Adair Sand Switches Verbal Commitment to USC Trojans for 2020

Adair Sand of Bolles School Sharks has de-committed from Arizona State University and has announced her new verbal commitment to the University of Southern California. Sand, a sprint freestyler and backstroker, verbally committed to ASU of the Pac-12 conference in November but has since made the switch. She’s a rising senior with Bolles and will join the Trojans in fall 2020.

“ “I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim and the University of Southern California. Cannot wait to join the Trojan family!! #FIGHTON

TOP TIMES

100y free – 49.68

200y free – 1:48.93

500y free – 4:55.71

100y back – 55.53

200y back – 1:59.25

200y IM – 2:03.22

400y IM – 4:20.20

Sand is pretty versatile, though her strength lies in midrange freestyle. Since she had originally committed to ASU, she’s improved her 200 free by over six-tenths of a second. Sand competed at the 2018 FHSAA 1A State Championships with Bolles, where she placed 3rd in the 100 free and 4th in the 100 back.

ASU’s sprint group took a hit this past season with Claire Fisch‘s transfer to Auburn, and she’s now developed into a 21.6/47.4 sprinter after a breakthrough year with Auburn. Sand would’ve been a solid sprint addition for them, but she’ll turn her attention instead to the USC Trojans.

The Trojans, also in the Pac-12 conference, will graduate elite sprinter Louise Hansson after next season, but Sand will get a season of overlap with Marta Ciesla and Jemma Schlicht, and two seasons with Laticia Transom. Ciesla, from Pine Crest in Florida, along with mid-season additions Schlict and Transom, will lead the sprinters post-Hansson.

Sand joins a strong class of 2024 for the Trojans. She’ll be teammates with #5 Kaitlyn Dobler, #19 Anicka Delgado, Andrea Santander, Caraline Baker, and Canada’s Jade Hannah.

