hibbott 20 Stockport Mo 1:59.20 + 0.73 851 28.25 58.71 1:29.28 2. Freya Anderson 18 Ellesmere Co 2:00.43 + 0.74 825 28.37 59.11 1:30.43 3. Georgia Coates 20 Bath NC 2:00.79 + 0.74 818 28.46 58.96 1:29.75 4. Alys Thomas 29 Swansea Uni 2:01.23 + 0.71 809 28.22 59.39 1:30.01 5. Tamryn Van Selm 15 Bromley 2:01.24 + 0.81 809 29.14 59.67 1:30.81 6. Lucy Hope 22 Edinburgh Un 2:01.36 + 0.70 806 27.92 58.55 1:29.75 7. Kathryn Greenslade 21 Edinburgh Un 2:01.79 + 0.73 798 28.91 59.15 1:30.33 8. Rachel-Louise Masson 24 Edinburgh Un 2:02.03 + 0.73 793 28.31 59.13 1:30.74

Last year’s bronze medalist in this event, Holly Hibbott, marked the only swimmer of the morning to dip under the 2:00 threshold, although the entire field played their cards closely to their chests.

The 20-year-old Stockport Metro swimmer is following up on her triple medal appearance on the Gold Coast last year at the Commonwealth Games, where Hibbott took the individual bronze medal in the 400m free. In this 200m distance, Hibbott’s PB rests at teh 1:58.10 she clocked at that same meet to become Britain’s 9th fastest 200 frestyler ever.

But, ready to rock as well is 18-year-old Freya Anderson, the woman who is a multi-World Junior Championships gold medalist, as well as a mega-relay medalist across both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships last year.

The Ellesmere Titan holds a lifetime best of 1:58.19 registered just this year at the Edinburgh International Swim Meet to sit behind Hibbott as the 10th fastest British swimmer ever.

Don’t sleep on Edinburgh’s Kathryn Greenslade, as the 21-year-old took the 200m free title last year in 1:58.53. She clocked 2:01.79 this morning to enter as the 7th seed for tonight’s final.

Also, Bromley teen Tamryn Van Selm put up the swim of her young life to log a morning time of 2:01.24 for the 5th seed. She was already as quick as 2:03.15 heading into this meet, but now Van Selm slashed 2 seconds off that mark with her new LTB. She’s chasing the 2:00.34 British Age Record for female 15-year-olds.

University of Stirling’s Aimee Willmott wound up DFS this women’s 200m free.

Men’s 400m Free – Prelims

Selection Time #1 – 3:45.32, Selection Time #2 – 3:46.87

British National Record – 3:43.75, James Guy, 2015

Open Top 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 1. Daniel Jervis 23 Swansea Uni 3:49.84 + 0.69 877 50m 26.40 100m 55.20 150m 1:23.98 200m 1:53.33 250m 2:22.39 300m 2:52.16 350m 3:21.34 400m 3:49.84 26.40 28.80 28.78 29.35 29.06 29.77 29.18 28.50 2. Stephen Milne 25 Perth City 3:53.02 + 0.68 842 50m 26.12 100m 55.34 150m 1:24.42 200m 1:54.29 250m 2:23.89 300m 2:54.46 350m 3:24.14 400m 3:53.02 26.12 29.22 29.08 29.87 29.60 30.57 29.68 28.88 3. Cameron Kurle 22 Bath NC 3:53.11 + 0.49 841 50m 25.94 100m 54.55 150m 1:23.64 200m 1:53.37 250m 2:23.01 300m 2:53.10 350m 3:23.39 400m 3:53.11 25.94 28.61 29.09 29.73 29.64 30.09 30.29 29.72 4. Kieran Bird 20 Bath NC 3:53.33 + 0.63 839 50m 26.70 100m 56.14 150m 1:25.45 200m 1:55.61 250m 2:24.95 300m 2:54.94 350m 3:24.43 400m 3:53.33 26.70 29.44 29.31 30.16 29.34 29.99 29.49 28.90 5. Kyle Chisholm 22 Stockport Mo 3:54.18 + 0.65 829 50m 26.75 100m 56.13 150m 1:25.95 200m 1:55.87 250m 2:25.65 300m 2:55.55 350m 3:25.14 400m 3:54.18 26.75 29.38 29.82 29.92 29.78 29.90 29.59 29.04 6. Jay Lelliott 24 Co Sheffield 3:54.59 + 0.68 825 50m 27.22 100m 56.87 150m 1:26.29 200m 1:56.08 250m 2:25.76 300m 2:55.77 350m 3:25.47 400m 3:54.59 27.22 29.65 29.42 29.79 29.68 30.01 29.70 29.12 7. Samuel Budd 21 Co Sheffield 3:54.84 + 0.63 822 50m 26.93 100m 56.12 150m 1:25.49 200m 1:55.90 250m 2:25.80 300m 2:56.27 350m 3:26.01 400m 3:54.84 26.93 29.19 29.37 30.41 29.90 30.47 29.74 28.83 8. Luke Turley 19 Bath NC 3:55.88 + 0.69 812 50m 27.60 100m 57.59 150m 1:27.88 200m 1:58.10 250m 2:27.40 300m 2:56.93 350m 3:26.64 400m 3:55.88 27.60 29.99 30.29 30.22 29.30 29.53 29.71 29.24

Last year’s British Championships picture looked different, with James Guy taking silver to Sheffield’s Jay Lelliott‘s gold. Guy has since sworn off the men’s 400m free.

Lelliott is still here, taking the 6th seed in 3:54.59, but it was Daniel Jervis of Swansea who logged the only sub-3:50 time of the morning in 3:49.84. Olympian Stephen Milne is lurking as the 2nd seeded swimmer in his prelims time of 3:53.02, while his Rio teammate Cameron Kurle is also right there in 3:53.11.

