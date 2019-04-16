2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

DAY 1: TUESDAY 16 APRIL 2019

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

FINA “A” cut: 58.48

Time to achieve for the world championships: 58.30

FRENCH RECORD: Aurore Mongel (MON) – 56.89 (27/07/09 – Rome)

PODIUM:

Béryl Gastaldello, an All-American from Texas A&M University who represents Cercle des Nageurs de Marseille when swimming in France, stared the meet of with a bang, breaking the Championship Record in the women’s 100 fly with 57.69. Gastaldello had entered the event with no time and swam in the first heat of the morning. She nonetheless produced a 58.46 in prelims, and although she qualified second for the final, she missed the French cut for Gwangju by .16. Marie Wattel, who is at Loughborough University but represents Montpellier in France, came in second with 58.00, just off her morning time of 57.81 which *did* qualify her for the event at Worlds. Third to the wall was Marseille’s Lena Bousquin in 59.56. That is Bousquin’s first sub-1:00. She was seeded with 1:01.82 and swam 1:00.14 in prelims to qualify 4th for the final.

MEN’S 400 IM

FINA “A” cut: 4:17.90

Time to achieve for the world championships: 4.16.10

FRENCH RECORD: Anthony Pannier (CN Braud St Louis) – 4.16.97 (23/04/2009 – Montpellier)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY

FINA “A” cut: 23.66

Time to achieve for the world championships: 23.30

FRENCH RECORD: Fred Bousquet (CN Marseille) – 22.84 (22/04/2009 – Montpellier)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

FINA “A” cut: 4:10.57

Time to achieve for the world championships: 4.09.06

FRENCH RECORD: Camille Muffat (ONN) – 4.01.13 (27/07/09 – Rome)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 100 BREAST

FINA “A” cut: 59.95

Time to achieve for the world championships: 59.90

Record of France: Hugues Duboscq (CN Le Havre) – 58.56 (27/07/2009 – Rome)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 1500 FREE

FINA “A” cut: 15:07.38

Time to achieve for the world championships: 14: 59.18

Record of France: Damien Joly (CN Antibes) – 14: 48.90 (08/12/2016 – Rio de Janeiro)

PODIUM:

Qualified individually for Gwangju: