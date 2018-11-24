New York State Girl’s Championship Results

2018 New York High School Girls’ State Championship

November 16 & 17, 2018

Ithaca, New York

Ithaca College Athletic and Events Center

Megan Deuel was perfect in the pool at the New York State Championships in Ithaca, New York. She scored gold in every event she was entered in, and earned individual All-American honors and considerations in the relays. Deuel began the day swimming the butterfly leg in the 200 medley relay. Her split of (24.11) helped Pittsford take first place with a time of 1:45.09, edging out Ward Melville High School (1:46.12) and Sleepy-Hastings-Edgemont-Irvin (1:46.23).

Deuel translated that success into her individual events. In the butterfly, the junior swam a blazing 53.83 to lead the field, and just missed out on breaking the state record by .70 of a second. Deuel turned in another gold medal finish in the backstroke; when she swam a 54.86, over a second ahead of her closest competitor. She immediately turned around to anchor the 400 freestyle relay. Deuel was able to hold off Sacred Heart’s Lauryn Johnson

Chloe Stepanek of Northport High School also made her presence felt at the meet. In the 200 freestyle, the junior cruised to another individual title with an All-American time of 1:47.66 and just missed out on the State Record by .27 of a second. Stepanek then won the 100 freestyle with another All-American cut time of 49.64; where she was the only swimmer in the field below the 50.00 mark.

Other Winners

Brighton's Hanna Butler won gold in the 1-meter diving with a final score of 530.60

Jessica Whang finished with a time of 1:02.55 and earned All-American honors to finish her career at Great Neck South

