2020’s Adair Sand Makes Verbal Commitment to Arizona State

Jacksonville, Florida’s Adair Sand has verbally committed to Arizona State University for the fall of 2020. Sand is a junior at The Bolles School and swims year-round for Bolles School Sharks. At last weekend’s Florida FHSAA Class 1A State Meet she finished 3rd in a tight 100 free final, going 49.90 (after having swum a PB of 49.68 in prelims). She also finished 4th in the 100 back (55.80, 55.73 in prelims), anchored the winning 400 free relay (49.9) and swam a leg on the runner-up 200 free relay (23.3).

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Arizona State! I really felt at home with the team atmosphere, along with the amazing coaching staff was something I could not pass up. I am honored to be joining the Sun Devil family. Forks Up!”

In club swimming Sand extends her range to include longer back, longer free, and IM. She is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 back and 100 free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 free, 100 back, and 400 IM. This summer at Speedo Junior Nationals she competed in the 100/200 back and 200 IM and she time-trialed the 200/400 free. She improved her lifetime bests in the 200/400 free and 100 back at the meet.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:59.25

100 back – 55.53

200 free – 1:49.57

100 free – 49.68

400 IM – 4:20.20

200 IM – 2:03.22