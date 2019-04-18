Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jeremy Desplanches Downs Swiss NR in the 200 Fly on Day 3 in Rennes

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M

Men’s 200 Butterfly

  • FINA “A” standard: 1:56.71
  • Swiss National Record: 1:57.72 – Nils Liess – 4 July 2018 – Landskrona, Sweden

PODIUM:

  1. Jeremy Desplanches (SUI), Olympic Nice Natation – 1:57.58
  2. Léon Marchand, Dauphins Toulouse – 1:58.60
  3. Matthias Marsau, Dauphins Toulouse – 1:59.20

Swimming in the final of the men’s 200m fly at the 2019 French Elite National Championships, Jeremy Desplanches broke the Swiss National Record with 1:57.58. It was his second NR of the meet; he lowered his own 400 IM Swiss record on Tuesday.

Desplanches, who trains in Nice under Fabrice Pellerin, holds the Swiss records in the SCM 100 fly, 200 fly, 100 IM, 200 IM, and 400 IM (having broken them all at 2018 French Short Course Nationals last November) but until today his only records in LCM were for the 200 IM and the 400 IM.

Desplanches entered the meet seeded second with 1:59.25. He only has two LCM 200 fly times in the French Federation’s database for the last two years (2:01.93 and 1:59.25); both were from the Nice stage of the 2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat. On Thursday he went 1:59.60 in prelims to post the morning’s top time. Then in finals he improved that time by 2 full seconds. Desplanches swam a measured race. Trailing CN Antibes’ Arthur Cachot (26.15 at the 50 and 55.87 at the 100) by a few hundredths, Desplanches took over the lead on the third 50. He extended his lead over the field on the final 50 and touched with a PB of 1:57.58.

While Desplanches was faster on all four 50s in the final, it was his control over the second half of his race that made all the difference. Note, especially, his third 50:

  Previous Swiss NR: Nils Liess 7/4/2018 Desplanches 4/18/2019 prelims Desplanches 4/18/2019 finals
50m 25.87 26.49 26.26
100m 55.42 (29.55) 56.60 (30.11) 55.91 (29.65)
150m 1:26.18 (30.76) 1:28.26 (31.66) 1:26.51 (30.60)
200m 1:57.72 (31.54) 1:59.60 (31.34) 1:57.58 (31.07)

 

