2019 British Swimming Championships Day 1 Finals Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
- DRAFT – Start List
- British 2019 World Championships Selection Policy
- British 2019 World and European Junior Championships Selection Policy
- British 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival Selection Policy
- SwimSwam Selection Analysis
- SwimSwam Elite Men Preview/SwimSwam Elite Women Preview
- SwimSwam Emerging Women Preview/SwimSwam Emerging Men Preview
- Final Start Lists
- Day 1 Prelims Recap
- Live Stream
- Live Results
This is a live document; refresh for updates.
WOMEN’S 50M BREAST – FINALS
- British National Record – 30.04, Imogen Clark, 2018
- GOLD – Sarah Vasey, 30.72
- SILVER – Katie Matts, 31.44
- BRONZE – Tatiana Belonogoff, 31.46
In a raw sprint from start to finish, Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sarah Vasey took 50m breaststroke gold here in Glasgow. Clocking a time of 30.72, Vasey crushed her morning effort of 31.32 to check-in with a performance among her 10 best. She won Commonwealth gold in a time of 30.60, so she was just over a tenth off that mark tonight and the only swimmer to dip under the 31-second threshold.
Vasey was last year’s bronze medalist in 30.93. Her time now checks the Loughborough swimmer in as the 8th fastest performer in the world this year, sitting behind fellow Brit Imogen Clark, who had to drop this event due to injury.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 BREAST
HANNIS
30.42
|2
|Yulia
EFIMOVA
|RUS
|30.43
|04/08
|3
|Martina
CARRARO
|ITA
|30.45
|04/06
|4
|Alia
ATKINSON
|JAM
|30.58
|04/13
|5
|Benedetta
PILATO
|ITA
|30.61
|04/06
|5
|Jhennifer
CONCEICAO
|BRA
|30.61
|12/20
|7
|Imogen
CLARK
|GBR
|30.68
|02/16
|8
|Ida
HULKKO
|FIN
|30.82
|04/13
|8
|Jessica
Hansen
|AUS
|30.82
|04/11
|10
|Satomi
SUZUKI
|JPN
|30.88
|04/08
Runner-up status went to Stockport Metro’s Katie Matts, who followed up her 32.03 from this morning with a near-personal best of 31.44. Her lifetime fastest remains at the 31.20 she logged at last year’s British Championships that ranks her the 12th fastest British performer of all-time.
As for 18-year-old Tatiana Belonogoff, the Guildford City swimmer rocked a bronze medal tonight, stopping the clock in 31.46. She was 31.29 en route to gold at last year’s European Junior Championships.
MEN’S 50M BACK – FINALS
- British National Record – 24.04, Liam Tancock, 2009
- GOLD – Thomas Howdle, 25.23
- SILVER – Nicholas Pyle, 25.48
- BRONZE – Liam White, 25.60
In a mild upset, Thomas Howdle of Stockport Metro beat out Newcastle’s Nicholas Pyle to take the men’s 50m backstroke British national title tonight. Leading the field with a morning mark of 25.62, 22-year-old Howdle unleashed a 25.23 for gold, his personal best and a time that makes him the 6th fastest performer in British history.
Pyle won this 50m event at last year’s British Championships and followed that up with European Junior Championships bronze in the 100m back last year. Pyle’s time at the 2018 version of this meet was 25.45, so he was just off that tonight in 25.48.
Here are the only performers faster than Howdle’s gold medal-winning 25.23 tonight:
|1
|Liam Tancock
|Exeter City
|85
|13th Fina World Champs2009
|Rome
|1
|02/08/09
|24.04
|2
|Christopher Walker-Hebborn
|Team Bath AS
|90
|Commonwealth Games 2014
|Glasgow
|1
|26/07/14
|24.92
|3
|Marco Loughran
|Guildford Ct
|89
|British Gas Swimming Championships
|Sheffield
|1
|28/06/13
|25.03
|4
|Matthew Clay
|Chard
|82
|Commonwealth Games 2006
|Melbourne Australia
|1
|15/03/06
|25.04
|5
|Nicholas Pyle
|Newcastle
|00
|European Championships 2018
|Glasgow
|1
|03/08/18
|25.10
Post-race, Howdle said, “I only picked up this event this season, so I’m buzzing.”
Swansea’s Liam White punched the wall in 25.60 for the bronze, his fastest time by .18. Of note, Xavier Castelli of Cardiff squeaked into this final by way of a scratch and made up some ground, finishing 5th in 25.80 tonight.
WOMEN’S 200M FREE – FINALS
- Selection Time #1 – 1:55.82, Selection Time #2 – 1:56.66
- British National Record – 1:55.54, Joanne Jackson, 2009
- GOLD – Freya Anderson, 1:58.22
- SILVER – Holly Hibbott, 1:58.23
- BRONZE – Georgia Coates, 1:59.40
In a race that literally went down to the touch, 18-year-old Freya Anderson of Ellesmere collected her first British national title of 2019 with a 200m freestyle stunner down the stretch to top the podium in 1:58.22.
Starting out in front with a lead-off 100m of 57.77, Anderson held a lead of over a tenth ahead of last year’s winner Kathryn Greenslade (57.89) and Holly Hibbott (58.15) and she managed to hold on, despite a big move from Hibbott at the end.
Hibbott, the 400m freestyle silver medalist from the Commonwealth Games, waited just a moment too late to try to overtake Anderson, instead settling for silver tonight .01 back in 1:58.23.
Anderson’s time tonight is her 2nd fastest ever, as she was 1:58.19 just this year at the Edinburgh International Meet. Of her race, the Ellesmere Titan stated, “I’m happy with gold, but would have preferred to go quicker.” She’ll be focusing on her 100m free specialty here.
Georgia Coates clocked 1:59.40 for bronze, although none of the top 3 finishers came close to the 1:56.66 minimum time qualification #2. It also appears that the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay will most likely not qualify for the World Championships with the performances tonight.
MEN’S 400M FREE – FINALS
- Selection Time #1 – 3:45.32, Selection Time #2 – 3:46.87
- British National Record – 3:43.75, James Guy, 2015
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 400M IM – FINALS
- Selection Time #1 – 4:35.09, Selection Time #2 – 4:37.01
- British National Record – 4:31.33, Hannah Miley, 2009
MEN’S 100M BREAST – FINALS
- Selection Time #1 – 59.19, Selection Time #2 – 59.92
- British National Record – 57.10, Adam Peaty (World Record), 2018
Hoping for a 57.7, let’s go Adam
Looking forward to some backend speed from Peaty. Could be a nasty time
Surprisingly good in the 50bk from Howdle – Chopped a second off his PB today. Nice to see swimmers back up SCM breakouts.
Women’s 200 was… interesting; The expected result, but not the times. Alys Thomas looks brilliant. 200fl for her is going to be electric. Nice to see Georgia getting back after a few iffy seasons. Anderson’s first comment post race was the same as mine: “Aah I can go faster than that”, looked disappointed.