Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

British World Championships Objective Qualifiers After Day 6

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re anticipating the announcement by British Swimming of the 2019 World Championships roster, but in the meantime, where are how things shook out strictly from an objective perspective.

After 6 days of competition, the following swimmers hit automatic qualifying times, followed by the list of ‘possibles’ now that 6 days of competition have concluded.

As in the past, a heavy emphasis is placed in the 8 wildcard spots, which British Swimming uses to discretionarily select athletes it deems potential Worlds finalists. Additionally, some swimmers may be granted 2nd events based on the fact they qualified for another Olympic event.

British Automatic Qualifiers Through Day 6:

‘Possibles’ Through Day 6:

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!