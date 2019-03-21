Auburn Gets Verbal From Butterfly/Backstroke Specialist Jadan Nabor

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jadan Nabor of Verrado High School and the YMCA Westside Silver Fins has announced that he plans to swim for head coach Gary Taylor and the Auburn Tigers in the fall of 2020. Primarily a butterflier and a backstroker, Jadan also excels in the 200 IM and the 50/100 freestyles, making for one very versatile class of 2024 pick up.

“Hi, my name is Jadan Nabor and I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Auburn University. My family, coaches, and I felt this was the best fit for my academic and athletic career! I look forward to my future at Auburn! WAR EAGLE #wde­”

All of the best times in his main events (except for the 50 free) come from the 2018 Western Junior National Championship meet, where he took 18th in the 200 yard IM (1:48.74) and 11th in the 200 back (1:46.46). He is also an Arizona Division 2 High School State Champion in the 100 back (49.89) and the 200 IM (1:51.97) as well as a winner of the 200 back, 50 free, and 200 IM at the Arizona Short Course Senior Open Championships.

Best times in SCY:

50 Free – 20.76

100 Free – 45.25

200 Free – 1:39.68

100 Back – 48.75

200 Back – 1:46.46

100 Fly – 49.49

200 Fly – 1:49.31

200 IM – 1:48.71

While his times aren’t within scoring range for the SEC, his best times would put him in the top 4 of the Tigers’ roster in the 200 IM/butterfly/backstroke. He will also benefit from the SEC Championship Meet’s unique structure that will allow him to swim both the 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke on different days. He is Gary Taylor’s first reported class of 2024 verbal commitment.

