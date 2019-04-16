2019 British Swimming Championships Day 1 Finals Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

This is a live document; refresh for updates.

WOMEN’S 50M BREAST – FINALS

In a raw sprint from start to finish, Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sarah Vasey took 50m breaststroke gold here in Glasgow. Clocking a time of 30.72, Vasey crushed her morning effort of 31.32 to check-in with a performance among her 10 best. She won Commonwealth gold in a time of 30.60, so she was just over a tenth off that mark tonight and the only swimmer to dip under the 31-second threshold.

Vasey was last year’s bronze medalist in 30.93. Her time now checks the Loughborough swimmer in as the 8th fastest performer in the world this year, sitting behind fellow Brit Imogen Clark, who had to drop this event due to injury.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 BREAST Molly USA

HANNIS 2 Yulia

EFIMOVA RUS 30.43 3 Martina

CARRARO ITA 30.45 4 Alia

ATKINSON JAM 30.58 5 Benedetta

PILATO ITA 30.61 5 Jhennifer

CONCEICAO BRA 30.61 7 Imogen

CLARK GBR 30.68 8 Ida

HULKKO FIN 30.82 8 Jessica

Hansen AUS 30.82 10 Satomi

SUZUKI JPN 30.88 View Top 26»

Runner-up status went to Stockport Metro’s Katie Matts, who followed up her 32.03 from this morning with a near-personal best of 31.44. Her lifetime fastest remains at the 31.20 she logged at last year’s British Championships that ranks her the 12th fastest British performer of all-time.

As for 18-year-old Tatiana Belonogoff, the Guildford City swimmer rocked a bronze medal tonight, stopping the clock in 31.46. She was 31.29 en route to gold at last year’s European Junior Championships.

MEN’S 50M BACK – FINALS

British National Record – 24.04, Liam Tancock, 2009

GOLD – Thomas Howdle, 25.23

SILVER – Nicholas Pyle, 25.48

BRONZE – Liam White, 25.60

In a mild upset, Thomas Howdle of Stockport Metro beat out Newcastle’s Nicholas Pyle to take the men’s 50m backstroke British national title tonight. Leading the field with a morning mark of 25.62, 22-year-old Howdle unleashed a 25.23 for gold, his personal best and a time that makes him the 6th fastest performer in British history.

Pyle won this 50m event at last year’s British Championships and followed that up with European Junior Championships bronze in the 100m back last year. Pyle’s time at the 2018 version of this meet was 25.45, so he was just off that tonight in 25.48.

Here are the only performers faster than Howdle’s gold medal-winning 25.23 tonight:

Post-race, Howdle said, “I only picked up this event this season, so I’m buzzing.”

Swansea’s Liam White punched the wall in 25.60 for the bronze, his fastest time by .18. Of note, Xavier Castelli of Cardiff squeaked into this final by way of a scratch and made up some ground, finishing 5th in 25.80 tonight.

WOMEN’S 200M FREE – FINALS

Selection Time #1 – 1:55.82, Selection Time #2 – 1:56.66

British National Record – 1:55.54, Joanne Jackson, 2009

GOLD – Freya Anderson , 1:58.22

SILVER – Holly Hibbott, 1:58.23

BRONZE – Georgia Coates, 1:59.40

In a race that literally went down to the touch, 18-year-old Freya Anderson of Ellesmere collected her first British national title of 2019 with a 200m freestyle stunner down the stretch to top the podium in 1:58.22.

Starting out in front with a lead-off 100m of 57.77, Anderson held a lead of over a tenth ahead of last year’s winner Kathryn Greenslade (57.89) and Holly Hibbott (58.15) and she managed to hold on, despite a big move from Hibbott at the end.

Hibbott, the 400m freestyle silver medalist from the Commonwealth Games, waited just a moment too late to try to overtake Anderson, instead settling for silver tonight .01 back in 1:58.23.

Anderson’s time tonight is her 2nd fastest ever, as she was 1:58.19 just this year at the Edinburgh International Meet. Of her race, the Ellesmere Titan stated, “I’m happy with gold, but would have preferred to go quicker.” She’ll be focusing on her 100m free specialty here.

Georgia Coates clocked 1:59.40 for bronze, although none of the top 3 finishers came close to the 1:56.66 minimum time qualification #2. It also appears that the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay will most likely not qualify for the World Championships with the performances tonight.

MEN’S 400M FREE – FINALS

Selection Time #1 – 3:45.32, Selection Time #2 – 3:46.87

British National Record – 3:43.75, James Guy, 2015

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 400M IM – FINALS

Selection Time #1 – 4:35.09, Selection Time #2 – 4:37.01

British National Record – 4:31.33, Hannah Miley, 2009

MEN’S 100M BREAST – FINALS