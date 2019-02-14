USC Picks Up 2020 Verbal Commitment from Caraline Baker

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fort Collins, Colorado’s Caraline Baker has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Southern California beginning in the fall of 2020. She will join Anicka Delgado, Jade Hannah, and Kaitlyn Dobler in the Trojans’ class of 2024.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Southern California! Thanks to all my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get here. I can’t wait to be a Trojan!❤️✌️ #fighton”

Baker is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Fossil Ridge High School. The junior placed 4th in the 200 IM (2:04.74) and 5th in the 100 breast (1:04.02) at last weekend’s 2019 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships. She also anchored the runner-up 200 medley relay and led off the 5th-place 200 free relay, helping Fossil Ridge score a second-place team finish at the state meet.

Baker swims year-round with Fort Collins Area Swim Team. At Winter Juniors West, she competed in the 50 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM, finaling in the 200 breast. She earned a PB in the 50 free and anchored a pair of FAST relays in 23.53 and 51.36. At Summer Juniors she went lifetime bests in the 200/400m IM, finishing 13th in the 200. Her best SCY times come from last spring’s Speedo Sectionals at Federal Way where she came in 5th in the 100 breast, 3rd in the 200 breast, and 3rd in the 400 IM. She also finaled in the 50 free and 100 fly.

USC has been a hotbed for breaststrokers in recent years. Riley Scott (senior), Kirsten Vose (redshirt junior) and Piper Brockley (junior) will have graduated by the time Baker starts, but she will join a stellar group that includes sophomore Maggie Aroesty and freshmen Isa Odgers and Lara Bate.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:12.86

100 breast – 1:01.71

400 IM – 4:18.83

200 IM – 2:02.50

50 free – 23.97

100 free – 51.76

200 free – 1:51.41

