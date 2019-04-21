2019 French Nationals: Clément Mignon Misses 50 Free QT for Worlds by .01

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Start list: available here

Results: available here

Day 6: Sunday 21 April 2019

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

FINA “A” cut: 22.18

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 22.05

French record: 20.94 – Frédérick Bousquet (CN Marseille) – 26/04/2009 – Montpellier

Top seeds: Yonel Govindin (CN Marseille), 22.13; Maxime Grousset (Amiens Métropole Nat.), 22.14; Oussama Sahnoune (CN Marseille), 22.30

Top 8 qualifiers:

The French hammer has struck again. Of all the near-misses this week, Clément Mignon’s was the most egregious. The Marseille sprinter, although he cleared the FINA “A” cut by .12 in prelims, missed the French qualifying standard for 2019 World Championships in Gwangju by 1/100. According to the French Federation’s selection rules, it took a 22.05 in prelims and a top-2 finish in finals to swim the 50 free individual event at Worlds.

Never mind that he went 21.93 to win the event in finals.

Rules are rules, and .01 may as well be 1.00.

Mignon is one of the most prolific international medalists on the current French National Team. He won gold with France’s 4×100 free relay at 2015 World Championships in Kazan, and also at Short Course Worlds at Doha in 2014. He earned silver medals with the 4×100 free relay at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, the 4×100 free at 2016 Short Course Worlds in Windsor, and the 4×50 medley in Doha. And he took bronze in the 4×100 medley in Doha. In European competition, he has two gold medals (4×100 free at 2016 Euros and 4×100 free at 2014 Euros) and three bronze (100 free individual event in 2016, mixed 4×100 medley in 2016, and mixed 4×100 free in 2014).

Over the course of the week in Rennes, Mignon won the 50 free (21.93) and was runner-up in the 100 free (48.54) and the 50 breast (28.05). He qualified to swim the 100 free individually, and as part of the men’s 4×100 free relay, in Gwangju. Presumably he should be able to add the 50 free as his one complementary event as he achieved a FINA “A” cut in prelims.