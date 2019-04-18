Daniel Jervis Scares 15-Year-Old British Record in 1500 Free

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
In the men’s 1500 free during day 3 of the 2019 British Championships, Daniel Jervis successfully defended his 2018 title and swam the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year.
Jervis dominated the event by nearly 35 seconds, swimming a monster lifetime best of 14:46.51. Jervis’ previous personal best was 14:48.67, swam at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Jervis’ time now ranks as the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE
PALTRINIERI
14.38.34
|2
|Florian
WELLBROCK
|GER
|14.42.91
|04/13
|3
|Jan
MICKA
|CZE
|14.48.52
|04/13
|4
|Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN
|NOR
|14.49.67
|04/13
|5
|David
AUBRY
|FRA
|14.54.42
|04/16
His time came within a second of the 15-year-old British national record set by David Davies at the 2004 Athens Olympics (14:45.95). Jervis remains the 2nd-fastest British performer all-time in the event.
Jervis is now the 2nd British swimmer to swim under the #1 selection standard for the Gwangju World Championships this summer. Adam Peaty also swam under the qualifying standard.
