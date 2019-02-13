Wolverines’ Martin, DeShaw Tabbed as Big Ten’s Best of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Alex Martin, Michigan
Jr. – Moorestown, N.J. – Moorestown – Major: Business Administration
- Won the 100-yard Butterfly with a final time of 48.65 in Michigan’s dual meet at Michigan State
- Swam legs for the winning 200 Medley Relay (1:29.30) and 400 Freestyle Relay (3:01.73) teams
- The 2017-18 Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor
- Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Miles Smachlo (Jan. 23, 2019)
Diver of the Week
Collin DeShaw, Michigan
Jr. – Holland, Mich. – West Ottawa – Major: Economics
- Won the 3-meter (372.07) diving event last weekend in Michigan’s dual meet at Michigan State
- Posted an NCAA Zone C Diving qualifying score
- Earns his first Diver of the Week honor
- Last Michigan Diver of the Week: Ross Todd (Dec. 5, 2018)
