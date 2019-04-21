Gomes Jr, Lima Pass Peaty in 50 BR 2019 Ranks; Fratus Hits No. 5 50 FR

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)
- April 16th-21st, 2019
- Maria Lenk Aquatic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The final day of the 2019 Brazil Trophy, Brazil’s national championships, started off with some fast prelims swimming.
Minas’ Olympic sprint veteran Bruno Fratus, in his second meet back from undergoing shoulder surgery last year, dropped the world’s fifth-fastest 50 freestyle this year. He was the only swimmer under :22, taking the top qualifying spot in 21.68; Gabriel Santos was the No. 2 qualifier in 22.14.
Earlier in the meet, the 30-year-old Fratus missed making Brazil’s 4×100 free relay team for the 2019 FINA World Championships, finishing sixth overall in 48.95.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FREE
PROUD
21.50
View Top 27»
2 Andrea
VERGANI
ITA 21.53 04/02 3 Vlad
Morozov
RUS 21.55 04/12 4 Shinri
SHIOURA
JPN 21.67 04/07 5 Bruno
FRATUS
BRA 21.68 04/21 6 Caeleb
DRESSEL
USA 21.69 04/12 7 Maxim
LOBANOVSKIJ
HUN 21.79 03/27 8 Michael
ANDREW
USA 21.83 04/12 9 Kristian
GKOLOMEEV
GRE 21.91 03/17 10 Brad
TANDY
RSA 21.92 04/12
Later in the session, Jhennifer Conceição Alves and Joao Gomes Jr. hit South American records in their respective 50 breast races. Gomes Jr. went 26.42, besting the previous record of 26.52. His Pinheiros teammate Felipe Lima also went under the old record, going 26.48 for the No. 2 time in the world. Both pass up world record holder Adam Peaty, who went 26.49 at British Nationals this week, in the 2019 ranks.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 BREAST
GOMES JR.
26.42
|2
|Felipe
LIMA
|BRA
|26.48
|04/21
|3
|Adam
PEATY
|GBR
|26.49
|04/17
|4
|Fabio
SCOZZOLI
|ITA
|26.82
|04/06
|5
|Caba
SILADI
|SRB
|26.83
|03/30
Conceição (Pinheiros) went 30.50, just besting her own previous record of 30.51. She led the field by a full second, good for the No. 4 time in the world this year.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 BREAST
HANNIS
30.42
View Top 27»
2 Yulia
EFIMOVA
RUS 30.43 04/08 3 Martina
CARRARO
ITA 30.45 04/06 4 Jhennifer
CONCEICAO ALVES
BRA 30.50 04/21 5 Alia
ATKINSON
JAM 30.58 04/13
Finals begin at 6 p.m. Sunday night.
Breaststroke is getting FAST obviously Peaty still has a gap on everyone else, but the world is catching up