19 Anicka Delgado Verbally Commits to In-state USC Trojans

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anicka Delgado of Laguna Hills has elected to remain in Southern California for her collegiate swimming career. She announced via social media her intention to swim for USC beginning in the fall of 2020:

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to University of Southern California where I will continue my academic and athletic career with the graduating class of 2024. Fight On!💛❤️✌🏽”

Delgado is the #19 recruit on our Way Too Early List of 2020 Girls. A junior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, she specializes in free and fly and is a 7-time CIF-Southern Section Division I champion and 3-time record-breaker in her first two years of prep swimming. As a freshman at the 2017 section meet, she won the 100 fly (54.02) and was runner-up in the 50 free (22.98). She also led off the record-breaking 200 free relay (23.12) and swam the third leg (49.64) of the record-breaking 400 free relay. Last season, she won the 50 free in 22.71, coming within .07 of Abbey Weitzeil’s CIF-SS D1 record. She also repeated as 100 fly champion (53.25) and swam lead-off on two more winning relays (22.83 on the record-breaking 4×50, 49.79 on the 4×100). She went on to the State Championships and was runner-up in the 50 free (22.88) and 100 fly (53.80).

Delgado swims year-round for Gators Swim Club. She competed at Winter Juniors West in December, swimming the 50/100/200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM and finaling in the 50/100 free and 100 fly. An Ecuadorian national, Delgado represented the Ecuadoran Swimming Federation at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires where she competed in the 50/100 free and 50/100 fly. Delgado finished 5th in the 50 fly (26.80) and was a semi-finalist in the 100 free.

USC has also received verbal commitments from #5 Kaitlyn Dobler and Canada’s Jade Hannah. Delgado will join a sprint group headed by current sophomore Marta Ciesla and junior Louise Hansson. Hansson and classmate sprinters Tatum Wade and Catherine Sanchez will just have graduated when Delgado begins. She will overlap a year with flyer Caitlin Tycz.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 53.25

50 free – 22.71

100 free – 49.43

200 free – 1:48.26

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.