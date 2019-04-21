2019 French Elite Nationals: Mathilde Cini Ops out of 200 Back on Day 6

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Start list: available here

Results: available here

Day 6: Sunday 21 April 2019

After winning a silver medal in the men’s 800 free and a bronze in the 1500, Marc-Antoine Olivier pulled out of the 400 free altogether. But two more swimmers scratched the event after swimming in prelims. Logan Vanhuys (BEL, Lille Métropole Natation) went 3:58.67 to finish 14th overall this morning. He dropped nearly 1 second from his seed time of 3:59.59. Pit Brandenburger (LUX, CN Antibes) improved his seed time (4:01.32) by 1.3 seconds, going 3:59.98 to finish 17th out of heats. He, too, declined a spot in finals. That moved #18 Emilien Mattenet (Charleville-Mézières Natation) into lane 8 of the B final. He swam 4:00.23, taking 1/10 off his entry time.

Helvina Huet of AC Hyères was the 8th qualifier into the 800 free, going 9:00.29 on Saturday. She bowed out of today’s final, giving Nolwenn Nunes of CN Brest (9:00.36 on Saturday) a chance to swim in the A final.

None of the top 16, who actually swam in prelims, scratched tonight’s final. However, there were several notable DNS in the women’s 200 back. #1 seed and defending national title-winner Mathilde Cini did not compete in prelims. Nor did #3 seed Fantine Lesaffre. Lesaffre chose to focus on the 200 IM, where she will swim in tonight’s A final. Other top-16 seeds who opted out of the 200 back: #8 Lola Mallet and #10 Bertille Cousson.