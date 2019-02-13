Michigan’s Haughey, MacNeil Bring Home Big Ten Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Siobhan Haughey, Michigan

Sr. – Hong Kong – St. Paul’s Secondary School – Psychology

Earned three first-place finishes against Michigan State last weekend

Recorded NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 100 freestyle (49.04) and 200 IM (1:58.88)

Finished first with her 400 freestyle relay (3:25.59)

Garners her 10th career Swimmer of the Week award and fourth of the season

Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Siobhan Haughey (Oct. 31, 2018)

No Diver of the Week

Freshman of the Week

Maggie MacNeil, Michigan

London, Ontario – Sir Frederick Banting Secondary – Undeclared

Earned three first-place finishes against Michigan State last weekend

Recorded NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 50 freestyle (22.72) and 200 backstroke (1:55.39)

As the team’s anchor, finished first with her 200 medley relay (1:41.29) team

Earns her sixth Freshman of the Week award

Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Maggie MacNeil (Jan. 23, 2019)