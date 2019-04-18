Stravius Puts Up #3 Time in World, Qualifies for Gwangju in 50 Back

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Start list: available here

Results: available here

Men’s 50 Backstroke

FINA “A” : 25.17

French Qualifying Standard for Worlds : 24.89

French Record : 24.07 – Camille Lacourt (CN Marseille) – 12/08/2010 – Budapest (HUN)

(CN Marseille) – 12/08/2010 – Budapest (HUN) Favorites : Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Natation), 24.83; Maxence Orange (Nantes Natation), 25.45; Paul-Gabriel Bedel (CN Marseille), 25.47

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Jérémy Stravius – 24.65 Paul-Gabriel Bedel – 25.48 Stanislas Huille – 25.51 Yohann Ndoye Brouard – 25.62 Ladislas Salczer – 25.66 Maxence Orange – 25.75 Pierre-Yves Desprez – 25.86 Driss Lahrichi – 25.93

Jérémy Stravius, who swims for Amiens Métropole Natation but has been training under Fabrice Pellerin in Nice since the end of last summer, left nothing to chance this morning in heats of the 50 backstroke at French Elite Nationals. Given the FFN (Fédération Française de Natation) rules for qualifying for the 2019 World Championships (which you can read about here), either you swim fast in the morning or you get left home. And Stravius did just that. He entered the meet with a seed time of 24.83, which ranks 13th of the 204 swims he has in the FFN’s database, and which he achieved in the final at European Championships last summer. There, he swam 24.92 in heats (6th overall), 24.88 in semis (6th), and 24.83 in finals (5th). On Thursday, the goal time was 24.89 but Stravius wasn’t playing around. He clobbered his morning swim, clocking a 24.65 to rank 3rd in the world so far this season behind only Kliment Kolesnikov (24.40) and Xu Jiayu (24.47).

Now Stravius needs only finish in the top two in finals tonight to punch his ticket to Gwangju. His top 10 lifetime performances, of which this ranks 6th, are as follows:

Time Age FINA pts Place Date 24.45 (25 ans) 1453 pts BARCELONE 3/8/2013 24.54 (25 ans) 1447 pts BARCELONE 4/8/2013 24.61 (29 ans) 1316 pts BUDAPEST 30/07/2017 24.61 (25 ans) 1442 pts MONACO 8/6/2013 24.61 (25 ans) 1442 pts RENNES 11/4/2013 24.65 (30 ans) RENNES 18/4/2019 24.67 (25 ans) 1438 pts VICHY 7/7/2013 24.70 (27 ans) 1436 pts LIMOGES 2/4/2015 24.73 (29 ans) 1308 pts SCHILTIGHEIM 27/05/2017 24.79 (25 ans) 1430 pts BARCELONE 3/8/2013

Stravius’ lifetime best of 24.45 was achieved in the final of the 2013 World Championships in Barcelona, where he tied Matt Grevers for the silver medal, with teammate Camille Lacourt taking the gold with 24.42.