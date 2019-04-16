2019 French Elite Nationals: Maxime Grousset Scratches 50 Fly Final on Day 1

2019 French Elite National Championships – 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

Maxime Grousset of Amiens has declined his spot in the A final of the men’s 50 fly on Day 1 of the French Elite National Championships. Grousset, who is also entered in the 50 free and 100 free this week, finished second to Marseille’s Mehdy Metella in prelims this morning. With 23.59 for Metella and 23.66 for Grousset, both hit the FINA A standard but neither met the French qualifying cut for Gwangju (23.30). Sergueï Comte of EMS Bron moved up from the B final into the A, having swum 24.44 for 9th place in heats.

Clément Mignon of Marseille, known more as a sprint freestyler, competed in heats of the 100 breast this morning and finished 6th with 1:02.21. He scratched the final. Mulhouse’s Antoine Marc, 9th with 1:02.87, also scratched, allowing Marseille’s Matthias Loth to move into the A final with his prelims time of 1:02.99.

Because of the one foreign athlete per final rule, Jeremy Desplanches will be the only non-French swimmer in the 400 IM final. Razmi Chouchar, who trains with St. Raphael and came in 8th with 4:25.96, moved to the B final and Taki M’Rabet of Courbevoie, 9th in prelims with 4:28.09, will compete in the C final. Moving into the A final will be Stade Clermont’s Baptiste Colomas (4:28.92).

Other scratches: