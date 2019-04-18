2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M
- Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019
- Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30
- Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League
- Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES
- 50m
- French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships
- Start list: available here
- Results: available here
Day 3: Thursday 18 April 2019
Women’s 1500 Freestyle
- FINA “A” cut: 16:32.04
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 16:22.63
- French record: 16:03.01 – Laure Manaudou (CN Melun Val de Seine) – 14/05/2006 – Tours
PODIUM:
Men’s 50 Breaststroke
- FINA “A” cut: 27.39
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 27.08
- French record: 27.36 – Giacomo Perez Dortona (CN Marseille) – 22/04/2009 – Montpellier
PODIUM:
Women’s 50 Breaststroke
- FINA “A” cut: 31.22
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 30.74
- French record: 30.96 – Sophie de Ronchi (ES Massy Natation) – 22/04/2009 – Montpellier
PODIUM:
Men’s 50 Backstroke
- FINA “A” cut: 25.17
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 24.89
- French record: 24.07 – Camille Lacourt (CN Marseille) – 12/08/2010 – Budapest (HUN)
PODIUM:
Women’s 200 Freestyle
- FINA “A” cut: 1:58.66
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 1:58.03
- French record: 1:54.66 – Camille Muffat (Olympic Nice Natation) – 06/06/2012 – Canet-en-Roussillon
PODIUM:
Men’s 200 Butterfly
- FINA “A” cut: 1:56.71
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 1:56.43
- French record: 1:54.62 – Franck Esposito (CN Antibes) – 04/2002 – Chalon-sur-Saône
PODIUM:
Qualified individually for Gwangju:
|Women
|Event
|Men
|50 free
|Charlotte Bonnet
|100 free
|Mehdy Metella
|Charlotte Bonnet
|200 free
|400 free
|800 free
|1500 free
|David Aubry, Damien Joly
|50 back
|Jérémy Stravius
|Béryl Gastaldello
|100 back
|200 back
|50 breast
|100 breast
|200 breast
|50 fly
|Marie Wattel
|100 fly
|Mehdy Metella
|200 fly
|200 IM
|Fantine Lesaffre
|400 IM
