Breaststroker and Freestyler Ellie McLeod Will Stay In State At Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellie McLeod of DADS Club Swim Team in Houston, Texas has announced that she will stay in-state and swim for the University of Texas as a part of the class of 2024. Primarily a sprint freestyler, McLeod also boasts a time in the 100 breast that would have taken 8th at the 2019 Big 12 Women’s Championship meet and would have hit an NCAA “B” cut this season.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

“So excited to announce my commitment to swim for the University of Texas class of 2024!! Can’t wait to be a part of such an incredible team and school!! Hook’em ”

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

At the 2019 College Station Speedo Sectional Meet she swam the 50/100/200 free as well as the 100 breast, finishing 4th place in the 100 breast and 6th place in the 100 free. She swam all career-best times at this meet, but with prelims being run in short course yards and finals in long course meters, there’s a chance that her best times could have been even faster.

Best Times in Yards:

50 Free – 23.51

100 Free – 50.16

200 Free – 1:50.00

100 Breast – 1:01.59

By the time Ellie arrives in Austin in the fall of 2020 all but one of Texas women that had a time faster than her in the 100 breast and two women in the 100 free this season (pre-NCAAs) will have graduated, meaning that she could potentially be an “A” relay swimmer as a freshman. It won’t come easy, as she will be joining class of 2020’s #4 recruit Olivia Bray and #16 Grace Cooper, as well as Kelly Pash, Mary Smutny, and Miranda Heckman, all top 20 recruits in the class of 2019.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.