Michigan’s Haughey, MacNeil Bring Home Big Ten Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
Sr. – Hong Kong – St. Paul’s Secondary School – Psychology
Earned three first-place finishes against Michigan State last weekend
Recorded NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 100 freestyle (49.04) and 200 IM (1:58.88)
Finished first with her 400 freestyle relay (3:25.59)
Garners her 10th career Swimmer of the Week award and fourth of the season
Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Siobhan Haughey (Oct. 31, 2018)
No Diver of the Week
Freshman of the Week
Maggie MacNeil, Michigan
London, Ontario – Sir Frederick Banting Secondary – Undeclared
Earned three first-place finishes against Michigan State last weekend
Recorded NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 50 freestyle (22.72) and 200 backstroke (1:55.39)
As the team’s anchor, finished first with her 200 medley relay (1:41.29) team
Earns her sixth Freshman of the Week award
Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Maggie MacNeil (Jan. 23, 2019)
