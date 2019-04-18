Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daniel Jervis Scares 15-Year-Old British Record in 1500 Free

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the men’s 1500 free during day 3 of the 2019 British Championships, Daniel Jervis successfully defended his 2018 title and swam the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year.

Jervis dominated the event by nearly 35 seconds, swimming a monster lifetime best of 14:46.51. Jervis’ previous personal best was 14:48.67, swam at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Jervis’ time now ranks as the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE

GregorioITA
PALTRINIERI
04/06
14.38.34
2Florian
WELLBROCK		GER14.42.9104/13
3Jan
MICKA		CZE14.48.5204/13
4Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN		NOR14.49.6704/13
5David
AUBRY		FRA14.54.4204/16
View Top 26»

His time came within a second of the 15-year-old British national record set by David Davies at the 2004 Athens Olympics (14:45.95). Jervis remains the 2nd-fastest British performer all-time in the event.

Jervis is now the 2nd British swimmer to swim under the #1 selection standard for the Gwangju World Championships this summer. Adam Peaty also swam under the qualifying standard.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Jonathan

David Davies is the record holder since Athens 2004.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
Chas

David Davies is the correct name of the national record holder.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!