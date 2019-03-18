Schooling Penciled In For 200 Fly At This Week’s Singapore Nationals

50TH SINGAPORE NATIONAL AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SNAGs)

Tuesday, March 19th – Sunday, March 24th (Senior Swimmers)

OCBC Aquatic Centre

LCM

Meet Site

Entry Lists/Results

The 50th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championship (SNAGs) are set to kick-off tomorrow, March 19th for the senior swimmers. Organizers are expecting around 1800 participants stemming from the host country, but also from Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

For Singaporean swimmers, this prestigious domestic event carries big-time significance, as it represents one of the primary opportunities to qualify for a umber of critical upcoming international competitions. They include the 2019 World Championships, the 2019 World Junior Championships, as well as this year’s South East Asian Games.

Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will be the main attraction, as the 23-year-old flymeister is entered in 5 individual events. Schooling is scheduled to swim the expected 100m free, 50m free and 100m fly, but the former Longhorn is also listed as an entrant in the 200m IM and….the 200m fly?

Once a bread-and-butter event for the NCAA champion, the 200m fly was reportedly sworn off by Schooling, with the swimmer stating last year, “I’ve raced the 200m fly for a very long time and I think I might be done with that race.”

The men’s 200m fly falls on the final day of the SNAGs and immediately follows the men’s 50m free sprint. As such, Schooling’s entry may be a false alarm where he winds up not swimming in the long fly race, but it is worth keeping an eye on. I’ve reached out to Schooling for comment and will update this piece accordingly.