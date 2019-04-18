2019 British Swimming C’ships: Day 3 Prelims Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
This is a live document; please refresh for updates.
Women’s 50m Free – Prelims
- Selection Time #1 – 24.21, Selection Time #2 – 24.50
- British National Record – 23.96, Fran Halsall, 2014
Open Top 8:
|Place
|Name
|AaD
|Club
|Time
|R.T.
|FINA Pt
|1.
|Anna Hopkin
|23
|Ealing
|24.91
|+ 0.66
|857
|2.
|Freya Anderson
|18
|Ellesmere Co
|25.37
|+ 0.72
|812
|3.
|Emily Barclay
|22
|Loughboro Un
|25.68
|+ 0.63
|783
|4.
|Tamryn Van Selm
|15
|Bromley
|26.00
|+ 0.70
|754
|5.
|Alicia Wilson
|19
|Guildford Ct
|26.08
|+ 0.53
|747
|6.
|Kate Clifton
|19
|Co Sheffield
|26.10
|+ 0.69
|745
|7.
|Sophie Yendell
|17
|Co Derby
|26.18
|+ 0.66
|739
|7.
|Emily Crane
|21
|Loughboro Un
|26.18
|+ 0.65
|739
After falling short of the podium here in Glasgow in the women’s 50m fly, 23-year-old Anna Hopkin roared to the wall first in the heats of the women’s 50m freestyle, blasting a new personal best in the process.
The University of Arkansas All American clocked a swift mark of 24.91 to represent the only sub-25 second swimmer of the entire field. Her time laid waste to her previous lifetime best of 25.07 from this same meet 2 years ago where she took the British National title, meaning this is her own personal inaugural adventure into the 24-second zone.
With her outing, Hopkin remains as the 5th fastest British swimmer in history. Her time also inserts Hopkin at the tail end of the top 25 performers in the world this season.
In hot pursuit tonight, however, will be 2017 World Junior Champion Freya Anderson of Ellesmere. The 18-year-old teen titan took the 2nd seed in 25.37 after already nabbing the 200m free gold on night 1 at these British Championships.
Anderson’s time this morning is only .02 outside of her PB of 25.35, so the multi-Commonwealth Games relay and European Championships relay medalist is well on her way to challenging Hopkin for the gold tonight.
Also in the mix is Loughborough’s Emily Barclay, who took 3rd seed in 25.68, although she holds a PB of 24.94 from last year’s Summer Championships. That entered her as the #1 seeded swimmer on the start lists and she’ll be lurking on one side of Hopkin tonight.
15-year-old Bromley swimmer Tamryn Van Selm once again turned heads here at Tollcross, making this fierce final in a morning effort of 26.00. Van Selm’s previous LTB was the 26.27 produced at last year’s British Summer Championships, a time that rendered the teen as the 15th seeded swimmer headed into this meet. She’s now 4th.
Our other special swimmer of the day from last night, Sophie Yendell, already took 50m fly bronze and she’s ready to rock another good swim tonight, making this women’s 50m free final.
Of note, last year’s British Champion Lucy Hope was not entered in this event this time around.
However, it’s a not-so-positive commentary on British women’s sprinting on the whole when it takes just a 26 low to make 4th seed. For comparison, the top 8 women at the Italian Championships just a few weeks ago saw 25.88 rank 8th after prelims.
At the French Nationals taking place now, just 2 morning swimmers among the top 8 were over 26.00.
Men’s 400m IM – Prelims
- Selection Time #1 – 4:11.00, Selection Time #2 – 4:12.81
- British National Record – 4:09.62, Max Litchfield, 2017
|Place
|Name
|AaD
|Club
|Time
|R.T.
|FINA Pt
|1.
|Max Litchfield
|24
|Loughboro NC
|4:17.30
|+ 0.65
|851
|50m 26.92
|100m 57.62
|150m 1:30.25
|200m 2:03.43
|250m 2:38.98
|300m 3:16.15
|350m 3:46.85
|400m 4:17.30
|26.92
|30.70
|32.63
|33.18
|35.55
|37.17
|30.70
|30.45
|2.
|Mark Szaranek
|24
|Carnegie
|4:21.50
|+ 0.65
|810
|50m 27.56
|100m 58.94
|150m 1:32.28
|200m 2:05.41
|250m 2:42.01
|300m 3:18.79
|350m 3:50.02
|400m 4:21.50
|27.56
|31.38
|33.34
|33.13
|36.60
|36.78
|31.23
|31.48
|3.
