Bruno Fratus Fires Off World-Leading 50 Free at Brazil Trophy

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

After going 21.68 in prelims, then the world’s fifth-fastest time of the year, Olympian Bruno Fratus ripped 2019’s fastest 50 freestyle in finals on the last day of the 2019 Brazil Trophy, Brazil’s national championships.

Fratus, swimming in only his second meet since undergoing the second shoulder surgery seven months ago, went 21.47 Sunday evening, winning the men’s 50 free by well over half a second. He overtakes Britain’s Ben Proud in the world rankings. Taking second place was Marcelo Chierighini in 22.05; earlier in the meet, he swam to a new South American textile record in the 100 free, going 47.68.

Fratus was sixth in the 100 free (48.95), missing out on Brazil’s 2019 FINA World Championships 4×100 relay team.

Fratus’ best 50 free time is 21.27, from the 2017 FINA World Championships. Last year at this meet, he was 21.35 twice. But outside of those three swims – 2017 Worlds, and the two a year ago – he hadn’t been under 21.50 since 2014.