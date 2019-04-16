Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Peaty Throws Down Menacing 57.87 With 26.63 Opener At 2019 British C’ships

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 1 of the 2019 British Swimming Championships, Adam Peaty proved once again that he is the ultimate 100m breaststroke king of the world.

After crushing a morning swim of 58.55 to lead the field by a mile into tonight’s final, the 24-year-old Loughborough Olympic champion busted out a menacing 57.87 to take the national title tonight. That easily cleared the British-mandated selection standard for this summer’s Wold Championships and also dethrones Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich for #1 in the world.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BREAST

IlyaBLR
SHYMANOVICH
03/24
58.29
2Adam
PEATY		GBR58 .7303/16
3Tobias
BJERG		DEN59.1704/08
4James
WILBY		GBR59.2303/16
5Yasuhiro
Koseki		JPN59.2402/09
View Top 27»

What’s especially remarkable about Peaty’s swim tonight is the fact he spun out in a wicked-fast opening 50 of 26.63. That laid waste to his already historic 26.90 first 50 from this morning, which you can read more about here.

His 26.63 alone sits as the 22nd fastest performance in it own right and would have won silver at the 2018 European Championships, bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 4th at the 2017 World Championships.

Peaty’s overall 57.87 time inserts itself as #8 on the Peaty, ahem, top 10 performances of all-time.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
dfsd

would have won silver behind himself in Kazan at the world champs 2015

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Tim

Or silver begin himself at Rio. Or at Budapest…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!