Last year it took just 3:50.85 to win the title, so Jervis is already past that mark his time this morning. But, his personal best is 3:48.08, while Milne’s is 3:46.00, so if the Perth City swimmer can match his best he’ll leave Jervis in the dust.

Women’s 400m IM – Prelims

Selection Time #1 – 4:35.09, Selection Time #2 – 4:37.01

British National Record – 4:31.33, Hannah Miley, 2009

Open Top 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 1. Abbie Wood 20 Loughboro NC 4:40.93 + 0.74 852 50m 29.75 100m 1:03.95 150m 1:41.04 200m 2:18.09 250m 2:56.30 300m 3:35.80 350m 4:08.73 400m 4:40.93 29.75 34.20 37.09 37.05 38.21 39.50 32.93 32.20 2. Aimee Willmott 26 UniOfStirl 4:42.02 + 0.78 842 50m 30.19 100m 1:04.75 150m 1:41.03 200m 2:16.36 250m 2:55.67 300m 3:35.28 350m 4:08.95 400m 4:42.02 30.19 34.56 36.28 35.33 39.31 39.61 33.67 33.07 3. Hannah Miley 30 Aberdeen Per 4:45.19 + 0.67 814 50m 30.16 100m 1:05.41 150m 1:42.06 200m 2:19.31 250m 2:58.56 300m 3:38.89 350m 4:12.14 400m 4:45.19 30.16 35.25 36.65 37.25 39.25 40.33 33.25 33.05 4. Amber Keegan 22 Co Sheffield 4:47.55 + 0.73 794 50m 30.48 100m 1:04.96 150m 1:41.40 200m 2:17.04 250m 2:58.21 300m 3:40.06 350m 4:14.50 400m 4:47.55 30.48 34.48 36.44 35.64 41.17 41.85 34.44 33.05 5. Amy Bell 19 Co Sheffield 4:49.29 + 0.72 780 50m 29.55 100m 1:03.99 150m 1:42.30 200m 2:20.55 250m 2:59.78 300m 3:41.97 350m 4:16.43 400m 4:49.29 29.55 34.44 38.31 38.25 39.23 42.19 34.46 32.86 6. Katie Shanahan 15 Co Glasgow 4:50.09 + 0.79 774 50m 30.63 100m 1:06.71 150m 1:45.33 200m 2:22.68 250m 3:02.43 300m 3:43.44 350m 4:16.82 400m 4:50.09 30.63 36.08 38.62 37.35 39.75 41.01 33.38 33.27 7. Michaella Glenister 17 Leic Sharks 4:50.95 + 0.77 767 50m 30.62 100m 1:06.83 150m 1:44.16 200m 2:20.91 250m 3:02.83 300m 3:44.61 350m 4:17.95 400m 4:50.95 30.62 36.21 37.33 36.75 41.92 41.78 33.34 33.00 8. Orla Adams 24 Aberdeen Per 4:51.58 + 0.74 762 50m 30.92 100m 1:07.07 150m 1:44.52 200m 2:21.19 250m 3:01.40 300m 3:42.63 350m 4:17.53 400m 4:51.58 30.92

The 3rd fastest British female performer ever in this 400m IM event, Abbie Wood of Loughborough, didn’t waste any time making her presence known by cranking out a top seeded time of 4:40.93.

That held off both 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and silver medalist Aimee Willmott and Hannah Miley who are hunting Wood tonight with respective morning swims of 4:42.02 and 4:45.19. On the Gold Coast, Willmott topped the podium in 4:34.90 to 3-time Olympian Miley’s 4:35.16.

15-year-old Katie Shanahan of City of Glasgow turned some heads by claiming the 6th seed for tonight’s final in 4:50.09. The teen chose the right time to lay down a personal best with her mark this morning beating her 4:50.69 from last year’s British Summer Championships. The 15-year-old British Age Record is held by Rosie Rudin at 4:43.56, but Rudin surprisingly scratched this event.

Men’s 100m Breast – Prelims

Selection Time #1 – 59.19, Selection Time #2 – 59.92

British National Record – 57.10, Adam Peaty (World Record), 2018

Open Top 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 50 1. Adam Peaty 25 Loughboro NC 58.50 + 0.63 929 26.90 2. Ross Murdoch 25 UniOfStirl 59.33 + 0.60 891 27.71 3. Craig Benson 25 UniOfStirl 1:00.00 + 0.64 861 28.14 4. James Wilby 26 Loughboro NC 1:00.27 + 0.73 850 28.34 5. David Murphy 21 Co Oxford 1:01.27 + 0.71 809 28.56 6. Lawrence Palmer 27 Putteridge 1:02.10 + 0.69 777 28.68 7. Zak Aitchison 21 UniOfStirl 1:02.16 + 0.57 775 28.65 8. Gregory Butler 19 Co Derby 1:02.38 + 0.72 766 28.70

Making it look easy once again was Olympic champion, World champion and World Record holder Adam Peaty, who punched the wall in a mighty 58.50 this morning. Although he’ll need to repeat the feat tonight to make it official, Peaty’s morning time marks the first clocking under a British Selection Time #1, the strictest of the qualifying criteria.

Runner-up in the heats was Scottish national record holder and 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Ross Murdoch, who was also under 1:00 in 59.33. That ties Murdoch’s 6th fastest time of his career and sets him up nicely to put down something special this evening. Murdoch’s time now inserts the Scot into the season world rankings as 6th fastest swimmer.

Murdoch’s Stirling partner in crime, Craig Benson, was in action as well, claiming the 3rd seed in 1:00.00, while Loughborough ace James Wilby is next in line as the 4th seed in 1:00.27. Wilby already nailed a world-class mark of 59.23 at this year’s Edinburgh International.