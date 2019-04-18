American Mallory Comerford Breaks Brazil Trophy Record in 100 Free

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

American sprinter Mallory Comerford broke the Brazil Trophy/Maria Lenk Championship Record in the women’s 100 free on Wednesday evening in Rio.

Hired by the Minas Tenis club as a mercenary for this year’s meet, she swam a 54.11 in prelims and then a 53.33 in the final. The new Meet Record added 50 bonus points toward her team’s total as Minas Tenis finished the day with a 145-point lead over 2nd-place Pinheiros (and the two pushed well ahead of the rest of the field).

While not a personal best for Comerford (which is 52.59), to break a record at this meet, where teams have a history of bringing in big-time sprint names, is a significant trophy for Comerford. She broke the old meet record of 53.78 that was set by Jeanette Ottesen in 2014.

That is Comerford’s best time outside of a US National Championship or an international championship meet. Her previous fastest in that category was a 53.91 from the Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis in 2017. Comerford indicated in both her social media posts and a pre-meet interview with SwimSwam’s Reid Carlson that she was putting in some rest for this week’s racing.