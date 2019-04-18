Marcelo Chierighini Rips South American Textile Record in 100 Free – 47.68

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

Pinheiros’ Marcelo Chierighini fired off the third-fastest 100 free in the world this year during day three finals of the 2019 Brazil Trophy, Brazil’s national championships.

Chierighini split 22.49/25.19 en route to his winning time of 47.68. It was his first time under 48, as his previous PR of 48.11 was set at the 2017 FINA World Championships; he matched that time in prelims Thursday morning.

His time is the fastest by a South American in the textile suit era, breaking Cesar Cielo‘s previous record of 47.84, set all the way back in 2011 at the Pan American Games. Cielo is the 100 free world record holder with his super-suited 46.91 from the 2009 World Championships, and is the head of a proud Brazilian sprint tradition. He currently is without a team and is thus not swimming at the national championships, or by extension, Worlds this summer.

In second place Thursday evening was Breno Correia, 48.11; his best time before his prelims swim (48.32) was 48.99. In third was Pedro Spajari in 48.34, and taking fourth was Gabriel Santos in 48.53. Notably, all four top swimmers represent Pinheiros (Cielo’s former club). Those swimmers will comprise Brazil’s 4×100 free relay this summer in Korea.

18-year old Andre Luiz Calvelo (Unisanta) broke 49 for the first time to take fifth place in 48.95, and veteran Bruno Fratus (Minas), in just his second meet since undergoing shoulder surgery last year, was sixth in 48.95.

Louisville post-grad Joao de Lucca (Minas), who qualified for the Worlds 4×200 relay on night one, finished seventh in 49.07, and Marco Antonio Ferrieria rounded out the A-final in 49.10.