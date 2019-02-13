Dolfin Swim of the Week: Kylie Jordan’s 51.4 Butterfly

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

The college postseason seems to start earlier and earlier each year, with “first chance” meets and other early-February invites kicking off what is usually a two-month stretch of lightning-fast short course yards swimming.

Last weekend, the Duke women stole headlines with some huge performances at the Nike Cup. None was bigger than a 51.42 in the 100 fly from junior Kylie Jordan.

That time set a new Duke school record, but also vaults Jordan into the top 10 in the nation this season. She had the fastest 100 fly of the week by more than a full second, per USA Swimming’s NCAA times database. The time is also the fastest time for the month of February – so far – and sits #2 among swimmers since January 1st. For the season as a whole, Jordan sits #9 nationwide, one of just 11 women to break 52 so far this season.

Jordan made her first NCAA Championships last year as a sophomore, sitting 25th on psych sheets at 52.03 and ultimately taking 31st at 52.98. But her current 51.42 would have placed 8th at last year’s meet – and if she can match the swim at NCAAs, Jordan could be in line to singlehandedly outpace Duke’s total of 3 NCAA points from last year.

