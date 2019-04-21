British World Championships Objective Qualifiers After Day 6

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re anticipating the announcement by British Swimming of the 2019 World Championships roster, but in the meantime, where are how things shook out strictly from an objective perspective.

After 6 days of competition, the following swimmers hit automatic qualifying times, followed by the list of ‘possibles’ now that 6 days of competition have concluded.

As in the past, a heavy emphasis is placed in the 8 wildcard spots, which British Swimming uses to discretionarily select athletes it deems potential Worlds finalists. Additionally, some swimmers may be granted 2nd events based on the fact they qualified for another Olympic event.

British Automatic Qualifiers Through Day 6:

‘Possibles’ Through Day 6: