2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Day 6: Sunday 21 April 2019

Women’s 800 Freestyle

FINA “A” cut: 8:36.56

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 8:31.29

French record: 8:18.80 – Laure Manaudou (Canet 66 Nat.) – 31/03/2007 – Melbourne (AUS)

Podium:

It was an all-Philippe Lucas podium in the 800 free final, led by Russian Anna Egorova, who touched in 8:34.09, an improvement of 2.3 seconds from her seed time. The national title in the event went to Lara Grangeon (CN Calédoniens). She touched in 8:39.44, which is 3.5 seconds better than her entry time. Grangeon, who is focused almost entirely on open water swimming now that she trains in Montpellier, held fast with Egorova through the first half of the race, but fell off when Egorova began her descent at the 450. Last year, Grangeon won the French bronze medal, finishing 4th overall with 8:49.61.

Aurélie Muller (CN Sarreguemines), another open water specialist, finished third for the French silver medal, going 8:43.84. Oceane Cassignol (Montpellier Métropole) was fourth in 8:46.02 and picked up the French bronze.

Men’s 50 Freestyle

FINA “A” cut: 22.18

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 22.05

French record: 20.94 – Frédérick Bousquet (CN Marseille) – 26/04/2009 – Montpellier

Podium:

In the same way Montpellier rules the distance freestyle podia in France, Marseille dominates in sprint free. Clément Mignon won championship final of the men’s 50 free by .03 over training partner Oussama Sahnoune of Algeria. Mignon missed the French qualifying standard by .01 in prelims but cleared the FINA “A” cut twice and should be able to add the 50 free as a complementary event to his 100 free in Gwangju.

Maxime Grousset of Amiens edged Yonel Govindin of Marseille by .07, 22.21 to 22.27, for third. They took home the French silver and bronze, respectively.

The same four sprinters occupied the podium a year ago, too, although the order was Govindin (22.13), Grousset (22.14), Sahnoune (22.30), Mignon (22.72).

Women’s 50 Butterfly

FINA “A” cut: 26.34

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 25.82

French record: 25.63 – Mélanie Henique (CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest ( HUN) / 06/04/2018 – Marseille

Podium:

Marie Wattel (Montpellier Métropole Natation) – 25.90 Béryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille) – 26.05 Mélanie Henique (CN Marseille) – 26.18

Marie Wattel, who swims for Montpellier but lives and trains at Loughborough University, won the 50 fly with her first sub-26 ever. Her entry time of 26.16 was a PB from her silver-medal finish at this meet in 2018.

Béryl Gastaldello, who edged Wattel in the 100 fly final, led a trio of Marseille women to a 2-3-4 finish. Her 26.05 was her 5th-best lifetime performance. Although entered with a seed time of 26.90, Gastaldello has been as fast as 25.79 at 2017 World Championships and 25.92 at 2015 French Nationals.

French record-holder and defending champion Mélanie Henique touched third in 26.18. She won with 25.71 a year ago.

Although no one qualified out of prelims to swim this event at Worlds, both Wattel and Gastaldello, already on the team in other events, made the FINA “A” cut and could presumably add the 50 fly to their program. However, the French rules stipulate that athletes can only have one complementary event, and it’s up to the National Technical Director to decide what’s best for the team. So we’ll see.

Men’s 100 Butterfly

FINA “A” cut: 51.96

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 51.81

French record: 51.06 – Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 28/07/2017 – Budapest (HUN)

Podium:

Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 50.85 Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Nat.) – 52.05 Jeremy Desplanches (SUI, Olympic Nice Natation) – 52.28 Nans Roch (CN Antibes) – 52.87

Marseille’s Medhy Metella lowered his own French National Record by .19 to post the fastest time in the world for the current season. Metella was 1.07 seconds faster than he’d been when he won this event a year ago.

Women’s 200 Backstroke

FINA “A” cut: 2:11.53

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:10.19

French record: 2:06.64 – Laure Manaudou (Mulhouse ON) – 26/04/2008 – Dunkerque

Podium:

Men’s 400 Freestyle

FINA “A” cut: 3:48.15

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 3:47.05

French record: 3:43.85 – Yannick Agnel (Olympic Nice Natation) – 23/03/2011 – Strasbourg

Podium:

Women’s 200 IM

FINA “A” cut: 2:13.03

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:12.58

French record: 2:09.37 – Camille Muffat (Olympic Nice Natation) – 26/04/2009 – Montpellier

Podium:

Qualified for Gwangju: