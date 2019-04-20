Meenakshi Pahuja Ko Mila Nari Shakti Award 2018

Women Empowerment Me Special Contribute Karne Par Jo Award Diya Jata Hai Usko Nari Sakti Award Kahte Hai, Ye Award India Me Diye Jana Wala Highest Women Award Bhi Hai. 8 March (International Women Day) Ko Total 44 Women Ko Ye Award Hasil Karne Ka Mauka Mila Jisme Se Indian Distance Swimmer Meenakshi Pahuja Samil Thi. Ye Award India Ke President Ram Nath Kovind Ne Sabhi 44 Women Ko Diya.

International Swimmer Meenakshi Ne Apna Name Limca Book Of Records Me 3 Baar Register Karwaya Hai. Unhone Btaya Ki Ye Award Unke Liye Behad Hi Khas Hai Or Ye Award Unko Aage Bhi Motivate Karta Rhega.

Ms. Meenakshi Pahuja – #NariShakti Puraskar 2018 Awardee in Individual category. pic.twitter.com/C5yDQmIPeF — Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) March 8, 2019

Meenakshi Pahuja Ki 3 Great Achievements

India ki golden jal pari

MEENAKSHI PAHUJA KI ACHIEVEMENTS:

INTERNATIONAL OPEN WATERS

1. Became the first one from Delhi to participate in 20th International Marathon Swim-2007- and successfully complete the distance of 26.4kms held at lake Zurich, Switzerland, 2007.

2. Became the First one from Delhi to attempt the Great English Channel Swim-2008.

3. Became the First Indian to successfully swim 5 lakes in 5 days -Tex Robertson High Land lakes Challenge, 2010 (Lake Buchanan, Inks Lake, Lake LBJ, Lake Marble Falls & Lake Travis).

4. Became the First Indian to Successfully swim Around Key West, Florida (12.5 Miles), 2011.

5. First Indian to Successfully swim Lake Travis Solo, Austin, Texas, USA, (12 Miles), 2011

6. Bronze Medalist- Labuan Sea Cross Channel, Malaysia organized by the Malaysia govt.- 2012

7. Successful Swim Ranked 15th- Ederle-17.5 miles swim, NYC SWIM-2012 Gangway One, Battery Park –at North Cove Marina to Sandy Hook, New Jersey

8. Successfully Swam 28.5miles and was ranked 3rd at the annual 28.5-mile Manhattan Island Marathon Swim, NYC a full counter-clockwise circumnavigation of the island of Manhattan, held on 12th July’2014

9. 25 miles of GREAT ENGLISH CHANNEL- 2014

10. In 2014 successfully swam the famous and Iconic swim of Robben Island south Africa, Cape Town.

11. First Indian to Participate in 24miles Tampa Bay, Florida Swim-2016 ( Race called off after 3 hours because of storm)

12. First Indian to successfully swim 3 out of 4 lakes in SCAR Swim Challenge ( 40miles challenge), Arizona-2017 (Saguaro Lake: 9.5-mile (15.2 km), Canyon Lake9 miles (14.4 km), Apache Lake: 17 miles (27.3 km), Roosevelt Lake; (5 miles).

13. First Indian to participate and win a gold medal for India in Belgart Marathon, 2kms race held on 23rd September’2017 at Minsk. It was cold water swim.

14. First Asian to swim Apolima Strait-2018 Swam for 11 hours and 30mins.

15. First Asian to successfully swim Lake Constance, Germany, 11.6km -2018

NATIONAL LONG DISTANCE SWIMMING

1. 1992-Kurukshetra (3Kms) 1 Gold Medal- Swimming federation of India

2. 2006- In 63rd National Long Distance Swimming Championship Successfully swam (19 Kms) held at Murshidabad, West Bengal.

3. 2008- In 65th National Long Distance Swimming Championship Successfully swam (81 Kms) held at Murshidabad, West Bengal.

4. 2009 & 2010- participated in Women (Open) Category in Ninth All -India Open Sea-Swimming Competition – 2009 (OSSC-09) organized by the Indian Navy. The Start point is Port Hand Buoy near Prongs Reef Lighthouse and ends at INWTC (Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre) successfully swam 6 kms.

5. Successfully swam 37th Annual All India 14 k.m Long distance swimming competition on river Hooghly. Ahiritola Youth Swimming Club on18/12/2011, 2013 & 2014 Start: Panihati Baaro Mandir Ghat

6. Dal Lake, Kashmir, Successful 2kms, Swim for Peace- 2018

