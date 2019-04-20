2019 British Swimming Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
- SwimSwam Selection Analysis
- SwimSwam Elite Men Preview/SwimSwam Elite Women Preview
- SwimSwam Emerging Women Preview/SwimSwam Emerging Men Preview
- Final Start Lists
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap/Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap/Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap
- Live Results
The penultimate finals session from Glasgow will feature the fastest seeded heat in the men’s 800 free, along with championship finals in the women’s 50 back, men’s 50 free, women’s 400 free, and the men’s and women’s 200 IM.
Ben Proud had the swim of the morning session in the men’s 50, touching in a season-best time of 21.57 to elevate him into #3 in the world. A time of 21.45 or better tonight would ensure him an automatic qualification for Worlds this summer.
Also looking to put herself on the team tonight is Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, who was the fastest swimmer in the women’s 200 IM field by nearly two seconds this morning in 2:11.78. 2:09.80 will be the time she’s shooting for tonight.
Men’s 800 Free Timed Final
- Selection Time #1 – 7:46.75
- Selection Time #2 -7:49.71
Women’s 50 Back Final
Men’s 50 Free Final
- Selection Time #1 – 21.45
- Selection Time #2 – 21.84
Women’s 400 Free Final
- Selection Time #1 – 4:03.57
- Selection Time #2 – 4:06.39
Men’s 200 IM Final
- Selection Time #1 – 1:56.85
- Selection Time #2 – 1:57.85
Women’s 200 IM Final
- Selection Time #1 – 2:09.80
- Selection Time #2 – 2:10.48
Leave a Reply