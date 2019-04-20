2019 Brazil Trophy Night 4: Four Men Crack 1:00 In 100 Breast Final

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

Night four of the 2019 Brazil Trophy Meet, which serves as a qualifying meet for the 2019 FINA World Championships, features the men’s and women’s 200m fly, 100m breast, as well as the men’s 1500m free.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Luiz Altamir Melo, the third place finisher in the men’s 200 freestyle on night one, went out fast and held on through the finish. He blasted a 1:56.77 to take a tight win in the men’s 200 fly over a charging Leonardo De Deus, who finished right behind in 1:56.95.

Since both athletes missed the FINA ‘A’ standard of 1:56.71, Melo is the only secured qualifier for the FINA World Championships this summer. Both Melo and De Deus’s times are within the top 25 times in the world thus far.

Running third was soon-to-be Indiana University post-graduate Vini Lanza, who touched closely behind at 1:57.04.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

In the women’s 200 fly, Ilaria Cusinato and Virginia Martin lead the way from start to finish. Cusinato took it out fast, but Martin held on the entire way; making a big push in the final few meters. Cusinato held on, though, stopping the clock at 2:11.03. Martin held on for the runner-up position, recording a final time of 2:11.63.

Both of the top two finishers were well under the FINA ‘B’ Standard time of 2:13.03 – the ‘A’ Cut is a bit quicker, though, set at 2:09.21.

Teammates Delfina Pignatellio and Giovanna Diamante also dipped below the ‘B’ cut, putting up times of 2:12.08 and 2:12.45, respectively.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

Four people dipped below the 1:00 barrier in the men’s 100 breaststroke.

Joao Luiz Gomez took it out quick, heading into the final last comfortably first. Breaststroke veteran Felipe Lima had a huge last 50 to close the gap, however, and Felipe Silva and Caio Pumputis also charged close behind.

In the final meters, Lima had a huge lunge to the wall to appear to take the lead from Gomez. Instead, the two ended up tying for first, clocking a final time of 59.56. Both times are under the FINA ‘A’ Cut Standard of 59.95, so the two should automatically qualify for Worlds.

Felipe Silva picked up third with his 59.71 to edge out Georgia Tech sophomore Caio Pumputis by the slimmest of margins – he cracked 1:00 for the first time in his career to finish in 59.72.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

Macarena Ailen Ceballos lead a tight women’s 100 breaststroke field from beginning to end, though Jhennifer Conceicao and Julia Sebastian gave chase throughout the race.

Ceballos ended up touching first in a time of 1:08.27, barely edging out Conceicao, who finished at 1:08.37; and Sebastian, the final competitor under 1:09 with her 1:08.60. Ceballos should safely qualify for Worlds, as she’s well under the FINA ‘B’ cut standard set at 1:09.79. The ‘A’ cut in the event stands at 1:07.43.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

The men’s mile saw a game of cat and mouse between Guilherme Pereira da Costa, the national record holder in the event, and Diogo Villarinho. Costa took it out quick, but Villarinho fought hard to catch up in the middle of the race; overtaking the lead for a small portion of the back-end.

Eventually, Costa battled his way back to a solid win, claiming the event in a final time of 15:05.91. Villarinho settled for second with a 15:06.80.

With his win in the mile, Guilherme Pereira da Costa is the first Brazilian in history to qualify for Worlds in both the 5K and the 1500. Both Costa and Villarinho were barely under the FINA ‘A’ Cut of 15:07.38.

BRAZILIAN 2019 FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS