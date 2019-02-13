Wolverines’ Martin, DeShaw Tabbed as Big Ten’s Best of the Week

Michigan’s Haughey, MacNeil Bring Home Big Ten Weekly Honors Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey and Maggie MacNeil were honored as the Big Ten women’s swimmer and freshman of the week respectively, repeating their Jan. 23 feat.

Stanford Women Jump To #1 In Final 2019 CSCAA Dual Meet Poll Two-time defending NCAA champs Stanford have risen to #1 in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American (CSCAA) dual meet poll for the first time this season.