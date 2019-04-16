Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 British C’ships: Peaty’s 58.50 Was Kicked Off By Head-Turning 26.90 Opener

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re used to seeing eye-popping swims from Olympic gold medalist and World Record holder Adam Peaty in the men’s breaststroke events, but this morning was an especially impressive display of power by the British Lion.

Firing off the fastest 100m breast time of the morning in 58.50 at the British Swimming Championships, Peaty’s time checks-in as the 18th fastest performance in history and sets the 25-year-old up nicely to take the British national title and qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

What was especially notable about his morning performance however, was the fact the man opened in a wicked-fast 26.90. That is remarkably quick, even by Peaty’s standards, given his previous season-best of 58.73 started off with a 27.25 at the Edinburgh International Meet this past March. There, Peaty also took the men’s 50m breast gold, in a time of 26.99, slower than his opening 50 this orning.

For additional perspective, a 26.90 would have taken the bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the bronze at the 2018 European Championships and would have finished 6th at the 2017 World Championships.

After his race, Peaty stated, I’m very happy with my progress this morning – I didn’t want anything special, just enough to make it back tonight in lane 4.

“We’ve worked on it [my dive] relentlessly – in the past we’ve worked on it hard in terms of effort, but now we’re matching that up with sports scientists and I owe a massive thank you to them. They’re the brains behind the whole dive and the pull out and it’s great to have such a supportive team around me.”

Peaty is on target for an other-worldly performance, whether it be during tonight’s final or in Gwangju this summer.

From this morning’s prelims recap:

Men’s 100m Breast – Prelims

  • Selection Time #1 – 59.19, Selection Time #2 – 59.92
  • British National Record – 57.10, Adam Peaty (World Record), 2018

Open Top 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 50
1. Adam Peaty 25 Loughboro NC 58.50 + 0.63 929 26.90
2. Ross Murdoch 25 UniOfStirl 59.33 + 0.60 891 27.71
3. Craig Benson 25 UniOfStirl 1:00.00 + 0.64 861 28.14
4. James Wilby 26 Loughboro NC 1:00.27 + 0.73 850 28.34
5. David Murphy 21 Co Oxford 1:01.27 + 0.71 809 28.56
6. Lawrence Palmer 27 Putteridge 1:02.10 + 0.69 777 28.68
7. Zak Aitchison 21 UniOfStirl 1:02.16 + 0.57 775 28.65
8. Gregory Butler 19 Co Derby 1:02.38 + 0.72 766 28.70

Making it look easy once again was Olympic champion, World champion and World Record holder Adam Peaty, who punched the wall in a mighty 58.50 this morning. Although he’ll need to repeat the feat tonight to make it official, Peaty’s morning time marks the first clocking under a British Selection Time #1, the strictest of the qualifying criteria.

Runner-up in the heats was Scottish national record holder and 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Ross Murdoch, who was also under 1:00 in 59.33. That ties Murdoch’s 6th fastest time of his career and sets him up nicely to put down something special this evening.  Murdoch’s time now inserts the Scot into the season world rankings as 6th fastest swimmer.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BREAST

IlyaBLR
SHYMANOVICH
03/24
58.29
2Adam
PEATY		GBR58 .7303/16
3Tobias
BJERG		DEN59.1704/08
4James
WILBY		GBR59.2303/16
5Yasuhiro
Koseki		JPN59.2402/09
6Nicolo
MARTINENGHI		ITA59.3701/27
7Caba
SILADI		SRB59.4003/27
8Fabio
SCOZZOLI		ITA59.5204/03
8Zibei
YAN		CHN59.5203/25
10B.
OEGRETIR		TUR59.5404/07
View Top 27»

Murdoch’s Stirling partner in crime, Craig Benson, was in action as well, claiming the 3rd seed in 1:00.00, while Loughborough ace James Wilby is next in line as the 4th seed in 1:00.27. Wilby already nailed a world-class mark of 59.23 at this year’s Edinburgh International.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Tim

Encouraging comments about his start. Excited to see what he does this summer.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Dee

His start was noticeably better – He looked to come up leading.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
jhumphries

what was his 50 split when he went 57.1?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Dee

26.75 I think

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!