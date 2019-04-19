2019 British Swimming C’ships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200M BACK – FINALS

Last year’s national runner-up Jessica Fullalove dipped below 2:10 for the first time in her career with a winning time of 2:09.74. Fullalove’s previous personal best was a 2:10.01 all the way back from 2015, and has been battling various injuries ever since. She will not represent Britain at the 2019 FINA World Championship in this event, however, as she missed out on the minimum qualifying time of 2:08.05.

Fullalove took it out way ahead of the rest of the field – in a blistering 1:02.66 – and held a commanding lead through the first 150 meters. Chloe Golding had a huge last 50 to solidify her lead over last year’s national champion Kathryn Greenslade, and even gave chase to Fullalove in the last few meters. Golding wound up second in a final time of 2:10.53, which is slightly off her personal record time of 2:09.97 from the winter of 2017.

Greenslade locked in the third place spot with her 2:12.27; she won last year’s national title and set a personal best with a time of 2:11.67. She’ll be doubling up today in the 100 free, as she qualified seventh during this morning’s heats.

MEN’S 100M FLY – FINALS

James Guy picked up his second butterfly win of these national championships, clocking a 51.97 to reign supreme in the men’s 100 fly. Guy took it out quick, going out under 24 seconds, but took a long glide into the wall, likely costing him a couple tenths of a second. The British national record holder in this event was slightly off the minimum qualifying time of 51.55 for the World Championship roster, although he still has his signature event in the 200 free to qualify for the team.

The newly-minted British 100 freestyle national record holder Duncan Scott shaved seven tenths off his previous personal best in the 100 fly to take second in the race with a 52.25, which marks a new Scottish record in the event. He’ll have the chance to challenge for another national title in tomorrow night’s 50 free.

19-year-old Jacob Peters dropped roughly half of a second off his former best time, hitting the wall at 52.47 to take third in the race. This is his second butterfly bronze of the meet, as he also notched third in the 200 fly.

WOMEN’S 100M FREE – FINALS

University of Arkansas swimmer Anna Hopkin, the national champion in the 50 free went out guns-a-blazing in the first 50, flipping at 25.5 as the only swimmer in the field out under 26. Despite her massive lead after the first lap, Ellesmere Titan’s 18-year-old Freya Anderson battled back to overtake Hopkin in the last couple of meters for the win. Anderson won the race in a final time of 53.79, earning the first World Championship consideration time of the night.

Hopkin, who is having a phenomenal meet, narrowly finished behind Anderson. She stopped the clock at 54.02 to shave over seven tenths off her former best, narrowly missing the World Championship consideration time of 53.95.

Rounding out the top three was Loughboro University’s Emily Crane, who posted a 55.21 to earn herself a spot on the podium.

MEN’S 200M BREAST – FINALS