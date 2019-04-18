Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M

Day 3: Thursday 18 April 2019

Women’s 1500 Freestyle

  • FINA “A” cut: 16:32.04
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 16:22.63
  • French record: 16:03.01 – Laure Manaudou (CN Melun Val de Seine) – 14/05/2006 – Tours

PODIUM:

 

 

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

  • FINA “A” cut: 27.39
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 27.08
  • French record: 27.36 – Giacomo Perez Dortona (CN Marseille) – 22/04/2009 – Montpellier

PODIUM:

 

 

 

 

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

  • FINA “A” cut: 31.22
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 30.74
  • French record: 30.96 – Sophie de Ronchi (ES Massy Natation) – 22/04/2009 – Montpellier

PODIUM:

 

 

 

 

Men’s 50 Backstroke

  • FINA “A” cut: 25.17
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 24.89
  • French record: 24.07 – Camille Lacourt (CN Marseille) – 12/08/2010 – Budapest (HUN)

PODIUM:

 

 

Women’s 200 Freestyle

  • FINA “A” cut: 1:58.66
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 1:58.03
  • French record: 1:54.66 – Camille Muffat (Olympic Nice Natation) – 06/06/2012 – Canet-en-Roussillon

PODIUM:

 

 

 

Men’s 200 Butterfly

  • FINA “A” cut: 1:56.71
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 1:56.43
  • French record: 1:54.62 – Franck Esposito (CN Antibes) – 04/2002 – Chalon-sur-Saône

PODIUM:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Qualified individually for Gwangju:

Women Event Men
50 free
Charlotte Bonnet 100 free Mehdy Metella
Charlotte Bonnet 200 free
400 free
800 free
1500 free David Aubry, Damien Joly
50 back Jérémy Stravius
Béryl Gastaldello 100 back
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast
50 fly
Marie Wattel 100 fly Mehdy Metella
200 fly
200 IM
Fantine Lesaffre 400 IM

 

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!