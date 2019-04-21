British World Championships Objective Qualifiers After Day 6

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap/Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap/Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap/Day 5 Finals Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Recap/Day 6 Finals Recap
- Live Results
We’re anticipating the announcement by British Swimming of the 2019 World Championships roster, but in the meantime, where are how things shook out strictly from an objective perspective.
After 6 days of competition, the following swimmers hit automatic qualifying times, followed by the list of ‘possibles’ now that 6 days of competition have concluded.
As in the past, a heavy emphasis is placed in the 8 wildcard spots, which British Swimming uses to discretionarily select athletes it deems potential Worlds finalists. Additionally, some swimmers may be granted 2nd events based on the fact they qualified for another Olympic event.
British Automatic Qualifiers Through Day 6:
- Adam Peaty – men’s 100m breaststroke, 57.87
- Daniel Jervis – men’s 1500m free, 14:46.51
- Max Litchfield – men’s 400m IM, 4:10.94
- Duncan Scott – men’s 100m free, 47.87 ; men’s 200 IM, 1:56.65; men’s 200m free, 1:45.63
- James Wilby – men’s 200m breast, 2:07.49
- Ross Murdoch – men’s 200m breast, 2:07.96
‘Possibles’ Through Day 6:
- James Wilby – men’s 100m breaststroke, 58.66
- Aimee Willmott – women’s 400m IM, 4:36.98
- Molly Renshaw – women’s 200m breast, 2:23.42
- Alys Thomas – women’s 200m fly, 2:07.40
- Freya Anderson – women’s 100m free, 53.79
- Ben Proud – men’s 50 free, 21.50
- Siobhan-Marie O’Connor – women’s 200 IM, 2:10.34
- Luke Greenbank– men’s 200m back, 1:55.89
- James Guy – men’s 200m free, 1:46.34
