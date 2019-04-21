Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gomes Jr, Lima Pass Peaty in 50 BR 2019 Ranks; Fratus Hits No. 5 50 FR

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

The final day of the 2019 Brazil Trophy, Brazil’s national championships, started off with some fast prelims swimming.

Minas’ Olympic sprint veteran Bruno Fratus, in his second meet back from undergoing shoulder surgery last year, dropped the world’s fifth-fastest 50 freestyle this year. He was the only swimmer under :22, taking the top qualifying spot in 21.68; Gabriel Santos was the No. 2 qualifier in 22.14.

Earlier in the meet, the 30-year-old Fratus missed making Brazil’s 4×100 free relay team for the 2019 FINA World Championships, finishing sixth overall in 48.95.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FREE

Benjamin GBR
PROUD
04/20
21.50
2Andrea
VERGANI		ITA21.5304/02
3Vlad
Morozov		RUS21.5504/12
4Shinri
SHIOURA		JPN21.6704/07
5Bruno
FRATUS		BRA21.6804/21
6Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA21.6904/12
7Maxim
LOBANOVSKIJ		HUN21.7903/27
8Michael
ANDREW		USA21.8304/12
9Kristian
GKOLOMEEV		GRE21.9103/17
10Brad
TANDY		RSA21.9204/12
View Top 27»

Later in the session, Jhennifer Conceição Alves and Joao Gomes Jr. hit South American records in their respective 50 breast races. Gomes Jr. went 26.42, besting the previous record of 26.52. His Pinheiros teammate Felipe Lima also went under the old record, going 26.48 for the No. 2 time in the world.  Both pass up world record holder Adam Peaty, who went 26.49 at British Nationals this week, in the 2019 ranks.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 BREAST

JoaoBRA
GOMES JR.
04/21
26.42
2Felipe
LIMA		BRA26.4804/21
3Adam
PEATY		GBR26.4904/17
4Fabio
SCOZZOLI		ITA26.8204/06
5Caba
SILADI		SRB26.8303/30
View Top 28»

Conceição (Pinheiros) went 30.50, just besting her own previous record of 30.51. She led the field by a full second, good for the No. 4 time in the world this year.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 BREAST

MollyUSA
HANNIS
04/13
30.42
2Yulia
EFIMOVA		RUS30.4304/08
3Martina
CARRARO		ITA30.4504/06
4Jhennifer
CONCEICAO ALVES 		BRA30.5004/21
5Alia
ATKINSON		JAM30.5804/13
View Top 27»

Finals begin at 6 p.m. Sunday night.

IM FAN

Breaststroke is getting FAST obviously Peaty still has a gap on everyone else, but the world is catching up

