8 Top 25 Affairs On Tap to Wrap Regular Season Play

While the top seeds have already been decided for the Big West, CWPA, GCC and MAAC Tournaments, there are still 23 matches on tap for Week 13, including eight involving a pair of Top 25 teams.
17 teams ranked in the CWPA Top 25 will be in the pool.
The hottest action comes in the MPSF as #1 Stanford, #2 USC, #3 UCLA and #4 Cal are set for matches alongside #10 Arizona State and #20 San Jose State. Only the league’s top seed (Stanford) and #7 seed (Indiana) have been determined as yet. The top ranked Cardinal are set for a non-conference match against #9 UC Davis on Friday before facing SJSU to wrap league play.
#7 UC Irvine may not have the top seed in the Big West Tournament, but the Anteaters still have a shot at a share of the regular season title if they can top #13 Long Beach State on Thursday.
#8 Pacific also is in action, although the Tigers already sewed up the GCC title.
#5 Hawaii and #6 Michigan are on bye weeks.
Below is a conference by conference breakdown of upcoming matches and what is at stake on Week 13.
Big West
In the Big West, Hawaii clinched the #1 seed and a share of the league title last week, but two conference matches remain on the slate as #13 Long Beach plays host to #7 UC Irvine on Thursday and faces #11 UC Santa Barbara on the road on Saturday. The top two seeds receive a bye in the league tournament on April 26-28. With a win UC Irvine would tie Hawaii for the conference crown and take the #2 seed in the tournament.
|School
|Conf
|Overall
|Streak
CWPA
In the CWPA, the Division III Championship was awarded last week with Macalester taking the title over Austin College. Brown and Indiana are the last remaining teams in action ahead of the league tournament. The Bears face #22 Marist and the Hoosiers host McKendree on Saturday, both in non-conference play.
The Division I Championships are set for April 26-28 in Providence, Rhode Island. Behind top seeded Michigan, Princeton, Bucknell, Harvard, Brown, George Washington and Saint Francis round out the seven team field.
GCC
In the Golden Coast Conference, Pacific captured the regular season title, but there are still four league matches left to play. Concordia (CA) looks for its first conference win, facing #13 Loyola Marymount and #18 Fresno State. #25 Cal Baptist and #24 Azusa Pacific face off as do #8 Pacific and Santa Clara. League member #17 San Diego State also plays, but in a non-conference matchup with #14 UC San Diego.
|School
|GCC
|Overall
|GB
|Home
|Away
|Neutral
|Streak
|Pacific
|6-0
|1.000
|13-8
|.619
|—
|2-1
|5-3
|6-4
|Won 5
|San Diego St.
|5-2
|.714
|15-13
|.536
|1.5
|5-5
|4-2
|6-6
|Lost 1
|LMU
|4-2
|.667
|18-9
|.667
|2
|6-1
|4-3
|8-5
|Won 1
|Azusa Pacific
|3-3
|.500
|16-13
|.552
|3
|1-3
|6-2
|9-8
|Won 2
|Fresno St.
|3-3
|.500
|11-14
|.440
|3
|3-4
|3-5
|5-5
|Won 2
|California Baptist
|2-4
|.333
|14-15
|.483
|4
|5-5
|1-5
|8-5
|Lost 1
|Santa Clara
|1-5
|.167
|8-15
|.348
|5
|3-8
|4-5
|1-2
|Lost 3
|Concordia
|0-5
|.000
|9-10
|.474
|5.5
|3-4
|1-3
|5-3
|Lost 4
MAAC
In the MAAC, the championship field is set behind #19 Wagner, the #1 seed. Marist, Iona and VMI round out the four-team field at #2 through #4. While the rest of the league takes the week off, #22 Marist faces Brown in non-conference play.
* – Clinched Spot in MAAC Championship
# – Regular Season Champion
MPSF
In the MPSF, #1 Stanford has clinched the league’s #1 seed and RV Indiana checks in at the #7 spot, but the remainder of the field is still to be determined. Three matches – Stanford vs. #20 San Jose State, #10 Arizona State at #4 Cal and #2 USC at #3 UCLA – will determine those positions. All are set to be played on Saturday.