|Joe Litchfield
|21
|Loughboro NC
|4:22.23
|+ 0.68
|804
|50m 27.42
|100m 59.21
|150m 1:33.06
|200m 2:06.33
|250m 2:42.92
|300m 3:20.71
|350m 3:52.68
|400m 4:22.23
|27.42
|31.79
|33.85
|33.27
|36.59
|37.79
|31.97
|29.55
|4.
|Brodie Williams
|20
|Millfield
|4:22.61
|+ 0.69
|800
|50m 27.81
|100m 59.26
|150m 1:32.33
|200m 2:04.01
|250m 2:42.67
|300m 3:20.62
|350m 3:53.10
|400m 4:22.61
|27.81
|31.45
|33.07
|31.68
|38.66
|37.95
|32.48
|29.51
|5.
|Jacob Greenow
|20
|Bath Univ
|4:22.70
|+ 0.68
|799
|50m 27.02
|100m 58.73
|150m 1:32.36
|200m 2:05.35
|250m 2:42.02
|300m 3:20.01
|350m 3:52.51
|400m 4:22.70
|27.02
|31.71
|33.63
|32.99
|36.67
|37.99
|32.50
|30.19
|6.
|Charlie Hutchison
|17
|Ellesmere Co
|4:23.24
|+ 0.57
|794
|50m 27.90
|100m 59.60
|150m 1:33.53
|200m 2:07.01
|250m 2:43.83
|300m 3:21.21
|350m 3:52.68
|400m 4:23.24
|27.90
|31.70
|33.93
|33.48
|36.82
|37.38
|31.47
|30.56
|7.
|Callum Lawrie
|21
|UniOfStirl
|4:25.12
|+ 0.68
|778
|50m 27.73
|100m 59.88
|150m 1:34.17
|200m 2:08.41
|250m 2:44.51
|300m 3:22.29
|350m 3:54.64
|400m 4:25.12
|27.73
|32.15
|34.29
|34.24
|36.10
|37.78
|32.35
|30.48
|8.
|Nathan Wells
|21
|Loughboro Un
|4:29.67
|+ 0.68
|739
|50m 27.70
|100m 1:00.36
|150m 1:35.30
|200m 2:09.59
|250m 2:48.41
|300m 3:27.74
|350m 3:59.07
|400m 4:29.67
|27.70
|32.66
|34.94
|34.29
|38.82
|39.33
|31.33
|30.60
Hitting his fastest time of the season, Olympic finalist Max Litchfield manhandled the men’s 400 IM heats this morning in Glasgow. Entering with a personal best and British National Record time of 4:09.62 fro the 2017 World Championships, Litchfield punched a time of 4:17.30 this morning to carry a little over 4 second advantage over Carnegie’s Mark Szaranek.
Szaranek hit the wall in 4:21.50 for the 2nd seed this morning. Hopefully for him, he’s en route to to at least meeting his personal best of 4:13.72 from last year’s Commonwealth Games. There on the Gold Coast, the former Florida Gator took silver, just .60 behind winner Clyde Lewis of Australia.
Litchfield wasn’t at the Commonwealth Games, having pulled out due to shoulder injury. But, the 24-year-old bounced back quickly, taking 2018 European Championships silver in this event in a big-time 4:11.00, the 4th fastest time of his career.
Younger brother Joe Litchfield will be on the other side of his brother tonight after reaping the 3rd seed in 4:22.23, while 17-year-old Charlie Hutchison continues to impress here in Glasgow by capturing the 6th seed. The Ellesmere teen holds a PB of 4:20.55 to check-in as the 20th fastest British performer of all-time and he’s already within range with a morning swim of 4:23.24.
Hutchison took the silver at this same meet last year, clocking 4:23.57, while Tom Dean won the title. Dean scratched this event, however, to focus solely on his 200 IM race.
A minimum of 4:12.81, however, is needed to even be considered to swim this event at this summer’s World Championships, so it will take a stellar swim from even the national record holder himself to secure a spot on the roster for Gwangju.
Women’s 200m Fly – Prelims
- Selection Time #1 – 2:07.13, Selection Time #2 – 2:07.89
- British National Record – 2:04.83, Ellen Gandy, 2009
Men’s 100m Free – Prelims
- Selection Time #1 – 48.00, Selection Time #2 – 48.43
- British National Record – 47.90, Duncan Scott, 2017
Men’s 1500m Free – Prelims
- Selection Time #1 – 14:48.40, Selection Time #2 – 14:59.36
- British National Record – 14:45.95, David Davies, 2004
The men’s 1500m free will included in tonight’s finals recap.
A 26 qualifies fourth into finals? Please tell me that’s wrong.
Not wrong, but I hear you!