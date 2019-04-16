Jeremy Desplanches Breaks Swiss National Record in 400 IM – 4:12.86

FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019 – 50M

From Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

Swimming at the French Elite National Championships, Swiss star Jeremy Desplanches broke his own Swiss National Record in finals of the men’s 400 IM. Desplanches won the event by an astonishing 5.31 seconds, clocking a 4:12.86. Desplanches already held the Swiss Record at 4:13.11 from the 2017 French Nationals meet. Here is a breakdown of his splits from his 2017 record versus his splits from today:

May 2017 April 2019 50 Split Stroke Split 50 Split Stroke Split 50m 27.18 26.79 100m 30.21 57.39 30.23 57.02 150m 32.68 32.15 200m 32.40 1:05.08 32.11 1:04.26 250m 35.73 35.79 300m 35.74 1:11.47 36.28 1:12.07 350m 30.63 30.67 400m 28.54 59.17 28.84 59.51 Total Time 4:13.11 4:12.86

Desplanches took the race out faster tonight, outsplitting his 2017 time by 0.37 seconds on the fly leg and 0.82 seconds on backstroke, for a total -1.19 seconds on the front half versus 2017. He did pay for that front half speed a little bit, however, splitting slower than his 2017 performance on breaststroke by 0.60 seconds, and freestyle by 0.34 seconds, for a total of +0.94 seconds on the back half. Of course, there’s nothing dramatically different about the splits between his two swims, but that’s to be expected considering he broke the record by 0.25 seconds.

His time is currently 4th in the world this year (although with so many meets going on right now, the FINA rankings may not be fully updated). Desplanches also holds the Swiss Record in the 200 IM (1:56.86), which he will be swimming on Friday.