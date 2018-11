Meenakshi Pahuja Ki 3 Great Achievements “Swimming Is My Passion”

“Swimming Is My Passion” – Meenakshi Pahuja

Ham Sab Jante Hai Ki Kisi Bhi Work Me Consistency Bnane Ke Liye Ek Motivation Ki Jrurat Hoti Hai And Aaj Usi Motivation Ke Sath Ham Ek Baar Fir Aapko Meenakshi Pahuja “Jal Pari” Ke 2018 Ke Achievements Ko Share Krne ja Rhe Hai.

India Ki “Jal Pari” Meenakshi Pahuja Ne Apne 2018 Ke Achievements Ko Share Krte Hue 3 Videos Swimswam Ke Sath Share Kiye Hai Jinme Unki 3 Swim – Samoa Apolima Strait Swim, Swim For Peace And Progress Of Kashmir And Lake Constance Germany Shamil Hai.

Unhone Video Me Dikhaya Hai Ki Kaise Open Water Swim Ke Liye Wo Apni Practice Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Pool, New Delhi Me Pure Hard Work Ke Sath Krti Hai.

First Video Me Unhone Apolima Strait Swim Ki Clips Share Ki Hai And Ye Bhi Dikhaya Hai Ki Kaise Actual Race Ke Phle Test Swim Hoti Hai, And Actual Race Ki Clips Bhi Dikhayi Hai Taki Jo Young Swimmers Hai And Jinko Open Water Swim Me Interest Hai Wo Bhi Isi Tarah Hard Work Krke India Ko Internationally Represent Kar Sake Or Medals Jeet Sake. Unhone Apolima Strait Me 11hrs30mins Non-Stop Swim Kiya.

Meenakshi Pahuja – Apolima Strait Swim April 2018

Second Video Me “Swim For Peace And Progress Of Kashmir” Ki Video Clip Share Ki Hai Ye Swim Dal Lake Me J&K Association Of Physiotherapy Ne Organize Kiya Tha. Unhone Dal Lake Me Water Ke 13 Degree Temperature Ke Sath 2km Tak Swim Kiya, Dal Lake Ka Water Murky Hone Ke Sath Usme Weeds Bhi The Jo Swim Ko Kafi Difficult Bna Rhe The. Unhone Apni Speech Me Is Baat Ko Organizers Ke Sath Bhi Share Kri Taki Jo Difficulty Unko Swim Krte Hue Hui Wo Khtm Ki Ja Sake Or Dal Lake Ki Beauty Ko Aur Acche Se Dikhaya Ja Ske.

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMER – MEENAKSHI PAHUJA SWIMS FOR PEACE AND PROGRESS OF KASHMIR

Third Video Me Meenakshi Pahuja Ne Lake Constance Germany Ki Swim Ki Clip Share Ki Hai Ye Swim Unhone 26th July 2018 Ko Kri Thi And Isi Swim Ke Sath Wo First Indian Swimmer Bhi Ban Gyi Jinhone Isko Complete Kiya.

FIRST INDIAN SWIMMER ACCOMPLISHED LAKE CONSTANCE GERMANY – MEENAKSHI PAHUJA- HEALTHYNUDGEZ

Sirf 6 Month Ki Age Me Meenakshi Ne Phli Baar Swimming Pool Me Utri Thi, Or Phla State Medal Meenakshi Ne 3 Saal Or Phla National Medal 6 Saal Ki Umr Me National Junior Championships Me Jeeta Tha. 1987 Se 2001 Tak Meenakshi Ne Lagatar 13 Saal National Level Par Medals Jeete. 2010 Me 5 Din Me 5 Lake Swimming Kar Ke Paar Karne Ke Sath Meenakshi Record Banaya. presently wo Delhi University Ke Lady Shri Ram College Me Assistance Professor Ki Job Karti Hai.

Meenakshi Pahuja Ki Achievements :

– Bronze Medalist At 10th Asia Pacific Age Group Aquatic Meet Held At Pusan, South Korea,1996

-First One From Delhi To Swim Successfully Lake Zurich (26.4kms), 2007

-First One From Delhi To Attempt Great English Channel, 2008

-First Indian To Successfully Swim 5 Lakes In 5 Days & Third Position In Tex Robertson High Land Lakes Challenge, Austin, Texas, USA, 2010

(Lake Buchanan, Inks Lake, Lake LBJ, Lake Marble Falls & Lake Travis)

-First Indian To Successfully Swim Around Key West, Florida, USA, (12.5 Miles), 2011

– First Indian To Successfully Swim Lake Travis Solo, Austin, Texas, USA, (12 Miles), 2011

– Bronze Medalist- Labuan Sea Cross Channel, Malaysia- 2012- Bronze Medalist.

– Successful Swim Ranked 15th– Ederle-17.5 Miles Swim, NYC SWIM-2012

– National Record Holder- Limca Book Of Records-2013 & 2016

– Successful 28.5 Miles Swim Around Manhattan, NYC, Ranked Third-2014

