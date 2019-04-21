Gomes Jr, Lima Pass Peaty in 50 BR 2019 Ranks; Fratus Hits No. 5 50 FR

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

The final day of the 2019 Brazil Trophy, Brazil’s national championships, started off with some fast prelims swimming.

Minas’ Olympic sprint veteran Bruno Fratus, in his second meet back from undergoing shoulder surgery last year, dropped the world’s fifth-fastest 50 freestyle this year. He was the only swimmer under :22, taking the top qualifying spot in 21.68; Gabriel Santos was the No. 2 qualifier in 22.14.

Earlier in the meet, the 30-year-old Fratus missed making Brazil’s 4×100 free relay team for the 2019 FINA World Championships, finishing sixth overall in 48.95.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FREE Benjamin GBR

PROUD 2 Andrea

VERGANI ITA 21.53 3 Vlad

Morozov RUS 21.55 4 Shinri

SHIOURA JPN 21.67 5 Bruno

FRATUS BRA 21.68 6 Caeleb

DRESSEL USA 21.69 7 Maxim

LOBANOVSKIJ HUN 21.79 8 Michael

ANDREW USA 21.83 9 Kristian

GKOLOMEEV GRE 21.91 10 Brad

TANDY RSA 21.92 View Top 27»

Later in the session, Jhennifer Conceição Alves and Joao Gomes Jr. hit South American records in their respective 50 breast races. Gomes Jr. went 26.42, besting the previous record of 26.52. His Pinheiros teammate Felipe Lima also went under the old record, going 26.48 for the No. 2 time in the world. Both pass up world record holder Adam Peaty, who went 26.49 at British Nationals this week, in the 2019 ranks.

Conceição (Pinheiros) went 30.50, just besting her own previous record of 30.51. She led the field by a full second, good for the No. 4 time in the world this year.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 BREAST MollyUSA

HANNIS 2 Yulia

EFIMOVA RUS 30.43 3 Martina

CARRARO ITA 30.45 4 Jhennifer

CONCEICAO ALVES BRA 30.50 5 Alia

ATKINSON JAM 30.58 View Top 27»

Finals begin at 6 p.m. Sunday night.