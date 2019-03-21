USC Gets Verbal Commitment From Pine Crest Sprinter Andrea Santander

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrea Santander of Pine Crest School and Pine Crest Swim Team in Fort Lauderdale Florida has announced her commitment to swim for the University of Southern California as a part of the class of 2024. Santander currently has a personal best 200 freestyle time from 2017 that is fast enough for an NCAA ‘B’ cut and a 100 freestyle that is only .18 off of the B standard.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

“I am so excited to announce that I am committed to swim and study at the University of Southern California! I want to thank my coaches, family and friends for helping me and supporting me throughout this journey. I can’t wait to be a part of the Trojan Family! FIGHT ON! #USC2024”

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

At the FHSAA 1A State Championship meet, Andrea swam the 100 free and the 200 IM, winning the 100 free (49.69) and taking second place in the 200 IM. In 2018 she swam at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East where her best finish was 36th in the 50-yard freestyle.

Best Times in Yards:

50 Free – 22.99*(relay leadoff)

100 Free – 49.69

200 Free – 1:47.02*

200 IM – 2:01.34

*denotes time from 2017

When Andrea arrives at USC in 2020 only one member of the 800 free relay team that took bronze at the 2019 Women’s NCAA National Championships, Lacticia-Leigh Tnsom, will not have graduated yet, which could leave the door open for Andrea to get some national exposure as a relay member as early as her freshman year. She will also get a chance to train with All American, and Pine Crest alum, Marta Ciesla. Andrea will join #5 Kaitlyn Dobler, #19 Anicka Delgado, and Canadian star Jade Hannah as a part of the class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.