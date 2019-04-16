Peaty Throws Down Menacing 57.87 With 26.63 Opener At 2019 British C’ships

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
- DRAFT – Start List
- British 2019 World Championships Selection Policy
- British 2019 World and European Junior Championships Selection Policy
- British 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival Selection Policy
- SwimSwam Selection Analysis
- SwimSwam Elite Men Preview/SwimSwam Elite Women Preview
- SwimSwam Emerging Women Preview/SwimSwam Emerging Men Preview
- Final Start Lists
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Live Stream
- Live Results
While competing on day 1 of the 2019 British Swimming Championships, Adam Peaty proved once again that he is the ultimate 100m breaststroke king of the world.
After crushing a morning swim of 58.55 to lead the field by a mile into tonight’s final, the 24-year-old Loughborough Olympic champion busted out a menacing 57.87 to take the national title tonight. That easily cleared the British-mandated selection standard for this summer’s Wold Championships and also dethrones Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich for #1 in the world.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BREAST
SHYMANOVICH
58.29
|2
|Adam
PEATY
|GBR
|58 .73
|03/16
|3
|Tobias
BJERG
|DEN
|59.17
|04/08
|4
|James
WILBY
|GBR
|59.23
|03/16
|5
|Yasuhiro
Koseki
|JPN
|59.24
|02/09
What’s especially remarkable about Peaty’s swim tonight is the fact he spun out in a wicked-fast opening 50 of 26.63. That laid waste to his already historic 26.90 first 50 from this morning, which you can read more about here.
His 26.63 alone sits as the 22nd fastest performance in it own right and would have won silver at the 2018 European Championships, bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 4th at the 2017 World Championships.
Peaty’s overall 57.87 time inserts itself as #8 on the Peaty, ahem, top 10 performances of all-time.
would have won silver behind himself in Kazan at the world champs 2015
Or silver begin himself at Rio. Or at Budapest…