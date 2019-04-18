Daniel Jervis Scares 15-Year-Old British Record in 1500 Free

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the men’s 1500 free during day 3 of the 2019 British Championships, Daniel Jervis successfully defended his 2018 title and swam the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year.

Jervis dominated the event by nearly 35 seconds, swimming a monster lifetime best of 14:46.51. Jervis’ previous personal best was 14:48.67, swam at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Jervis’ time now ranks as the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year.

His time came within a second of the 15-year-old British national record set by David Davies at the 2004 Athens Olympics (14:45.95). Jervis remains the 2nd-fastest British performer all-time in the event.

Jervis is now the 2nd British swimmer to swim under the #1 selection standard for the Gwangju World Championships this summer. Adam Peaty also swam under the qualifying standard.