2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M
- Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019
- Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30
- Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League
- Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES
- 50m
- French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships
- Start list: available here
- Results: available here
DAY 1: TUESDAY 16 APRIL 2019
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY
- FINA “A” cut: 58.48
- Time to achieve for the world championships: 58.30
- FRENCH RECORD: Aurore Mongel (MON) – 56.89 (27/07/09 – Rome)
PODIUM:
- Béryl Gastaldello, CN Marseille – 57.69
- Marie Wattel, Montpellier Métropole – 58.00
- Lena Bousquin, CN Marseille – 59.56
Béryl Gastaldello, an All-American from Texas A&M University who represents Cercle des Nageurs de Marseille when swimming in France, stared the meet of with a bang, breaking the Championship Record in the women’s 100 fly with 57.69. Gastaldello had entered the event with no time and swam in the first heat of the morning. She nonetheless produced a 58.46 in prelims, and although she qualified second for the final, she missed the French cut for Gwangju by .16. Marie Wattel, who is at Loughborough University but represents Montpellier in France, came in second with 58.00, just off her morning time of 57.81 which *did* qualify her for the event at Worlds. Third to the wall was Marseille’s Lena Bousquin in 59.56. That is Bousquin’s first sub-1:00. She was seeded with 1:01.82 and swam 1:00.14 in prelims to qualify 4th for the final.
MEN’S 400 IM
- FINA “A” cut: 4:17.90
- Time to achieve for the world championships: 4.16.10
- FRENCH RECORD: Anthony Pannier (CN Braud St Louis) – 4.16.97 (23/04/2009 – Montpellier)
PODIUM:
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY
- FINA “A” cut: 23.66
- Time to achieve for the world championships: 23.30
- FRENCH RECORD: Fred Bousquet (CN Marseille) – 22.84 (22/04/2009 – Montpellier)
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 400 FREE
- FINA “A” cut: 4:10.57
- Time to achieve for the world championships: 4.09.06
- FRENCH RECORD: Camille Muffat (ONN) – 4.01.13 (27/07/09 – Rome)
PODIUM:
MEN’S 100 BREAST
- FINA “A” cut: 59.95
- Time to achieve for the world championships: 59.90
- Record of France: Hugues Duboscq (CN Le Havre) – 58.56 (27/07/2009 – Rome)
PODIUM:
MEN’S 1500 FREE
- FINA “A” cut: 15:07.38
- Time to achieve for the world championships: 14: 59.18
- Record of France: Damien Joly (CN Antibes) – 14: 48.90 (08/12/2016 – Rio de Janeiro)
PODIUM:
Qualified individually for Gwangju:
|Women
|Event
|Men
|50 free
|Charlotte Bonnet
|100 free
|Mehdy Metella
|Charlotte Bonnet
|200 free
|400 free
|800 free
|1500 free
|David Aubry, Damien Joly
|50 back
|100 back
|200 back
|50 breast
|100 breast
|200 breast
|50 fly
|100 fly
|Mehdy Metella
|200 fly
|200 IM
|Fantine Lesaffre
|400 IM
