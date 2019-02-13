Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wolverines’ Martin, DeShaw Tabbed as Big Ten’s Best of the Week

by SwimSwam 0

February 13th, 2019 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Alex Martin, Michigan

Jr. – Moorestown, N.J. – Moorestown – Major: Business Administration

  • Won the 100-yard Butterfly with a final time of 48.65 in Michigan’s dual meet at Michigan State
  • Swam legs for the winning 200 Medley Relay (1:29.30) and 400 Freestyle Relay (3:01.73) teams
  • The 2017-18 Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor
  • Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Miles Smachlo (Jan. 23, 2019)

Diver of the Week

Collin DeShaw, Michigan

Jr. – Holland, Mich. – West Ottawa – Major: Economics

  • Won the 3-meter (372.07) diving event last weekend in Michigan’s dual meet at Michigan State
  • Posted an NCAA Zone C Diving qualifying score
  • Earns his first Diver of the Week honor
  • Last Michigan Diver of the Week: Ross Todd (Dec. 5, 2018)

