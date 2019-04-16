Pallister Surges To 4:08 In 400 On Day 2 of Australian Age Championships

2019 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Mon. April 15 – Mon. April 22, 2019 (Sunday/Monday Multiclass Timed Finals)

Mon.-Sat. Heats 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Multiclass Timed Finals 4 PM Sat., 10 AM/4 PM Sun.-Mon.

SA Aquatic & Leisure Center, Oaklands Park South Australia

LCM (50-meter course)

Meet site

Live results

16-year-old Lani Pallister went 4:08.37 in the 400 free, dominating the second day of Australia’s Age Championships.

Pallister, the standout distance swimmer of the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, won the race by six and a half seconds this week. Pallister was six seconds faster than last year’s winner in the 16-year-old girls event. She’s been a tick faster (4:07.76 last year) in her career, but this is still one of the Cotton Tree swimmer’s better races.

Perth City’s Kalani Ireland also had a great day 2, winning his second gold medal. The 17-year-old was 55.93 to win the 100 backstroke, finishing about a second off the Australian age record. Ireland also won the 50 free on day 1.

Meanwhile Rackley’s Thomas Neill broke through with a 400 free win for the 16-year-old boys. Neill was 3:50.99, winning by more than three seconds. Neill was second in last night’s 100 free, showing great range between a 50.75 100 and a 3:50.99 400.

In the girls 15-year-olds 100 free, Mollie O’Callaghan of St. Peters Western was 55.58 for the win.

