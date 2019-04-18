2019 British Swimming C’ships: Day 3 Prelims Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 50m Free – Prelims

Selection Time #1 – 24.21, Selection Time #2 – 24.50

British National Record – 23.96, Fran Halsall, 2014

Open Top 8:

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 1. Anna Hopkin 23 Ealing 24.91 + 0.66 857 2. Freya Anderson 18 Ellesmere Co 25.37 + 0.72 812 3. Emily Barclay 22 Loughboro Un 25.68 + 0.63 783 4. Tamryn Van Selm 15 Bromley 26.00 + 0.70 754 5. Alicia Wilson 19 Guildford Ct 26.08 + 0.53 747 6. Kate Clifton 19 Co Sheffield 26.10 + 0.69 745 7. Sophie Yendell 17 Co Derby 26.18 + 0.66 739 7. Emily Crane 21 Loughboro Un 26.18 + 0.65 739

After falling short of the podium here in Glasgow in the women’s 50m fly, 23-year-old Anna Hopkin roared to the wall first in the heats of the women’s 50m freestyle, blasting a new personal best in the process.

The University of Arkansas All American clocked a swift mark of 24.91 to represent the only sub-25 second swimmer of the entire field. Her time laid waste to her previous lifetime best of 25.07 from this same meet 2 years ago where she took the British National title, meaning this is her own personal inaugural adventure into the 24-second zone.

With her outing, Hopkin remains as the 5th fastest British swimmer in history. Her time also inserts Hopkin at the tail end of the top 25 performers in the world this season.

In hot pursuit tonight, however, will be 2017 World Junior Champion Freya Anderson of Ellesmere. The 18-year-old teen titan took the 2nd seed in 25.37 after already nabbing the 200m free gold on night 1 at these British Championships.

Anderson’s time this morning is only .02 outside of her PB of 25.35, so the multi-Commonwealth Games relay and European Championships relay medalist is well on her way to challenging Hopkin for the gold tonight.

Also in the mix is Loughborough’s Emily Barclay, who took 3rd seed in 25.68, although she holds a PB of 24.94 from last year’s Summer Championships. That entered her as the #1 seeded swimmer on the start lists and she’ll be lurking on one side of Hopkin tonight.

15-year-old Bromley swimmer Tamryn Van Selm once again turned heads here at Tollcross, making this fierce final in a morning effort of 26.00. Van Selm’s previous LTB was the 26.27 produced at last year’s British Summer Championships, a time that rendered the teen as the 15th seeded swimmer headed into this meet. She’s now 4th.

Our other special swimmer of the day from last night, Sophie Yendell, already took 50m fly bronze and she’s ready to rock another good swim tonight, making this women’s 50m free final.

Of note, last year’s British Champion Lucy Hope was not entered in this event this time around.

However, it’s a not-so-positive commentary on British women’s sprinting on the whole when it takes just a 26 low to make 4th seed. For comparison, the top 8 women at the Italian Championships just a few weeks ago saw 25.88 rank 8th after prelims.

At the French Nationals taking place now, just 2 morning swimmers among the top 8 were over 26.00.

Men’s 400m IM – Prelims

Selection Time #1 – 4:11.00, Selection Time #2 – 4:12.81

British National Record – 4:09.62, Max Litchfield, 2017

Place Name AaD Club Time R.T. FINA Pt 1. Max Litchfield 24 Loughboro NC 4:17.30 + 0.65 851 50m 26.92 100m 57.62 150m 1:30.25 200m 2:03.43 250m 2:38.98 300m 3:16.15 350m 3:46.85 400m 4:17.30 26.92 30.70 32.63 33.18 35.55 37.17 30.70 30.45 2. Mark Szaranek 24 Carnegie 4:21.50 + 0.65 810 50m 27.56 100m 58.94 150m 1:32.28 200m 2:05.41 250m 2:42.01 300m 3:18.79 350m 3:50.02 400m 4:21.50 27.56 31.38 33.34 33.13 36.60 36.78 31.23 31.48 3. Joe Litchfield 21 Loughboro NC 4:22.23 + 0.68 804 50m 27.42 100m 59.21 150m 1:33.06 200m 2:06.33 250m 2:42.92 300m 3:20.71 350m 3:52.68 400m 4:22.23 27.42 31.79 33.85 33.27 36.59 37.79 31.97 29.55 4. Brodie Williams 20 Millfield 4:22.61 + 0.69 800 50m 27.81 100m 59.26 150m 1:32.33 200m 2:04.01 250m 2:42.67 300m 3:20.62 350m 3:53.10 400m 4:22.61 27.81 31.45 33.07 31.68 38.66 37.95 32.48 29.51 5. Jacob Greenow 20 Bath Univ 4:22.70 + 0.68 799 50m 27.02 100m 58.73 150m 1:32.36 200m 2:05.35 250m 2:42.02 300m 3:20.01 350m 3:52.51 400m 4:22.70 27.02 31.71 33.63 32.99 36.67 37.99 32.50 30.19 6. Charlie Hutchison 17 Ellesmere Co 4:23.24 + 0.57 794 50m 27.90 100m 59.60 150m 1:33.53 200m 2:07.01 250m 2:43.83 300m 3:21.21 350m 3:52.68 400m 4:23.24 27.90 31.70 33.93 33.48 36.82 37.38 31.47 30.56 7. Callum Lawrie 21 UniOfStirl 4:25.12 + 0.68 778 50m 27.73 100m 59.88 150m 1:34.17 200m 2:08.41 250m 2:44.51 300m 3:22.29 350m 3:54.64 400m 4:25.12 27.73 32.15 34.29 34.24 36.10 37.78 32.35 30.48 8. Nathan Wells 21 Loughboro Un 4:29.67 + 0.68 739 50m 27.70 100m 1:00.36 150m 1:35.30 200m 2:09.59 250m 2:48.41 300m 3:27.74 350m 3:59.07 400m 4:29.67 27.70 32.66 34.94 34.29 38.82 39.33 31.33 30.60

Hitting his fastest time of the season, Olympic finalist Max Litchfield manhandled the men’s 400 IM heats this morning in Glasgow. Entering with a personal best and British National Record time of 4:09.62 fro the 2017 World Championships, Litchfield punched a time of 4:17.30 this morning to carry a little over 4 second advantage over Carnegie’s Mark Szaranek.

Szaranek hit the wall in 4:21.50 for the 2nd seed this morning. Hopefully for him, he’s en route to to at least meeting his personal best of 4:13.72 from last year’s Commonwealth Games. There on the Gold Coast, the former Florida Gator took silver, just .60 behind winner Clyde Lewis of Australia.

Litchfield wasn’t at the Commonwealth Games, having pulled out due to shoulder injury. But, the 24-year-old bounced back quickly, taking 2018 European Championships silver in this event in a big-time 4:11.00, the 4th fastest time of his career.

Younger brother Joe Litchfield will be on the other side of his brother tonight after reaping the 3rd seed in 4:22.23, while 17-year-old Charlie Hutchison continues to impress here in Glasgow by capturing the 6th seed. The Ellesmere teen holds a PB of 4:20.55 to check-in as the 20th fastest British performer of all-time and he’s already within range with a morning swim of 4:23.24.

Hutchison took the silver at this same meet last year, clocking 4:23.57, while Tom Dean won the title. Dean scratched this event, however, to focus solely on his 200 IM race.

A minimum of 4:12.81, however, is needed to even be considered to swim this event at this summer’s World Championships, so it will take a stellar swim from even the national record holder himself to secure a spot on the roster for Gwangju.

