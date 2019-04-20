2019 British Swimming Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate finals session from Glasgow will feature the fastest seeded heat in the men’s 800 free, along with championship finals in the women’s 50 back, men’s 50 free, women’s 400 free, and the men’s and women’s 200 IM.

Ben Proud had the swim of the morning session in the men’s 50, touching in a season-best time of 21.57 to elevate him into #3 in the world. A time of 21.45 or better tonight would ensure him an automatic qualification for Worlds this summer.

Also looking to put herself on the team tonight is Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, who was the fastest swimmer in the women’s 200 IM field by nearly two seconds this morning in 2:11.78. 2:09.80 will be the time she’s shooting for tonight.

Men’s 800 Free Timed Final

Selection Time #1 – 7:46.75

Selection Time #2 -7:49.71

Women’s 50 Back Final

Men’s 50 Free Final

Selection Time #1 – 21.45

Selection Time #2 – 21.84

Women’s 400 Free Final

Selection Time #1 – 4:03.57

Selection Time #2 – 4:06.39

Men’s 200 IM Final

Selection Time #1 – 1:56.85

Selection Time #2 – 1:57.85

Women’s 200 IM Final