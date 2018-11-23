One Meet, Three S9 American Records for Queens’ Hannah Aspden

Queens University of Charlotte freshman and 2016 Paralympic medalist Hannah Aspden broke three American records last weekend at the 2018 Sheraton Le Meridien Fall Frenzy Invite.

Aspden, 18, broke her own SCY American records during prelims in the 50, 100, and 200 back. She went 29.81 in the 50, down from 30.11; 1:01.76 in the 100, besting her previous time of 1:03.06; and 2:14.40 in the 200, with a former best of 2:15.67. Aspden also owns the long course 50, 100, and 200 back S9 American records, as well as the SCY 500 free record.

Born with congenital hip disarticulation, the Raleigh, N.C. native Aspden has no left leg and began swimming at the age of eight with the YMCA of the Triangle Area. She was the 2016 Paralympic Games bronze medalist in the 100m back and 4x100m medley relay, making her the youngest swimmer to win a medal at the Games. At the 2017 Para-Swimming World Championships, she took silver in the 100m back, gold in the 4x100m free and medley relays, fourth place in the 50m free, and fifth in the 400m free and 100m free. Aspden also competed at the 2015 World Championships.

A perennial Division II powerhouse, Queens has taken down Davidson College, the University of Indianapolis, Wingate University, and Emory College so far this season, and continues dual meet competition January 11th against Catawba College.