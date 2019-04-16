Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M

DAY 1:  TUESDAY 16 APRIL 2019

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

  • FINA “A” cut: 58.48
  • Time to achieve for the world championships: 58.30
  • FRENCH RECORD: Aurore Mongel (MON) – 56.89 (27/07/09 – Rome)

PODIUM:

  1. Béryl Gastaldello, CN Marseille – 57.69
  2. Marie Wattel, Montpellier Métropole – 58.00
  3. Lena Bousquin, CN Marseille – 59.56

Béryl Gastaldello, an All-American from Texas A&M University who represents Cercle des Nageurs de Marseille when swimming in France, stared the meet of with a bang, breaking the Championship Record in the women’s 100 fly with 57.69. Gastaldello had entered the event with no time and swam in the first heat of the morning. She nonetheless produced a 58.46 in prelims, and although she qualified second for the final, she missed the French cut for Gwangju by .16. Marie Wattel, who is at Loughborough University but represents Montpellier in France, came in second with 58.00, just off her morning time of 57.81 which *did* qualify her for the event at Worlds. Third to the wall was Marseille’s Lena Bousquin in 59.56. That is Bousquin’s first sub-1:00. She was seeded with 1:01.82 and swam 1:00.14 in prelims to qualify 4th for the final.

MEN’S 400 IM

  • FINA “A” cut: 4:17.90
  • Time to achieve for the world championships: 4.16.10
  • FRENCH RECORD: Anthony Pannier (CN Braud St Louis) – 4.16.97 (23/04/2009 – Montpellier)

PODIUM:

 

 

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY

  • FINA “A” cut: 23.66
  • Time to achieve for the world championships: 23.30
  • FRENCH RECORD: Fred Bousquet (CN Marseille) – 22.84 (22/04/2009 – Montpellier)

PODIUM:

 

 

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

  • FINA “A” cut: 4:10.57
  • Time to achieve for the world championships: 4.09.06
  • FRENCH RECORD: Camille Muffat (ONN) – 4.01.13 (27/07/09 – Rome)

PODIUM:

 

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  • FINA “A” cut: 59.95
  • Time to achieve for the world championships: 59.90
  • Record of France: Hugues Duboscq (CN Le Havre) – 58.56 (27/07/2009 – Rome)

PODIUM:

 

 

 

MEN’S 1500 FREE

  • FINA “A” cut: 15:07.38
  • Time to achieve for the world championships: 14: 59.18
  • Record of France: Damien Joly (CN Antibes) – 14: 48.90 (08/12/2016 – Rio de Janeiro)

PODIUM:

 

 

 

Qualified individually for Gwangju:

Women Event Men
50 free
Charlotte Bonnet 100 free Mehdy Metella
Charlotte Bonnet 200 free
400 free
800 free
1500 free David Aubry, Damien Joly
50 back
100 back
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast
50 fly
100 fly Mehdy Metella
200 fly
200 IM
Fantine Lesaffre 400 IM

 

