Practice + Pancakes: Behind The Scenes of the Speedo International Photo Shoot

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

As a swimming fan, I’m always interested in what a day-to-day life of a pro swimmer looks like, aside from the obvious amounts of grueling training. But I want to know about the fun stuff; the travel, the events, the glamour. So when SwimSwam got the call from Speedo that they wanted to document Behind the Scenes of their most recent international photo shoot, I was pretty stoked.

Speedo flew in 9 of their top Athletes from around the world to capture them for a number of different platforms: Caeleb Dressel, Kathleen Baker, Ryan Murphy, Becca Meyers, Kevin Cordes, Hali Flickinger, Joe Schooling, Kylie Masse, and Alia Atkinson. The shoot was in sunny Southern California… except for that it wasn’t so sunny. For most of the time, it was between 50-60 degrees and rainy, which is fine weather to take a stroll in, but not so much if you’re modeling a skin tight bathing suit and getting in and out of a cold pool for hours on end. Don’t get it twisted: these athletes were putting in work even on the set.

However, they were also having a blast getting to spend time with each other and the crew of the shoot. And when you’re having a good time, it typically means good results. Take a look at how Speedo captured a lot of top quality media with our sports best athletes.