|M P S F
|O V E R A L L
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PCT
|HOME
|AWAY
|NEUT
|STREAK
|Stanford
|5
|0
|1.000
|2-0
|3-0
|17
|1
|.944
|7-0
|4-0
|6-1
|W7
|UCLA
|4
|1
|.800
|1-0
|2-1/1-0N
|21
|4
|.840
|6-0
|3-1
|12-3
|W1
|USC
|4
|1
|.800
|3-1
|1-0
|22
|1
|.957
|3-1
|3-0
|16-0
|W2
|California
|2
|3
|.400
|1-2
|1-1
|14
|6
|.700
|7-2
|2-3
|5-1
|W1
|San Jose State
|2
|3
|.400
|1-2
|1-1
|10
|12
|.455
|1-3
|4-1
|5-8
|W1
|Arizona State
|1
|4
|.000
|1-3
|0-1
|12
|10
|.545
|8-4
|0-2
|4-4
|L1
|Indiana
|0
|6
|.000
|0-0
|0-5/0-1N
|5
|15
|.250
|4-2
|0-8
|1-5
|L5
SCIAC
In the SCIAC, eight league matches remain involving all nine conference teams. As it stands, Pomona-Pitzer boasts the top spot at 12-0, just ahead of Cal Lutheran’s 11-2 mark. Week 13 action is set for Wednesday and Saturday.
|Conference
|Overall
|
–
|GP
|WL
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|GP
|W-L
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|L10
|STRK
|Pomona-Pitzer
|12
|12-0
|1.000
|158
|69
|29
|17-12
|0.586
|291
|251
|7-3
|Lost 1
|Cal Lutheran
|13
|11-2
|0.846
|167
|77
|26
|18-8
|0.692
|292
|178
|8-2
|Won 1
|La Verne
|12
|8-4
|0.667
|121
|94
|22
|10-12
|0.455
|217
|223
|6-4
|Won 2
|Whittier
|12
|7-5
|0.583
|136
|94
|20
|11-9
|0.550
|216
|187
|5-5
|Won 1
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|12
|7-5
|0.583
|107
|90
|22
|9-13
|0.409
|165
|198
|5-5
|Lost 1
|Redlands
|12
|6-6
|0.500
|97
|93
|28
|13-15
|0.464
|258
|245
|5-5
|Won 2
|Chapman
|12
|3-9
|0.250
|105
|135
|24
|9-15
|0.375
|197
|257
|3-7
|Lost 3
|Occidental
|13
|1-12
|0.077
|70
|170
|23
|7-16
|0.304
|161
|269
|1-9
|Lost 7
|Caltech
|12
|0-12
|0.000
|59
|198
|18
|2-16
|0.111
|110
|309
|1-9
|Lost 8
WWPA
In the WWPA, two league matches are left on the slate with both coming on Friday. Sonoma State faces Fresno Pacific, while Cal State East Bay will travel to Cal State Monterey Bay. McKendree and UC San Diego also are in action in non-conference affairs on Saturday.
|School
|WWPA
|Overall
|UC San Diego
|4-0
|1.000
|17-13
|.567
|Gannon
|4-0
|1.000
|7-14
|.333
|Salem
|2-1
|.667
|13-12
|.520
|Fresno Pacific
|2-1
|.667
|7-19
|.269
|McKendree
|1-2
|.333
|11-12
|.478
|Cal State East Bay
|1-2
|.333
|12-14
|.462
|Sonoma State
|1-2
|.333
|7-13
|.350
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|0-3
|.000
|7-15
|.318
|Mercyhurst
|0-3
|.000
|6-16
|.273
Week 13 Slate
|Date/Time (ET)
|Visitor
|Home
|Live Stats
|Video
|April 17.
|7 p.m.
|Concordia (CA)
|#13 Loyola Marymount
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|LaVerne
|Cal Lutheran
|Live Stats
|10 p.m.
|Whittier
|Cal Tech
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Chapman
|Live Stats
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|Redlands
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Live Stats
|Watch
|April 18.
|7 p.m.
|#25 Cal Baptist
|#24 Azusa Pacific
|Live Stats
|10 p.m.
|#7 UC Irvine
|#13 Long Beach State
|Live Stats
|Watch
|April 19.
|2 p.m.
|Sonoma State
|Fresno Pacific
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4:30 p.m.
|#18 Fresno State
|Concordia (CA)
|Live Stats
|9 p.m.
|#9 UC Davis
|#1 Stanford
|Live Stats
|April 20.
|TBA
|#2 USC
|#3 UCLA
|Watch
|1 p.m.
|McKendree
|RV Indiana
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Cal Tech
|Chapman
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Redlands
|Whittier
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|#22 Marist
|Brown
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Occidental
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3 p.m.
|#13 Long Beach State
|#11 UC Santa Barbara
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3 p.m.
|#14 UC San Diego
|#17 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|#20 San Jose State
|#1 Stanford
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|Santa Clara
|#8 Pacific
|Live Stats
|5 p.m.
|#10 Arizona State
|#4 Cal
|Watch
