17-Year-Old Glen Lim Nails Singaporean NR In 400 Free

50TH SINGAPORE NATIONAL AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SNAGS)

Singaporean swimmer Glen Lim was back at it tonight at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, as the 17-year-old produced another National Record while competing at the National Age Group Swimming Championships (SNAGs). After lowering the 800m freestyle NR on Tuesday, Lim powered his way to a new Singaporean standard in the 400m free this evening, registering a new lifetime best of 3:52.64.

The teen’s outing lowered his own previous NR of 3:54.12 by well over a second to give him the 15-17 age group crown at this competition, as well as take over the #1 slot in the world rankings for 2019 for 18&U swimmers.

In the overall times for the event tonight, Lim took 2nd to Indonesian swimmer Aflah Fadlan Prawira. For his part, Prawira notched a new National Record of his own, logging a time of 3:52.16 to out-touch Lim and lower his previous personal best of 3:53.01 from the Asian Games.

Gan Ching Hwee, who scored a new 800m freestyle age group record on Tuesday, was successful again tonight by taking the 400m free victory. The 16-year-old touched the wall in a time of 4:16.42, the only result under the 4:22 mark of the entire field.

Additional overall winners this evening included Japan’s Kohei Honda, who registered a time of 1:01.75 to take the men’s 100m breaststroke, while Christie May Chue Mun Ee from Swimfast Aquatic Club held on for the women’s victory in the same event in a time of 1:10.02.

