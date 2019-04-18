8 Top 25 Affairs On Tap to Wrap Regular Season Play

While the top seeds have already been decided for the Big West, CWPA, GCC and MAAC Tournaments, there are still 23 matches on tap for Week 13, including eight involving a pair of Top 25 teams.

17 teams ranked in the CWPA Top 25 will be in the pool.

The hottest action comes in the MPSF as #1 Stanford, #2 USC, #3 UCLA and #4 Cal are set for matches alongside #10 Arizona State and #20 San Jose State. Only the league’s top seed (Stanford) and #7 seed (Indiana) have been determined as yet. The top ranked Cardinal are set for a non-conference match against #9 UC Davis on Friday before facing SJSU to wrap league play.

#7 UC Irvine may not have the top seed in the Big West Tournament, but the Anteaters still have a shot at a share of the regular season title if they can top #13 Long Beach State on Thursday.

#8 Pacific also is in action, although the Tigers already sewed up the GCC title.

#5 Hawaii and #6 Michigan are on bye weeks.

Below is a conference by conference breakdown of upcoming matches and what is at stake on Week 13.

Big West

In the Big West, Hawaii clinched the #1 seed and a share of the league title last week, but two conference matches remain on the slate as #13 Long Beach plays host to #7 UC Irvine on Thursday and faces #11 UC Santa Barbara on the road on Saturday. The top two seeds receive a bye in the league tournament on April 26-28. With a win UC Irvine would tie Hawaii for the conference crown and take the #2 seed in the tournament.

School Conf Overall Streak Hawaii 4-1 16-5 W2 UC Irvine 3-1 17-8 W4 UC Davis 3-2 17-10 W1 UC Santa Barbara 2-2 19-7 L1 Long Beach State 1-2 13-12 L2 CSUN 0-5 14-17 L1

CWPA

In the CWPA, the Division III Championship was awarded last week with Macalester taking the title over Austin College. Brown and Indiana are the last remaining teams in action ahead of the league tournament. The Bears face #22 Marist and the Hoosiers host McKendree on Saturday, both in non-conference play.

The Division I Championships are set for April 26-28 in Providence, Rhode Island. Behind top seeded Michigan, Princeton, Bucknell, Harvard, Brown, George Washington and Saint Francis round out the seven team field.

GCC

In the Golden Coast Conference, Pacific captured the regular season title, but there are still four league matches left to play. Concordia (CA) looks for its first conference win, facing #13 Loyola Marymount and #18 Fresno State. #25 Cal Baptist and #24 Azusa Pacific face off as do #8 Pacific and Santa Clara. League member #17 San Diego State also plays, but in a non-conference matchup with #14 UC San Diego.

MAAC

In the MAAC, the championship field is set behind #19 Wagner, the #1 seed. Marist, Iona and VMI round out the four-team field at #2 through #4. While the rest of the league takes the week off, #22 Marist faces Brown in non-conference play.

School Conf CPct. Overall Pct. Home Away Neutral Streak Wagner *# 13-1 0.929 28-9 0.757 4-1 6-3 18-5 W7 Marist * 12-2 0.857 21-14 0.600 2-1 4-5 15-8 W6 Iona * 9-5 0.643 14-16 0.467 1-1 1-2 12-13 L1 Virginia Military * 6-8 0.429 16-12 0.571 3-1 2-4 11-7 L5 La Salle 5-9 0.357 10-23 0.303 1-2 0-5 9-16 W1 St. Francis Brooklyn 4-10 0.286 7-21 0.250 3-1 1-3 3-17 L3 Villanova 4-10 0.286 13-20 0.394 1-3 2-6 10-11 L2 Siena 2-12 0.143 9-23 0.281 0-0 1-5 8-18 L1

* – Clinched Spot in MAAC Championship

# – Regular Season Champion

MPSF

In the MPSF, #1 Stanford has clinched the league’s #1 seed and RV Indiana checks in at the #7 spot, but the remainder of the field is still to be determined. Three matches – Stanford vs. #20 San Jose State, #10 Arizona State at #4 Cal and #2 USC at #3 UCLA – will determine those positions. All are set to be played on Saturday.

M P S F O V E R A L L TEAM W L PCT HOME AWAY W L PCT HOME AWAY NEUT STREAK Stanford 5 0 1.000 2-0 3-0 17 1 .944 7-0 4-0 6-1 W7 UCLA 4 1 .800 1-0 2-1/1-0N 21 4 .840 6-0 3-1 12-3 W1 USC 4 1 .800 3-1 1-0 22 1 .957 3-1 3-0 16-0 W2 California 2 3 .400 1-2 1-1 14 6 .700 7-2 2-3 5-1 W1 San Jose State 2 3 .400 1-2 1-1 10 12 .455 1-3 4-1 5-8 W1 Arizona State 1 4 .000 1-3 0-1 12 10 .545 8-4 0-2 4-4 L1 Indiana 0 6 .000 0-0 0-5/0-1N 5 15 .250 4-2 0-8 1-5 L5

SCIAC

In the SCIAC, eight league matches remain involving all nine conference teams. As it stands, Pomona-Pitzer boasts the top spot at 12-0, just ahead of Cal Lutheran’s 11-2 mark. Week 13 action is set for Wednesday and Saturday.

Conference Overall – GP WL PCT PF PA GP W-L PCT PF PA L10 STRK Pomona-Pitzer 12 12-0 1.000 158 69 29 17-12 0.586 291 251 7-3 Lost 1 Cal Lutheran 13 11-2 0.846 167 77 26 18-8 0.692 292 178 8-2 Won 1 La Verne 12 8-4 0.667 121 94 22 10-12 0.455 217 223 6-4 Won 2 Whittier 12 7-5 0.583 136 94 20 11-9 0.550 216 187 5-5 Won 1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 12 7-5 0.583 107 90 22 9-13 0.409 165 198 5-5 Lost 1 Redlands 12 6-6 0.500 97 93 28 13-15 0.464 258 245 5-5 Won 2 Chapman 12 3-9 0.250 105 135 24 9-15 0.375 197 257 3-7 Lost 3 Occidental 13 1-12 0.077 70 170 23 7-16 0.304 161 269 1-9 Lost 7 Caltech 12 0-12 0.000 59 198 18 2-16 0.111 110 309 1-9 Lost 8

WWPA

In the WWPA, two league matches are left on the slate with both coming on Friday. Sonoma State faces Fresno Pacific, while Cal State East Bay will travel to Cal State Monterey Bay. McKendree and UC San Diego also are in action in non-conference affairs on Saturday.