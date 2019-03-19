Singapore National Age Group C’ships Day 1: 2 Age Records Disappear

50TH SINGAPORE NATIONAL AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SNAGs)

Day 1 of the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships (SNAGs) is already in the books, but not before two new National Age Records were taken down at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. On distance day, both Gan Ching Hwee and Glen Lim lit it up, breaking respective Singaporean standards in the women’s and men’s 800m free.

At just 15 years of age, Ching Hwee fired off a winning effort of 8:42.26 to clock a new Age Group Record in the 17&U age bracket. That outing crushed her previous personal best of 8:44.69 set last October at the Youth Olympic Games that rendered the teen in 6th place.

Said Ching Hwee post-performance here at OCBC, “Today is the first day of competition so I was very excited. I thought I swam well, although I did hope to go a little faster, but I tried my best today and I am very happy with the time that I set and breaking my own U-17 record.”

Ching Hwee’s time tonight clears the 8:51.09 time cut for the 2019 SEA Games, as well as dips under the FINA World Junior Championships qualifying A standard of 8:54.05.

For his part, 17-year-old Lim also logged a new 17&U age record en route to finishing with the silver medal. Stopping the clock at 8:10.33, Lim’s effort tonight surpassed his own previous age group standard of 8:11.59 he established at last year’s Asian Games.