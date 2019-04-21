Lewis Fraser Becomes First Welshman Under 24 Seconds in 50 Fly

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st

Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)

In placing 2nd behind Ben Proud on Saturday at the British Swimming Championships, Swansea University’s Lewis Fraser broke the Welsh Record in the men’s 50 fly.

He was the fastest swimmer off the blocks and second-fastest to the wall, finishing in 23.98. That broke the old record of 24.05 that was set by Thomas Laxton at the 2013 World Championship Trials.

That time now ranks Fraser as the 10th-fastest Brit, from any home nation, in this event’s history.

Fraser finished 2nd in the long course edition of this same event at the 2019 BUCS Championships in 24.49, and 3rd in short course at last fall’s BUCS Championship. His long course time on Sunday would’ve won the BUCS short course championships.